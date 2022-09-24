 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HARRIS G. Joseph

  • Updated
September 23, 2022. Beloved husband of Alice (nee Brodka); devoted father of Gregory (Deborah), Jeffrey (Laura), Jon (late Michelle) Harris and Laurel (Nicholas) Fox; loving grandfather of Jillian, Andrew and Amanda Harris, Analise and Josiah Fox; brother of Frank M. (Lorraine) Harris; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Sunday, September 25, 2022, from 3-5 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard Parish (1990 Clinton St.) Monday at 10 AM. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com

