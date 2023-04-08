Of Town of Tonawanda, NY, at age 97, entered into eternal life Palm Sunday, April 02, 2023 and into the arms of her sweetheart and husband of 75 years, Louis. Home and family were the mainstay of her life. She was the cherished mother of Louis (Marie Radwan), Audrey Haremski and Alyce (Edward) Bialek and loving, generous grandmother of Elise and Edmund Haremski, Alex and Walter Hubbard, Andrea (Will) Krause and Jennifer Bialek and great-grandmother of Robbie and Heather Krause. She was predeceased by her brothers, Edward, Albert and Stanley Petko. Dorothy was an executive secretary at Sylvania Electronics and the University of Buffalo Foundation. In retirement, she was a volunteer and Eucharistic minister at St. John the Baptist Church, where she was named Woman of the Year in 2003. She was an extraordinary baker whose cookies were always a highlight. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant) Tuesday, April 11th from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Church (Englewood Ave.) Wednesday, April 12th at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. If desired, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share your online condolences @ www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
HAREMSKI — Dorothy A. (nee Petko)
