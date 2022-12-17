HANSSEL John F. PhD "Jack"

December 12, 2022. Beloved husband of 62 years to Carol (nee Schreiner) Hanssel; Loving father of Jane (William) Rotterman and Katherine "Kate" (Stephen) Nugent; Adoring grandfather of Hannah Rotterman and Jackson Nugent; Dear brother of the late Barbara Austin, Daniel, Joseph, and Mary Hanssel; Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 1-4 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday morning at 10:30 in St. Gregory the Great Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com