 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HAKES Susan P. (nee Mayer)

  • Updated
  • 0
HAKES Susan P. (nee Mayer)
Support this work for $1 a month

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on August 8, 2022. Beloved wife of 35 years to Ron Hakes; devoted mother of Kristy (John "Jack" O'Brien) and the late Ryan Hakes; loving daughter of the late Thomas and Marilyn (nee Pawling) Mayer; dear sister of Tom (Jane) Mayer, Jeff (Kass) Mayer, Mary Ann Hyer, and the late Gary Mayer; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert Rd., Amherst, NY, on Sunday (August 14th) from 1-4 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please leave online condolences and share memories at www.lombardofuneralhome.com

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News