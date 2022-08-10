Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on August 8, 2022. Beloved wife of 35 years to Ron Hakes; devoted mother of Kristy (John "Jack" O'Brien) and the late Ryan Hakes; loving daughter of the late Thomas and Marilyn (nee Pawling) Mayer; dear sister of Tom (Jane) Mayer, Jeff (Kass) Mayer, Mary Ann Hyer, and the late Gary Mayer; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert Rd., Amherst, NY, on Sunday (August 14th) from 1-4 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please leave online condolences and share memories at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
HAKES Susan P. (nee Mayer)
