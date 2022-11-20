HAIER John E. Of Eden, NY; November 18, 2022. Beloved husband of Patricia (Gabel) Haier. Loving father of Deb (Bill) Hill, Charyl (late Ray) Kron, John Haier, Jr., George Haier, Mike (Janine) Haier, Charlie (Trish) Haier and late Jackie Haier. Grandfather of Renee Hill, Dustin Hill, Billy (Ashley) Hill, Melisa (Travis) Gallman, Matt Haier, Melanie (David) Kappus, Jimmy, Charlie, Cody, Ryan Haier and late Jacob Kron. Great Grandfather of Bentley and Bryce Gallman, Dominic and Lucy Haier. Brother of Elizabeth (late James) Schmidt, late Harold (Mariam) Haier, Fred (Phyllis) Haier. Also Survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday from 2-4PM & 7-9PM And Tuesday from 2-4PM & 7-9PM at the Laing Funeral Home Inc., 2724 W. Church St. Eden followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 11:00AM in Epiphany of our Lord Church, Langford, NY Memorials may be made to Epiphany of Our Lord Church, Langford-New Oregon Fire Company or Hospice of WNY. Words of sympathy may be left on www.LaingFuneralHome.com