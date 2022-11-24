November 21, 2022; of Cheektowaga, NY; age 102; Beloved wife of the late Earl F. Haberly. Devoted mother of Ronald Haberly, Roger (Nancy) Haberly, Sharen (Steve) Kalisz, Mark (Diane) Haberly and the late Gary Haberly. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie (fiance Matt Skelton) Kalisz, Steve Kalisz III and Tiffany Kalisz. Adored great grandmother of Trevor, Savannah and Audrey. Loving daughter of the late Gerrit and Henrietta Boersma. Dear sister of the late Johnny (late Frances) Boersma, late George (late Dorothy) Boersma, late Julia (late Ken) McElroy and the late Vinny (late Jane) Boersma. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday 4-8 p.m. at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5200 Sheridan Drive (at Hopkins Rd.) where prayers will be offered on Saturday morning at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Queen of Martyrs Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Alice was an avid bowler, pinochle card shark, lived for her family and recently attended her 85th High School Reunion as a Proud Bennett Tiger. If desired, contributions may be made to Bennett High School Alumni Association wwwbennettalumni.com. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
HABERLY Alice (nee Boersma)
HABERLY
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
An "extreme" lake-effect storm that dumped 77 inches in Orchard Park has left the Buffalo metro area, but forecasters from the National Weather Service warn that blowing snow on Sunday could make travel difficult.
Many snow-related travel bans were lifted early Monday morning. For additional details read: Most, but not all, snow-related driving bans have been lifted.
Erie County takes aim at travel ban violators: 'Do not be the reason an ambulance cannot get to the hospital'
Law enforcement officers wrote 300-plus tickets through Friday evening to drivers who violated travel bans during a lake-effect snowstorm that dropped 5 feet of snow in a day in some places.
Here are the National Weather Service's updated snowfall totals.
Liz Jurkowski of the National Weather Service said the existing record for a two-day total of snow in Erie County is 51 inches measured 19 miles west of West Seneca during the snowstorm Nov. 17-19, 2014.
A crew of three from The Weather Channel picked a location near the intersection of Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street in the Village of Hamburg for live shots this morning.
If Tre'Davious White is not hurt – and by not showing up on the injury report, there is no reason to think that he is – his continued absence has to be caused by something else, writes Jay Skurski.
Social media posts showed fans using snowblowers to help at least one player so he could get to the team plane, which is scheduled to take off Saturday afternoon.
Erie County storm update: Attention turns to side streets; school openings under review; road closures
Much of the attention will likely be in the hardest-hit areas, such as Orchard Park, Evans, Lackawanna and Hamburg, where travel bans remain in place, noted Dan Neaverth, the county's commissioner of emergency services. Many school districts already have announced closures for Monday as the cleanup continues.
When the story is told of the Bills’ 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns in Detroit, it will not be complete without Squirrel Winter, without Marc Braun, without Mr. Dave and without dozens of others.