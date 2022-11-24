HABERLY Alice (nee Boersma)

November 21, 2022; of Cheektowaga, NY; age 102; Beloved wife of the late Earl F. Haberly. Devoted mother of Ronald Haberly, Roger (Nancy) Haberly, Sharen (Steve) Kalisz, Mark (Diane) Haberly and the late Gary Haberly. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie (fiance Matt Skelton) Kalisz, Steve Kalisz III and Tiffany Kalisz. Adored great grandmother of Trevor, Savannah and Audrey. Loving daughter of the late Gerrit and Henrietta Boersma. Dear sister of the late Johnny (late Frances) Boersma, late George (late Dorothy) Boersma, late Julia (late Ken) McElroy and the late Vinny (late Jane) Boersma. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday 4-8 p.m. at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5200 Sheridan Drive (at Hopkins Rd.) where prayers will be offered on Saturday morning at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Queen of Martyrs Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Alice was an avid bowler, pinochle card shark, lived for her family and recently attended her 85th High School Reunion as a Proud Bennett Tiger. If desired, contributions may be made to Bennett High School Alumni Association wwwbennettalumni.com. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com