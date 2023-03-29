Age 92, of Williamsville, New York passed away March 25, 2023 due to complications of COVID-19. Loving husband of 63 years to Adele Ryba Haas; loving father of Catherine (Anthony) Jasinski, Maria Haas and Gregory (Theresa) Haas; dear grandad of Jonathan (Colleen), Christopher (Alexandria) and David Jasinski; great grandad of August. Family and friends may call Friday, March 31, 2023 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, April 1, 2023, 10:30 AM at St Gregory the Great RC Church, 200 St Gregory Court, Williamsville, New York. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ronald's memory may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1298 Main St., Buffalo, New York 14209. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DenglerRobertsPernaFuneral.com for the Haas family.