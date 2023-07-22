Of Tonawanda Twp., July 19, 2023 Beloved Wife of 67 years to the late Honorable John J. Gruber. Dear Mother of Marcia (Salvatore) Gruber-Page, Honorable J. Mark Gruber, Martin R. (Annette), Michael P. (Linda), Margaret Mary (Gregory) Davis, Edward G. (Frances), Madonna (Kenneth) Fick, Thomas J. (Aimee) Gruber, MD. Loving Grandmother of 10 granddaughters and 9 great grandchildren. Sister of Robert (Barbara) Berns and the late Patricia Berns. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore on Sunday 2 6 pm. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist RC Church, 1085 Englewood Ave. (at Highland Pkwy), Kenmore Monday at 9:30 am. Please meet at church. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial Contributions to: Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, the Kenmore Mercy Foundation or the James V. and Faye P. Ryan Paramedic Foundation are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.GinnaneFuneralHome.com
GRUBER Margaret A. "Peg"
