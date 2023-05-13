May 7, 2023 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved son of the late J. Donald and Jean M. Griffin. Dear brother of Paul J. (Anne) Griffin, Barbara J. (William) Whitte, and the late Gregory J. and Michael J. Griffin. Uncle of John, Peter, Joseph, Michelle, Matthew, Jennifer and Mark. Family and friends received on Monday from 4-8 pm at the Barron-Miller Funeral Home Inc., 3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY, where a prayer service will be held at 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. Thomas was veteran of the Army 101st Airborne Division. Tom was a fleet mechanic and valued member of the DiVal Safety Equipment family.