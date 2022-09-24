September 20, 2022. Beloved husband for over 55 years to the late Phyllis (Stengel) Graham. Dear father of David (Jennifer) Graham Jr., Gregory (Stacey) Graham and Susan (Kevin) Taylor. Proud grandpa of Carson, Cameron, Megan, Molly, Jacob, Emma, Joshua and Jeremy. Brother of Roy (Marian) Graham. Friends may call Saturday, 12-3 PM and Sunday, 5–8 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 9:30 AM at St. Andrew's Church (Sheridan and Elmwood). Please assemble at Church. Interment with Military Honors to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. David is a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Berlin Crisis and retired from the Army Reserves with 29 years of service. He is retired from Roswell Park Cancer Institute with 36 years of service as a Senior Cancer Research Technician, was a member of the American Society of Clinical Pathologist and member of the American Legion Post #205. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
GRAHAM David W. Sr.
