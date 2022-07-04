 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Got a news tip? Get in touch with The Buffalo News

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

We're committed to reporting stories that help our readers connect with the community. The Buffalo News has developed a new way for you to submit a news tip or story idea through a form on BuffaloNews.com.

The "News Tip" link in the navigation menu launches a short form that allows you to send news tips or story ideas directly to our editors.

The News Tip form requires you to submit a phone number and email address. We will not publish that information, but it will help our editors verify the news tip or seek additional information. We cannot guarantee news coverage on every tip.

The News Tip feature is not for press releases, letters to the editor, obituaries or advertising. Readers may also continue to contact journalists directly by phone or email.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pediatrician, two daughters killed in North Buffalo blaze

Pediatrician, two daughters killed in North Buffalo blaze

A Buffalo pediatrician and two of his daughters died in an overnight fire in North Buffalo, according to the Buffalo Fire Department. The mother injured in the Huntington Avenue fire was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. She was listed in serious condition.

Made in WNY: Putting the clean in Mr. Clean Magic Eraser

Made in WNY: Putting the clean in Mr. Clean Magic Eraser

TMP knew it was time to shift the production out of a plant on Dingens Street on Buffalo into larger, modern space. Instead of taking that work – and jobs – out of New York state, TMP opted to become part of the revitalization of the former Bethlehem Steel property off Route 5.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News