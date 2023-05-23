We're committed to reporting stories that help our readers connect with the community. The Buffalo News has developed a new way for you to submit a news tip or story idea through a form on BuffaloNews.com.

The "News Tip" link in the navigation menu launches a short form that allows you to send news tips or story ideas directly to our editors.

The News Tip form requires you to submit a phone number and email address. We will not publish that information, but it will help our editors verify the news tip or seek additional information. We cannot guarantee news coverage on every tip.

The News Tip feature is not for press releases, letters to the editor, obituaries or advertising. Readers may also continue to contact journalists directly by phone or email.