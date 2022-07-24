Good Morning, Buffalo: Youth football coach a shepherd through Buffalo mass shooting

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

July 24, 2022

'Does anybody want to talk about it?' Youth football coach a shepherd through Buffalo mass shooting

Douglas “Rome” Hunt coaches the Beast Elite Ducks. But his influence extends beyond the football field.

The 35-year-old father of four has wrestled with the death of his childhood friend and fellow youth football coach since 2019, when Norzell Aldridge was fatally shot by a teenager with a handgun while trying to break up a fight after a game. Two years earlier, another youth football coach, Mario Hayes, was found shot dead four blocks from the field.

This year, Hunt asked many of his youngest and most troubled players to attend his weekly “Building Greatness” mentoring group, a forum he co-founded to provide children with a warm meal, safe space for open dialogue and life skills such as anger management and financial literacy.

One such session took place three days after a white supremacist with a semiautomatic rifle massacred 10 Black people at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue.

Children chatted and chewed pizza in the aftermath of the racist attack, for 10 days the deadliest mass shooting in the United States this year. The earnest group discussion and the weeks of football practice that followed, in preparation for the start of the season and the King of New York tournament this weekend in Rochester, provided a glimpse of childhood intertwined with trauma, revealing the power of inner-city youth sports, importance of role models like Hunt and his tale of redemption amid America’s unending epidemic of gun violence.

– Jason Wolf

Hold your horses: Old, new Clarence split over manure on bike path: The presence of horses, and the waste they leave behind, on the Clarence Bike Path is generating debate in town. It's the latest example of the divide between old Clarence, with its farming heritage, and the new Clarence of subdivisions. Some welcome the animals, though they urged riders to clean up after them, while others say anyone who rides a horse on the bike path lacks, well, horse sense. Read more

Ortt demands legislative session on bail laws after Rochester cop killed, Zeldin assaulted: The fatal shooting of a police officer and attempted assault of Rep. Lee Zeldin in separate incidents in Rochester have heightened state Republican officials' cries for more stringent state bail laws – tougher than those "retooled" by Gov. Kathy Hochul in this year's state budget – as well as measures to reduce violence in Rochester and upstate New York. Read more

MLK Park greenhouses to be refurbished: 'Extremely important historically': Martin Luther King Jr. Park’s greenhouses produce annuals and most of the perennials from seeds for all of the Frederick Law Olmsted-designed parks. But the aging glass-paned structures have been in need of major refurbishing for years. That's now going to occur, thanks to a $6 million state grant announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul in the spring as part of a $225 million initiative for the East Side. Read more

Transit Commons Starbucks temporarily closes amid strike by union workers: Starbucks workers at the Transit Commons location in East Amherst called a short strike through Monday, citing bullying, harassment, cuts in hours and threats from corporate employees they say include CEO Howard Schultz. Read more

Stormy Sunday: Today will be windy with thunderstorms, some of which may be severe. A high temperature in the mid-80s and winds from 20 to 30 mph are forecast. Read more

Analysis: Why Langworthy v. Paladino is not the only battle in NY-23: Technically, the Republican primary battle in New York's newly redrawn 23rd congressional district is between state GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy and outspoken developer Carl Paladino. But beneath the surface, it's about a lot more than that. Read more

Second Paladino campaign aide has criminal record: Vish Burra, the spokesperson for Carl P. Paladino's congressional campaign, was convicted of drug possession in 2014, The Buffalo News has learned. Burra acknowledged that when he was 23, he was arrested in a Staten Island drug bust and charged with possession of marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms. Read more

Hot-button issues sparked costly school board races: 'Scary to see us spend that kind of money': The campaign for school board in Hamburg Central cost $45,000 this year – an unheard of amount for a suburban school board. Thousands of dollars were spent in several other races in Erie County. Read more

Opening day of training camp: Buffalo Bills one of only 6 NFL teams 'on the road': “It kind of honestly just feels like college camp going away,” tight end Dawson Knox said. “You're in the dorm rooms. It's great mentally, too, to kind of get out of Buffalo, get out of your homes and kind of have that feeling of everyone's kind of going to war together because those days are long and they're tough. But when you spend them so closely with all the guys, it kind of brings the team together, too.” Read more

• The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a free outdoor concert today to provide hope and comfort for those affected by the May 14 racist mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. "A Concert for Healing" is set for 4 p.m. at Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave., Ben Tsujimoto reports.

• "A Lockport home on the market for $1.6 million has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a 14-car garage, and a whole lot of character. So much character, in fact, that the pictures have captured the attention of Western New Yorkers," WGRZ's Danielle Church reports.

• The Buffalo News is your place to follow the careers of Western New York’s business community. See who's moving up in the Buffalo Niagara workforce in the Business People column, published weekly in The Sunday Buffalo News and at BuffaloNext.com.

• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending June 3.

