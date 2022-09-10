Good Morning, Buffalo: You might have thought this summer was almost perfect. Farmers? Not so much

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Sept. 10, 2022

You might have thought this summer was almost perfect. Farmers? Not so much

There was a lot of rain in the spring when vegetable farmers were trying to plant, and then it got hot this summer, but farmers are used to the ups and downs.

"The rains, at least from about mid-July on, tended to be super spotty and I know not everybody got some," said Sharon Bachman, agricultural and national resources educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension.

The hot sun helps apples mature, and it helps if you have irrigation.

"The crops are doing well. We have been very dry here in northern Niagara County. We irrigate most everything these days, mainly because we can't afford the risk of a dry season," said Jim Bittner of Bittner Singer Orchards.

And there is a silver lining to the dry weather: "One of the good things about being dry is diseases that can be an issue were slowed down or maybe didn't arrive as soon as they might have," Bachman said.

– Barbara O'Brien

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Town of Hamburg says no to Dollar General: Hamburg Planning Board members voted against a proposed Dollar General on Southwestern Boulevard. The board decided that the 9,000-square-foot building would have an adverse impact on the environment. Read more

Buffalo-born director Rob Lieberman finds you can come home again: From the time he was a Buffalo kid in the 1950s and ‘60s, Rob Lieberman dropped hard-earned pocket change to see movies at the North Park Theatre on Hertel Avenue. The spacious cinema with its classic marquee was a short walk from his family’s modest home. It’s also where he’ll be returning this weekend for a screening of his would-be blockbuster. Read more

Three Buffalo structures among recommendations for state, national historic registers: The downtown Brisbane Building, Buffalo Public School No. 75 and the J.W. Ruger & Deck Bros. Building are among the 27 properties in New York State that have been recommended for the State and National Registers of Historic Places. Read more

Emerson College poll: Hochul with a 15-percentage point lead over Zeldin: The survey of New York voters conducted Sept. 4-6 showed Gov. Kathy Hochul led U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin 50% to 35%, which is largely unchanged from an early August poll that had the governor ahead of Zeldin 51% to 35%, according to data posted on the Emerson College Polling website. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Unsettled weather expected after a summery Saturday: “In our region, after a sunny morning, clouds will mask some of the sunshine Saturday afternoon. It will be warm, but humidity will remain moderate,” Paul writes. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Demolition equipment expected soon at Great Northern elevator site: Archer Daniels Midland could have the equipment it needs to demolish the Great Northern grain elevator on-site and ready to use within two weeks. The timetable was described by an ADM attorney at a hearing Friday before State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo, according to representatives of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture and Culture. Read more

McCarley Gardens project delayed again; judge cites lack of notice regarding environmental impact: The Brooklyn developer that wants to construct a new six-story mixed-use building in the northwest corner of the McCarley Gardens housing community will have to return to the city for a fresh environmental review of the project, after a state judge found that the city Planning Board failed to properly post information online at least 24 hours before last December's meeting at which the proposal was approved. Read more

Four companies vying to build Adams Street homes: Four companies submitted completed proposals to build up to 10 single-family homes on vacant lots in an East Side neighborhood, in what could become a model replicated elsewhere in the city. Read more

BILLS

Analysis: Quick release stats show Josh Allen, Ken Dorsey were prepared for Rams: Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and Josh Allen were thoroughly prepared to deal with what the Los Angeles Rams defense served up Thursday night. It led to a surgical performance by the quarterback and a great debut for the new play-caller. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Chances are, you're intimately familiar with Upstate Niagara's iconic Bison French Onion Dip – millions of pounds of which is scooped up on chips across Western New York each year. But you've likely never seen it like this before – a behind-the-scenes look at the journey it takes from farm fresh milk to cultured, seasoned perfection.

• From Buffalove from ESPN to an Abraham Lincoln appearance in Chautauqua County, catch up on “the lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column.

• Did you catch Isaiah McKenzie's touchdown celebration in the third quarter of Thursday's Bills season opener? The wide receiver used the moment with the NBC camera in his face to do a gender reveal for his sister, according to a TikTok video released by the Bills. Also, check out News TV Critic Alan Pergament’s review of the NBC telecast and announcers Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth. “Dare I say that Collinsworth may actually have gained some Bills fans?” Pergament asks.

• The Buffalo News is your place to follow the careers of Western New York’s business community. See who's moving up in the Buffalo Niagara workforce in the Business People column.

