Good Morning, Buffalo: Workforce development hailed as vital to Buffalo Niagara region's growth

Dec. 16, 2022

Workforce development hailed as vital to Buffalo Niagara region's growth: 'Future ... depends on talent'

A new study from Invest Buffalo Niagara is spotlighting how vital the workforce is to the region's overall growth.

The economic development group every five years releases a labor market study, highlighting current workforce issues and what's over the horizon.

The latest study, prepared by Newmark Global Strategy and Consulting, said the region faces issues such as an aging workforce and challenges around tapping into its diverse population, for both jobs and training.

Leaders of Invest Buffalo Niagara and TechBuffalo, which updated a study of its own, say it's critical for the region to focus on retaining and developing talent already in its midst, including students who attend colleges here. And they say companies need to pay attention to creating an inclusive environment, from recruiting all the way through promoting employees on staff.

Court of Appeals sides with Erie County in lawsuit over murder of disabled North Collins woman by her mother: New York’s highest court has ruled that the county isn’t liable to pay what might have been millions of dollars in damages if the case went to a jury, even though county case workers had failed to open a full-blown investigation into abuse allegations in the months leading up to Laura Cummings' death in 2010. Read more

Steve Pigeon's trial on child rape charges slated for December 2023: G. Steven Pigeon is slated to go on trial on charges he sexually assaulted a girl younger than 11 six years ago. A state judge on Thursday scheduled the former Erie County Democratic Party chair's trial for December 2023, though Pigeon's attorneys had asked for the trial to happen in 2024. Read more

$10M downtown revitalization grant announced for North Tonawanda: Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced a series of projects that will be funded under the initiative. The projects are aimed at strengthening the city's primary commercial corridor – Webster Street – while expanding development to Tonawanda Island and Oliver Street. Read more

Man who saw terroristic threat charges dismissed faces misdemeanors in May 14 threats case: A 52-year-old man who had felony charges of making terroristic threats dismissed in October is facing new, less serious charges. Joseph Chowaniec has been charged with two counts of aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor, in connection with alleged phone calls referencing Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue the day after the May 14 mass killing. Read more

Man, 60, pleads guilty to three robberies at South Buffalo banks: Donald R. Thie pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree robbery for robbing two South Buffalo banks within a little over a month, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced. Read more

M&T Bank names new CFO in series of leadership changes: M&T Bank is making a few leadership changes in early 2023, including the hiring of a new chief financial officer, Daryl Bible. The current CFO, Darren King, will take on expanded duties at the bank. Read more

Winter storm with 'impactful snow' set to arrive this evening: All of Erie County, along with Genesee and Chautauqua counties, are under a winter storm warning that goes into effect at 7 p.m. Friday and lasts through the weekend. For the northern half of that area, accumulations of 10 to 18 inches are possible in the most persistent lake snow and up to 22 inches in the southern half. Read more

Don Paul: Weekend lake snow, colder pattern enroute and a white Christmas: “Bottom line: The lake snow is likely to have an impact during and after (Saturday night’s Bills) game, short of paralyzing, but enough to be quite interesting,” Paul writes. “The damp, breezy cold means fans will really need to bundle up. I suppose you could say this is Western New York’s meteorological counterattack to Miami’s oppressive steam bath back in the early season.” Read more

Sean Kirst: 'In my mind, she's always 29': An arrest in a mass murder, a long vigil for sister lost in Lockerbie: Thirty-four years after a terrorist bomb downed Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, two families in Buffalo at the time – still grieving loved ones lost at 31,000 feet – reflect on the tumult of sorrow, anger and relief in seeing the accused bombmaker in U.S. court. Read more

Erik Brady: Let there be peace on earth, and a Bills' Super Bowl victory: Tammy Boglione loves Christmas. She also loves the Buffalo Bills. That’s why she has a Bills Christmas tree. “It makes me happy,” she says. “I never take it down until the season is over.” And by this, she doesn’t mean Christmas season. Read more

Refresh Takes: Health studies of note: Two concern Covid-19, another colon cancer: More than 90% of seniors were fully vaccinated and more than 70% had their first booster shot nationwide in 2021, resulting in 650,000 fewer Covid-19 hospitalizations and more than 300,000 fewer deaths among seniors and others enrolled in Medicare, according to a federal health agency. University at Buffalo researchers also discovered a better treatment for serious cases of Covid-19, as well as greater insights into the family ties to early onset colon cancer. Read more

The Editorial Board: Drastic step of eminent domain is justified for South Park buildings: With another demolition of landmarked properties threatening, this time the city is doing the right thing by considering eminent domain. It makes no sense to leave these properties in this uncaring owner’s hands any longer. Read more

For Sam Martin, punting in Highmark winds is both science and art: “They’re definitely the trickiest in the league,” Martin said of the Orchard Park winds. “The difference is you can be standing on one 30-yard line and it’s doing one thing, and then walk to the 50 and it’s doing something different.” Read more

How Nyheim Hines has adjusted to being in Buffalo – on and off the field: “Getting acclimated on the field, it takes a team – or a village,” Hines said. “Off the field, it does, too. I needed to figure out a place to live. I needed the do's and don’ts of this area." Hines had plenty of helping hands in the Bills' organization. Jay Skurski wrote about the process. "It's the life part outside of it that people don't realize." Read more

Observations: Short-handed Sabres get huge night from Luukkonen in stunner over Avalanche: Playing short-handed with only five defenseman on the road against the defending Stanley Cup champions, you have to give the Sabres full marks for their 4-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche Thursday night in Ball Arena. Read more

• The resident Santa of Depew, who goes by the name Jeffrey Schuler when it's not the holiday season, is donning his bright red Christmas suits for the last time after 50 years, Sandra Tan reports. "Christmas night, my last night, will be the toughest," he said. "And that's OK."

• "Consider the BPO Holiday Pops concert to be a big, beautiful holiday music buffet spread out into every curvy cranny of Kleinhans Music Hall. For about two hours, carols and classics and cinematic hits handpicked by conductor John Morris Russell combine for a delicious celebration of the seasonal spirit," writes Melinda Miller in a review of the performance.

• Have you seen any good Christmas light displays? WGRZ's Kevin O'Neill showcases three of the area's best.

