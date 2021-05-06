Good Morning, Buffalo: Worker shortage hurts restaurants, retailers as reopening picks up

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
May 6, 2021
Worker shortage hurts restaurants, retailers as reopening picks up
If you're looking for a job, you've got one in the restaurant industry.
Restaurants are so strapped for dishwashers, they're paying as much as $18 per hour in straight hourly wages. They're also desperate for line cooks. The roles may not be as flashy as that of head chef, but it's one that restaurants cannot do without.
As proof, some restaurants have had to shorten their hours or even close down because they don't have enough people to do those important jobs that keep the restaurant running.
For years, it has been difficult to find good line cooks and reliable dishwashers. But, post-pandemic, it has been nearly impossible. Even with record high pay, signing bonuses and other perks, restaurant owners say they can't compete against the extra $300 workers receive in their unemployment checks every week.
Restaurateurs assume the worker shortage will continue until the temporary pay increase expires Sept. 6.
– Samantha Christmann
Schumer proposes 4-point plan for border reopening: 'We can't wait any longer': Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said the two nations should negotiate a set of criteria for reopening while making crossings possible for a vaccinated person with family, property, a job or other interests on the other side of the border – whether or not they're currently considered essential. Read more
Rick Jeanneret to call Saturday's Sabres season finale. Will it also be his?: In a brief telephone interview Tuesday, the legendary Sabres broadcaster said it may be some time before there is an answer from him and Mark Preisler, Pegula Sports and Entertainment vice president, The News' Alan Pergament reports. Read more
As search continues for missing student, Buffalo State offers support: With SUNY Buffalo State College sophomore Saniyya Dennis still missing, the college is reaching out to its student body and staff to help them cope with the emotional trauma surrounding her disappearance. On Monday, College President Katherine Conway-Turner sent a letter to the college community about Dennis. Read more
Seneca Nation president says payments to state should be reduced: President Matthew Pagels said it's no longer fair that Albany should pocket a 25% share of slot machine profits, considering that competition in the gaming field has grown since the old deal was signed in 2002. It expires in 2023. Read more
Four lawsuits tied to Buffalo police to cost city $215,000: The payouts are part of 13 personal injury and general litigation settlements totaling $300,000 that the city’s Law Department presented Tuesday to the Common Council’s Claims Committee. The Council is expected to approve the settlements next Tuesday. Read more
Blue Jays are back: Questions and answers on MLB's return to Sahlen Field: With the Canadian border still closed, the Toronto Blue Jays are moving their games from Dunedin, Fla., back to Buffalo starting June 1 against the Miami Marlins. The team has finalized 18 games here through July 4, including a three-day visit by the New York Yankees starting June 15. More games could be added based on the border situation, Mike Harrington reports. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Our climate is warming, but WNY isn't this week: A drier air mass will take over for Thursday; some sunshine will boost readings to the mid-50s, with a lighter breeze lending a little more comfort. By Thursday night, moisture returns with some showers moving in by late evening. Read more
In a cancer hospital during a pandemic, a new nurse learns the value of relationships
Cancer and Covid-19 have made for meaningful companionships during the pandemic.
Take Miranda Florek, 24, who became a registered nurse last spring at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Jane Pordum, 82, a leukemia survivor who contracted Covid-19 last May and spent 63 days in the Buffalo cancer hospital.
The two bonded during that time over trash TV, beauty secrets and tattoos.
"Every one of the nurses was wonderful but I kind of became more attached to her," Pordum said. "She just added so much humor to the days that I was there to make it a little bit more bearable."
– Scott Scanlon
BILLS
Welcome to the NFL, Lenox, Iowa: Lenox's population is 1,407. Late Friday night, it seemed as if 1,406 members of the community were celebrating along with one of their own, Spencer Brown, after he became a third-round pick of the Buffalo Bills and his town's first contribution to the NFL. Read more
SABRES
Organist Curtis Cook plays empty arena, strikes meaningful chord with fans: “As an organist, you kind of feed off and judge the situation by how the crowd is reacting, depending on what’s happening on the ice,” Cook said. “So not having that reaction was weird. That’s for sure. I was playing rallies and responding to them myself by using a drum sound instead of having people respond to me.” Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Buffalo's wealth of resettlement agencies are preparing to accommodate an influx of refugees, WBFO reports. The International Institute of Buffalo Executive Director Eva Hassett spoke with the news outlet about President Biden's changing plans and how the quadrupling of the immigration quota will affect Buffalo this year.
• Buffalo Bisons fans accustomed to listening to games on WWKB-AM radio will have to make alternate plans for the 2021 season with the Triple-A team playing home games in Trenton, N.J., at the start of the season, Pergament reports. A paid streaming package will allow fans to watch games, while Bisons.com and a league app will offer radio calls for home and away games for free.
• Tom Shannon was South Buffalo’s breaker of hearts and as smooth a disc jockey as Buffalo, Detroit, Denver, L.A. or anywhere else has ever known, writes News contributor Steve Cichon. The newest [BN] Chronicles post explains how Shannon grew his celebrity working nights on KB – and even mentions his date with a Swedish sex symbol.
• Habitat For Humanity Buffalo is celebrating Women Build Week, as more than 100 women volunteers will gather to help renovate homes for families in need, WIVB's Gabrielle Mediak reports.
