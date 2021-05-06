Good Morning, Buffalo: Worker shortage hurts restaurants, retailers as reopening picks up

In a cancer hospital during a pandemic, a new nurse learns the value of relationships

Cancer and Covid-19 have made for meaningful companionships during the pandemic.

Take Miranda Florek, 24, who became a registered nurse last spring at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Jane Pordum, 82, a leukemia survivor who contracted Covid-19 last May and spent 63 days in the Buffalo cancer hospital.

The two bonded during that time over trash TV, beauty secrets and tattoos.

"Every one of the nurses was wonderful but I kind of became more attached to her," Pordum said. "She just added so much humor to the days that I was there to make it a little bit more bearable."

– Scott Scanlon

