Good Morning, Buffalo: Won't get a vaccine? Experts say you may not like the coming months

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
May 18, 2021
Won't get a vaccine? Experts say you may not like the coming months
A free beer with a Covid-19 shot. Savings bonds for those who roll up a sleeve. A free lift on Uber and Lyft to the nearest vaccination site.
These are among the gentle nudges that have been tried to boost vaccination rates in recent weeks.
Those complacent or resistant to the vaccine may watch the heat grow during coming months, especially at school, work, concerts and sporting events and while traveling.
“Since we still have a moderate amount of disease, it makes sense to have unvaccinated individuals, who are the major transmitters of the virus, still wear masks indoors and perhaps in selected outdoor settings,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, professor and chief of infectious diseases in the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
“The logistics of doing that will be challenging.”
– Scott Scanlon
Looking for progressive options for divorce? Wesley Clark and Peshkin, counselors in family and matrimonial law, are dedicated to helping couples find the divorce process that's best for their family. Read more >>
Sponsored
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
For the fully vaccinated, a mask milestone arrives. For everyone else, wariness awaits: Starting Wednesday, New York State will no longer require fully vaccinated residents to wear masks outdoors or in many indoor settings. But that doesn’t yet mean that face masks are going away. Read more
What you need to know about going maskless: As New York rolls back Covid-19 rules, here are the particulars you should keep in mind. Read more
Erie County Fair moves forward as scheduled Aug. 11-22: It's back – although with a few Covid-19 social distancing guidelines. The fair is still looking at New York State guidance released Monday to figure out the specifics. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Cuomo’s Covid pandemic book deal totaled $5.1 million: Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s book deal on his handling of the pandemic called for a $3.1 million payment in 2021 and $2 million over the next two years, according to his federal tax filings released to reporters. Cuomo’s book contract has been criticized by Republicans and Democrats. Read more
Child Victims Act lawsuit accuses murdered priest of molesting boy: The Rev. A. Joseph Bissonette, who was brutally murdered inside a church rectory in 1987, is being accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy a decade earlier. Read more
Medaille College sues sulfuric acid plant over emissions near its athletic fields: Medaille College sued PVS Chemical on Monday after the chemical company refused to comply with a state Department of Environmental Conservation order shutting down a plant that emits sulfur dioxide fumes 100 yards away from the college’s sports complex on Elk Street, near the Buffalo River. Read more
Buffalo gas prices up 14 cents in last four weeks: The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Buffalo is $2.96, up 3 cents from last week. Four weeks ago, the average price was $2.82. AAA Western and Central New York says a variety of factors have contributed to the rise in prices. Read more
McCarley Gardens targeted by Brooklyn firm for upgrades and expansion: The tenant improvements will include new kitchens with upgraded appliances, fixtures, cabinets and countertops, as well as new bathroom fixtures, new flooring and new paint. The affordable-housing complex is located just south of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. Read more
$14 million gift to Nichols to fund scholarships for Black students from Buffalo: The gift will be used to award two scholarships annually to eligible African American rising fifth-graders who live in Buffalo. The scholarships will fully fund the students’ Nichols education through their senior year. Read more
WEATHER
A dry, warm week ahead for Western New York: "Our warming turnaround will figuratively pick up a little steam this week, minus the steam," writes Don Paul. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Six local, summery brews to enjoy in the sun: From News contributor Brian Campbell: "While I know there are a lot of choices when it comes time to decide what beer to grab from the cooler next, summer is fleeting here in the Queen City, so I’m not going to waste your time. Here are nine crushers to consider as your new favorite beer." Read more
Owner of new bakery is ‘living the American dream’: Katie Blyashuk has transformed a space on East Lovejoy Street that was once home to a barbecue restaurant into Cakes by Katya, reports Spectrum News’ Ted Goldberg. She developed a passion for cooking as a child, several years after her family left the Soviet Union in pursuit of religious freedom. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Bill that would create tech hubs in regions like WNY advances to Senate floor: “The Endless Frontier Act will form the core of what will be a comprehensive bill to boost America's ability to compete, innovate and win to the technologies of the 21st century," said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer. Read more
Why ACV Auctions sees ‘significant untapped opportunity for growth’: The Buffalo-based tech firm last week reported earnings for the first time as a publicly traded company, and also shed light on its growth plans. ACV continues to look at diversifying its products and expanding beyond the U.S. Read more
BILLS
Bills promote nine within front office, won't immediately hire a replacement for Dan Morgan: The Bills, General Manager Brandon Beane said, "want to grow our own." The GM also talked about the promotions of Terrance Gray and Malik Boyd and the others who were also recently promoted. Read more
SABRES
After memorable Sabres stint, Michael Houser finishes strong in Rochester: After his four-game tour of duty in the NHL brought two wins against the New York Islanders and lots of notoriety in the final week of the regular season, Houser, the sixth goaltender used by the Sabres in 2021 put up more strong performances with the Rochester Amerks. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• A Western New York woman has been on a mission to end human trafficking, says WGRZ’s Claudine Ewing in a report that examines a 900-mile walk along the route of the Underground Railroad. The 14 FreeTHEM walkers are raising awareness about a multibillion-dollar industry that represents “modern-day slavery.”
• Military records can provide a revealing peek into family histories. Forever Young’s Carol DiPirro-Stipkovits writes about free online resources that can help track down draft registrations, military rosters, regiment histories and other military records.
• “I like thug plants and I cannot lie,” writes Buffalo Spree’s Elizabeth Licata, noting that her "gardening life is punctuated by love/hate relationships with plants that have to be cut back and selectively pulled out on a regular basis.”
• One of America's first "celebrity models" died 119 years ago this month and is buried in Forest Lawn. The cemetery’s blog tells the story of Victoria Sutherland and her six sisters. They became famous primarily because of their hair, which collectively measured 37 feet in length. Victoria had the longest hair of all the girls in the Seven Sutherland Sisters traveling show – a full 7 feet from the top of her head to the ends.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.