Good Morning, Buffalo: Woman helps elderly loved ones find vaccines

Feb. 2, 2021
'It's a gift I can give': Woman helps elderly loved ones find vaccines
In New York State, 1.7 million Covid-19 vaccinations have been given during the first six weeks that they have been available, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
But it is not easy for anyone – especially older people with limited computer skills – to get them.
The online tools are maddening – even for some tech savvy people.
The News’ Maki Becker talks with Kathleen Riley, who has been trying in recent weeks to help as many people as she can sign up for vaccine appointments.
“When I make an appointment for somebody else, I understand it as a gift. It’s a gift I can give,” Riley said.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Nurses trying to stay focused as Covid-19 challenges persist: Nurses at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center spoke out in interviews with The News about the difficulties of caring for Covid-19 patients while they say the nursing corps is seriously understaffed. Hospital leaders responded that they've hired 27 nurses since the nurses' union picketed the hospital in late September to complain about the staffing levels. But nurses say they've seen little improvement. Read more
Unapproved by FDA, Ivermectin useful as Covid-19 treatment, local doctors say: So far, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has recommended against using the inexpensive drug as a treatment for Covid-19. But supporters of the drug say it has been used for that purpose with success in many other countries across the globe. They also say it has benign side effects. Read more
Buffalo schools can stay open – for now, judge says: A judge on Monday turned down the Buffalo teachers union's request for a temporary restraining order to stop the Buffalo Public Schools from reopening. But he scheduled a preliminary injunction hearing for later this week. "The court will make a decision based on evidence and on the credibility of the people making the testimony," Judge Emilio Colaiacovo said. Read more
With first day over, when will more Buffalo students return to school? Monday was the day that many students and parents had been waiting for, as the Buffalo Public Schools returned some students to the classroom for the first time since schools were shut down in March. The first day came and went despite the lawsuit filed by the Buffalo Teachers Federation trying to block schools from reopening due to health and safety concerns. Read more
NFTA says ‘No mask, no ride,’ but doesn’t expect problems: The NFTA says its patrons have generally abided by state guidelines calling for masks while riding buses and trains or using its airports. But after President Biden's executive order as of Monday mandated mask use aboard public transit, the authority says it will enforce the order by kicking those refusing to comply off its vehicles or out of its facilities. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
In defeat, McMurray has big plans – including attacking Higgins: Nate McMurray may have lost three congressional races, but he sure hasn't lost his taste for politics. He's been attacking Rep. Brian Higgins – and while saying he has no plans to challenge the longtime Buffalo representative in a Democratic primary next year, he said someone should. What's more, McMurray is writing a book and starting a political action committee. Read more
Protestor tackled by police on camera announces run for Erie County sheriff: Myles Carter made a name for himself last summer when, while protesting police brutality, he was tackled and arrested by police as he was being interviewed by a TV news crew. The charges were later dropped. But now, Carter wants to address a number of social and policy issues by running for sheriff. Read more
‘Death by 1,000 cuts’ as Erie Canal stakeholders fear short season, reduced hours: The canal may not open until Memorial Day this year and could close as early as mid-September. Its operating hours could also be reduced to 10 hours a day from 15 hours. Meanwhile, stakeholders worry about a plan to rebrand the canal and the trail beside it. Read more
Cheektowaga official defends handling of worker behind Trump message on plow truck: The town plow driver called it a joke, intended just among coworkers. But writing a Trump 2020 slogan on the sides of a plow truck was not just stupid, it was also illegal, says Cheektowaga Highway Superintendent Mark Wegner. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Big storm stays east, winter looms to the west: While the shallow western end of Lake Erie is icing up, the largely open waters over the majority of the lake may yet play a role in lake-effect potential, especially during the weekend and early next week, writes Don Paul. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Two local cooks take their Polish family recipes to the masses: “Everyday Polish Cooking With Irenka and Agnieszka” made its public debut on YouTube just before Christmas. Irenka Woszczak and Agnieszka Soltysiak are eager to spread the message that Polish cooking is worth the effort. Read more
POLITICAL UNREST
Investigative Post: 'The radical right’s voice on social media': Western New York has “a community of extremists who recruit, organize and evangelize on platforms, including Twitter and Facebook,” reports Layne Dowdall. She tracked their activity on social media and fact-checked them. Read more
BILLS
Jason Wolf: It's OK, Bills Mafia, to root for Tom Brady to win the Super Bowl: "What you are about to read might make you sick to your stomach. But it might also help you come to terms with a harsh truth," writes Jason Wolf. Read more
Defense analysis: Playing with the lead a ton didn't boost Bills' sack total: "The Bills ranked 14th in sacks per pass attempt. Not bad. But it should have been better," writes Mark Gaughan. Read more
SABRES
It seems like Casey Mittelstadt will get more looks in Sabres' lineup: Casey Mittelstadt is giving Sabres coach Ralph Krueger food for thought. That's the first step in the former first-round draft pick rejuvenating his career. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The Bills Mafia deserves some credit for the next nugget of notoriety. A new national study ranks Buffalo in the top 5% of U.S. cities when it comes to providing an excellent “football experience.” The personal finance website Wallethub also proclaimed Buffalo the second-best midsize city for football fans. It weighed more than 20 factors, including fan engagement, team performance and ticket prices.
• There’s a growing need for foster families in many communities across the state. Spectrum News' Mark Goshgarian talks with a Chautauqua County couple who share their experiences as foster parents.
• Meet a Buffalo native who is a stylist for celebrities, including singer Ashanti. Tim B. attended East High School and SUNY Buffalo State. WBLK's Yasmin Young talks with him about his multifaceted career.
• Buffalo RiverWorks is expanding its smorgasbord of activities now that some pandemic-related restrictions have been eased. WIVB’s Angelica Morrison says public ice skating and ice curling have been expanded. Ax throwing has also been added to RiverWorks’ adventure list, and live music is scheduled to resume soon.
