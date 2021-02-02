Good Morning, Buffalo: Woman helps elderly loved ones find vaccines

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Nurses trying to stay focused as Covid-19 challenges persist: Nurses at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center spoke out in interviews with The News about the difficulties of caring for Covid-19 patients while they say the nursing corps is seriously understaffed. Hospital leaders responded that they've hired 27 nurses since the nurses' union picketed the hospital in late September to complain about the staffing levels. But nurses say they've seen little improvement. Read more

Unapproved by FDA, Ivermectin useful as Covid-19 treatment, local doctors say: So far, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has recommended against using the inexpensive drug as a treatment for Covid-19. But supporters of the drug say it has been used for that purpose with success in many other countries across the globe. They also say it has benign side effects. Read more