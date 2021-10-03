Good Morning, Buffalo: WNY's suburbs are diversifying, but at different rates

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Oct. 3, 2021
Increase in residents of color far greater in Buffalo’s first-ring suburbs
Western New York, like the rest of the country, is rapidly growing more diverse. But those changes are occurring more quickly in some places than others.
For our second story in a series on the 2020 census results, The News analyzed population and demographic data from Buffalo’s first- and second-ring suburbs. We found that, proportionally and as a raw sum, the number of residents of color has risen far more in communities like Cheektowaga, West Seneca and Amherst.
By comparison, while the second-ring suburbs are also adding people of color – most frequently, people who identify as Asian, Hispanic or multiracial – they remain 92% white overall, a lag that experts attribute to income disparities and public policies that make the exurbs less accessible to low- and middle-income people.
“People like living in suburban communities, but access is restricted to higher-income households – and the problem we have in this region is that white households are more well-to-do,” said Jason Knight, a geographer at SUNY Buffalo State. “What you have is an exclusion problem ... It’s economic segregation that exacerbates racial segregation.”
Plea by Mark Hamister's children sways some of the unvaccinated: Mark Hamister's twin children spoke to The Buffalo News last month in the hope that revealing the Buffalo business leader had died, unvaccinated, from Covid-19 could change the minds of others who had spurned the vaccine. Their willingness to publicly share their grief, and details on their father's final days, appears to have paid off. Read more
Vaccine outreach easier 'when it's somebody that they can relate to': Reaching the unvaccinated in Buffalo often means you need a trusted community member who's able to answer questions. On Saturday, the ongoing effort came to Lafayette High School. Read more
About 1% of Bills fans referred to secondary review for vaccination proof at Highmark Stadium: According to fans at Highmark Stadium last week, the Bills staff in many cases gave a cursory look at people's vaccination proof, either their physical vaccination cards, Excelsior passes or other digital passes. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
Election 2021 issues: Should Buffalo be a 'sanctuary city'? Should Buffalo be a "sanctuary city" where police don't cooperate with federal agents conducting immigration investigations? Democratic mayoral candidate India B. Walton says yes, but Mayor Byron W. Brown says there's no need. Read more
No new contract talks set as strike at Mercy Hospital goes on: No new bargaining sessions are scheduled between Catholic Health and the union representing 2,500 of its nurses, clerical and technical workers as a strike at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo continued Saturday. Read more
In first official visit to Buffalo, lieutenant governor talks about expanding Black achievement: Brian A. Benjamin was the keynote speaker for the 49th annual Buffalo Black Achievers in Industry Awards Ceremony that was held Friday in the Seneca One tower auditorium to honor 40 individuals from Western New York who have distinguished themselves in a variety of work and volunteer endeavors. Read more
The dead tell tales: Real-life lessons at mysterious crime scene
A double mystery is unfolding after the discovery of two sets of human remains off Woleben Road in the rural town of Portland, made up of farms and vineyards on rolling hills.
The skeleton may have been there for decades. The other body for less than a year.
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is the lead agency in the investigation into the two suspected homicides, and they are working with an array of other agencies, including the State Police, FBI and the Lakewood-Busti Police Department. Forensic anthropologists from Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa., who specialize in studying the long dead, are also assisting. They have helped document the crime scene, recover the remains and now are trying to identify both victims.
They are trying to determine whether one of the victims could be one of three Chautauqua County women who disappeared over the last 45 years.
Dr. Dennis Dirkmaat, who has consulted on hundreds of cases, including the death investigation of Yolanda Bindics and the crash of Colgan Air Flight 3407 and is the chair of the forensic and biological anthropology department at Mercyhurst, invited The Buffalo News to come to his lab to see what they do.
A wet day for football: WGRZ says rain is likely throughout today, including during the Bills-Texans game. A high near 70 is expected. Read more
'That feeling of being punched in the chest': How the Bills learned – and grew – from playoff loss to Houston: Heading into the 2020 season, there were legitimate questions about whether Josh Allen would ever get the “hero ball” out of him. His season last year went a long way toward showing that it in fact was possible. Read more
Texans at Bills: Your guide to Sunday's game: The Buffalo Bills host the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. Here's our guide to get you ready for the game. Read more
• All phone scams are bothersome, but one that has become especially troubling for Western New York is known as the “Grandparent Scam.” The Buffalo FBI office wants to raise awareness about the scam that is targeting senior citizens, WKBW’s Ryan Arbogast reports.
• Although today might not be the best day weather-wise to enjoy outdoor activities, there’s still plenty of autumn to savor. If you need some ideas for fall fun, NYup.com has compiled an Upstate New York fall bucket list.
• Speaking of fall, for gardeners, mum’s the word. According to Jackie Albarella in WGRZ’s “2 the Garden” segment, mums are “one of the most prolific and easiest to grow” fall plants.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Aug. 13.
