Good Morning, Buffalo: WNY's poor overall health contributes to much higher Covid-19 death rates

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Feb. 5, 2022
WNY's poor overall health contributes to much higher Covid-19 death rates
Western New York's death rates due to Covid-19 are much worse than most other counties in the state. Death rates in Erie and Niagara counties are much worse than most other comparable New York counties with urban centers.
Why is that?
Vaccination is an important factor – but not the only factor – when it comes to who lives and who dies from Covid-19.
Even before the Covid-19 health crisis, many Western New York counties have long ranked near the bottom of the list when it comes to good community health. Those with chronic conditions such as lung or heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity are at greater risk for Covid-19-related hospitalization and death.
– Sandra Tan
The Buffalo News Store: Shop our newest arrivals, a curated collection selected by Western New York institutions such a the Albright-Knox Art Gallery and Frank Lloyd Wright's Martin House. Get 25% off your order today! Shop now >>
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Covid-19 numbers continue steep decline in New York: On Jan. 28, the state reported 13,592 new cases – or 6.15% of all people tested that day. Friday, the state reported that 7,759 people tested positive, with a daily positive rate of 4.4% of all people tested. That's a nearly 43% drop in new statewide cases, reports Maki Becker. Read more
[More: Stay current with the Covid-19 statistics for Western New York]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Quicker parking enforcement boosts Buffalo's snow clearing, but side streets a challenge: Some residents and city officials say the city's snow removal process was better for this week's storm, compared to the cleanup following Martin Luther King Day's snowfall. But there is still room for improvement, reports The News' Deidre Williams. Read more
Vote to fill Tonawanda Council vacancy splinters city Democrats: Fractures among Tonawanda Democrats deepened after Mayor John White got the chance this week to name a fellow Republican to a Common Council vacancy. White cast the tie-breaking vote on behalf of Monica Ljiljanich after the Council deadlocked 2-2 between two finalists for the seat left vacant by the death in December of 1st Ward Councilman Thomas A. Newman. Read more
Poloncarz cites threats for bringing back security detail: The county executive's security team was put in place about a month ago after meeting with the sheriff, Central Police Services commissioner and district attorney regarding the severity of the threats made, Mark C. Poloncarz told The Buffalo News. Read more
Lighter side of The News: Stefon Diggs table jumps, a BPO shoutout, a history question and a snow fail: The Buffalo Bills' star wide receiver jumped through a table at the Pro Bowl, while the Buffalo-area basked in the "Jeopardy!" spotlight thanks to a local contestant and a conductor-related clue. And a community winter fest was canceled due to wintry weather. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: The storm exits and the deep freeze takes an extra day: Even with all the sunshine, Saturday temps will reach only the mid-upper teens. Thankfully, wind chill will be minimal, writes Don Paul, who also recaps a "well-behaved" winter storm. Read more
[More: Communities with the largest snow totals from this storm]
NEW BUFFALO
Carolynn Welch knows firsthand how immigrants enrich Buffalo: Welch is the executive director at WEDI, which provides educational and financial resources to help immigrants in Buffalo grow and succeed, including the West Side Bazaar restaurant and retail incubator. Its programming has helped thousands of students and churned out hundreds of entrepreneurs. Read more
Brandye Merriweather: A self-described 'infrastructure nerd' sees the payoff: Merriweather, who grew up on the East Side, worked for the city's Office of Strategic Planning, the Buffalo Economic Renaissance Corp. and the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency before becoming president of the Buffalo Urban Development Corp., to head up its downtown revitalization and infrastructure efforts, writes The News' Jonathan Epstein. Read more
Suburban retail is making a radical transformation: As brick-and-mortar retailers struggle against the combined forces of online sales, the so-called "retail apocalypse" and the Covid-19 pandemic, the owners of some prominent local shopping meccas are reshaping their properties. The News' Jonathan Epstein explains what's happening at Eastern Hills, McKinley and Boulevard malls, as well as in Northtown Plaza. Read more
Startups on the rise: Investment, mentorship and 43North help attract the young and ambitious: The Buffalo area's startup scene is on the rise. It's an undersized sector that the region has sought to cultivate through a mix of investment, mentorship and opportunities like the 43North business plan competition, writes The News' Matt Glynn. Read more
POLITICS
Suit calls new congressional map 'undeniably politically gerrymandered': New York Republicans have been overpowered by super-majorities in both the Assembly and Senate this year in developing plans for congressional reapportionment. Now a group of Republicans is pinning its hopes of developing more favorable district lines on a lawsuit filed in State Supreme Court. Read more
BILLS
Bills Mailbag: Why it's way too soon for Sean McDermott to be on the hot seat: Jay Skurski cleans up a few loose ends regarding the end of the Buffalo Bills’ season to start this week’s mailbag … Read more
SABRES
It's been a tough climb to All-Star for Rasmus Dahlin after being a No. 1 overall pick: Being the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft brought Rasmus Dahlin fame before he ever stepped on the ice with the Buffalo Sabres. But there have been many nights – even some this year – where it came with a heavy price, writes Mike Harrington. Read more
Vegas coach Peter DeBoer: Jack Eichel closing in on return to contact drills: Progress in his recovery from neck surgery continues for former Sabres center Jack Eichel, who could be in the lineup the next time Buffalo takes on the Las Vegas Golden Knights on March 10. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Completed in 1889 after a fire destroyed the previous church, St. Louis Catholic Church is one of the largest in the Buffalo Diocese. Its grand tower rises 245 feet, making it the highest open-laced spire in the country. Take a closer look inside with Buffalo News Chief Photographer Derek Gee.
• After the storm dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas of Western New York, residents and city workers began the cleanup process Friday. From scenes on Plymouth Avenue to the Oxford Pennant plow on the move to a challenging sidewalk in Springville, The News' staff photographers captured the efforts.
• Chef Darian Bryan, who handled meal prep and some personal chef responsibilities for several Buffalo Bills players over the last couple of years, is settling into his new restaurant, the Plating Society, Buffalo Rising reports.
• The Backyard Classic, an all-ages 3-vs.-3 hockey tournament at Canalside, roars on Saturday and Sunday, WIVB reports. The station's Kayla Green was on-site Friday.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.