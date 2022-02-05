Good Morning, Buffalo: WNY's poor overall health contributes to much higher Covid-19 death rates

SABRES

It's been a tough climb to All-Star for Rasmus Dahlin after being a No. 1 overall pick: Being the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft brought Rasmus Dahlin fame before he ever stepped on the ice with the Buffalo Sabres. But there have been many nights – even some this year – where it came with a heavy price, writes Mike Harrington. Read more

Vegas coach Peter DeBoer: Jack Eichel closing in on return to contact drills: Progress in his recovery from neck surgery continues for former Sabres center Jack Eichel, who could be in the lineup the next time Buffalo takes on the Las Vegas Golden Knights on March 10. Read more

