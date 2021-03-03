Good Morning, Buffalo: WNY vaccine rollout already blunting impact of Covid-19

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

March 3, 2021

WNY vaccine rollout already blunting impact of Covid-19

Herd immunity to Covid-19 is still many months away. But almost a full year after Western New York recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus, there are tentative signs that enough local people have acquired immunity to blunt the impact of the disease.

New daily case counts and hospitalizations have both fallen by more than half since the start of the year. The average test positive rate plunged from almost 9% to less than 2% in that same period. And the share of the regional population that has immunity to Covid-19, whether through the vaccine or by fighting off the disease, is growing rapidly as the rollout accelerates.

On Feb. 25, disease modelers at the University at Buffalo unveiled a model linking even low daily vaccination rates to falling censuses at area hospitals.