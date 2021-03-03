Good Morning, Buffalo: WNY vaccine rollout already blunting impact of Covid-19

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
March 3, 2021
WNY vaccine rollout already blunting impact of Covid-19
Herd immunity to Covid-19 is still many months away. But almost a full year after Western New York recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus, there are tentative signs that enough local people have acquired immunity to blunt the impact of the disease.
New daily case counts and hospitalizations have both fallen by more than half since the start of the year. The average test positive rate plunged from almost 9% to less than 2% in that same period. And the share of the regional population that has immunity to Covid-19, whether through the vaccine or by fighting off the disease, is growing rapidly as the rollout accelerates.
On Feb. 25, disease modelers at the University at Buffalo unveiled a model linking even low daily vaccination rates to falling censuses at area hospitals.
"There’s a reason we’re seeing those declines, and it has to do with the larger body of people that are protected through natural immunity or through the vaccine," Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said in a February interview.
– Caitlin Dewey
Amherst, Clarence, Orchard Park see higher Covid-19 vaccination rates: You can't buy the Covid-19 vaccine. But vaccination rate data shared by Erie County makes one thing clear. While vaccine eligibility standards are supposed to apply equally to everyone, the fact is, the wealthier your neighborhood, the greater your access to the vaccine. Read more
State’s Covid-19 positivity rate is below 5%: There were 82 deaths from Covid-19 in New York State Monday, bringing the total to 38,660. New York State's rate of positive Covid-19 tests was 4.53% Monday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The governor said vigilance is crucial in battling the virus, and he urged residents to continue wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands even as vaccinations are being given every day. Read more
Sean Kirst: St. Bonaventure, Olean communities grieve for man who led as he lived: Dennis DePerro, St. Bonaventure University's late president, is being lauded "for his administrative skills and warm intuition, for the way he steered the university to new growth in a difficult era for many small private colleges," writes Kirst. Read more
Opposition mounts against Cuomo in face of harassment allegations
Even some Democrats were calling Tuesday for Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation amid continuing allegations of sexual harassment of several women. The governor remains silent, although top allies were deflecting attention toward Republicans, while some say the situation is hurting state government's ability to function.
As questions loom over whether Cuomo will finish out his third term in office, the embattled governor saw his fellow Democrats in the State Legislature on Tuesday agree to a deal repealing historic powers they granted him last spring to respond to the Covid pandemic.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul of Buffalo has had little to say about the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo – even though she's had plenty to say about sexual harassment over the years, with most of it revolving around the theme: “Enough is enough.”
Drug dealer who grew pot in mansion questioned about mobsters, DEA agent: “Even in one of Western New York’s toniest neighborhoods, Ronald Serio’s home on Lebrun Road was a standout,” The News’ Dan Herbeck and Lou Michel report. But when law enforcers raided the place in 2017, they found evidence of some sinister activities that were going on behind the walls of this stately residence. Read more
Tonawanda candy shop goes viral on TikTok, sells everything: Hello Sweets, a candy shop in the city of Tonawanda, went viral last week when a popular user shared a video of the store owner picking out candies and shipping them for an online order. Viewers decided they wanted candy of their own. They bought every last piece in the shop. Read more
Lake Ontario flood risk downgraded to 8%, international board says: The chances of flooding this spring on the lake’s shores are now deemed “low,” the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board said this week. Read more
WEATHER
Cool and cloudy: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries or snow showers possible. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid-30s. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Rustic Buffalo takes over White Linen Tea House, adding bakery-café to artisan market: Rustic Buffalo's mission to become a Wheatfield destination has taken another step after this week's announcement that co-founders John Pirrone and Scott DeMoth had taken over the former White Linen Tea House, which Linda Kloch ran for 19 years before closing in early 2020. Read more
Fans hope Southern Tier gets it right at downtown brewpub replacing (716): Andrew Galarneau explores the arena-adjacent sports bar experience Sabres fans want at the new Southern Tier brewpub downtown. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Investigative Post: Cancer plagues West Valley nuke workers: Some former employees at the West Valley Demonstration Project have been paid $20.3 million in compensation by the federal program, Phil Gambini reports, noting that other claims are pending. Some former workers at the nuclear waste site developed cancer, leukemia and other illnesses. Read more
BILLS
Bills offseason questions: Where does Ed Oliver stand after Year 2?: “When you look at the film, I think Ed has made improvements in his second season,” said coach Sean McDermott. “Do I think there is more work to be done? Absolutely.” Read more
SABRES
Observations: Cozens goes down fighting in latest Sabres loss: In another forgettable Sabres loss, the rookie gave fans something to remember when he dropped the gloves with Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren during a 3-2 loss last night. Read more
Notebook: Cozens was making his return after sitting for a game to manage his workload. He was looking forward to his first Madison Square Garden experience. The Tuesday notebook has more on his return, Jacob Bryson's fourth NHL game and a former Sabres prospect earning an AHL award. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Many architecture buffs have long considered Buffalo City Hall one of the nation’s most stunning municipal buildings. Buffalo News Chief Photographer Derek Gee captures the opulence of this art deco building and provides a bird’s-eye view of one of the region's most recognized structures.
• A decision by Dr. Seuss Enterprises to stop publishing six books in the children's series because of racist and insensitive imagery has sparked intense debate. WKBW’s Eileen Buckley interviewed local literacy advocates who expressed differing views on the controversy.
• A Western New York photographer reflects on the local Black communities that have shaped his life. Derrick Carr contributed this article to Belt magazine, a digital publication that focuses on life in the Rust Belt.
• Letchworth State Park’s “ice volcano” is on full display, reports Sunny Hernandez for NYup. The eye-popping formation resembles a giant cone that’s more than 20 feet high in a gravity-fed fountain outside the Glen Iris Inn. In recent years, the impressive creation has garnered national media attention. See photos from The News' Derek Gee.
