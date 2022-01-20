Good Morning, Buffalo: WNY superintendents, education officials like Hochul's big hike in school funding

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Jan. 20, 2022
WNY superintendents, education officials like Hochul's big hike in school funding
School superintendents are starting to plan next year's budgets, and things are looking up after Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed her proposal for school aid Monday.
That's because Hochul followed through on the second year of a three-year phase-in that will fully fund aid known as "foundation aid," which pays for most of the operations in a school district. It accounts for more than half of the total $2.1 billion increase in school aid.
"We're thrilled," Cleveland Hill Superintendent Jon MacSwan said. "It's been a lot of challenging years with challenging decisions."
Proposed foundation aid is up as much as 30% in some local districts. And no district in the state would get less than a 3% increase on that line.
More than one-third of districts in Erie and Niagara counties would receive overall increases of 10% or more, with the average increase at 9% over what they received this year.
– Barbara O'Brien
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Williamsville says little before meeting to hire mask-fine law firm: Williamsville residents don't yet know which law firm the Village Board plans to hire, nor how much it will pay, to challenge a fine issued by the Erie County Health Department over repeated violations of Covid-19 rules. The county fined the village Jan. 12 following a Village Board meeting two days earlier, during which the Williamsville mayor and others did not wear face masks in violation of county and state rules. Read more
Alone in burning attic, firefighter couldn't signal a mayday: 'I'm about to die up here'
Three years ago, firefighter Eric Whitehead found himself alone in a burning and pitch-black attic, on his belly with a few remaining breaths of air left in his oxygen tank, and struggling to activate a mayday radio distress call.
So he took off his gloves to press his radio's man-down button. He'll live with that decision the rest of his life. The third- and fourth-degree burns to his hands charred his skin, damaged tissue and ended his firefighting career.
Court papers filed as part of his lawsuit against the city – expected to be settled for $2.3 million plus pay and benefits until he reaches retirement age – reveal what went wrong in the fire at 82 Butler Ave.
– Patrick Lakamp
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
After record snowfall, frustration mounts as city residents wait for plows: Snowed-in residents were not happy with City Hall's response to Monday's snowstorm. Delaware District Common Councilmember Joel Feroleto said he has received "hundreds" of phone calls from angry constituents demanding to know when their streets would be plowed, reports The News' Maki Becker. Read more
Times Beach to be restored with infrastructure funds: The Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday announced how it will spend some of the money it will get under the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress last year. And $10 million of that money will go to repair Buffalo's Times Beach Nature Preserve, part of the Outer Harbor that's been damaged by storms. Read more
Catholic Charities looking to hit target of $9.5 million in 2022: After three straight years of failing to meet a $10 million fundraising campaign goal, Catholic Charities of Buffalo organizers lowered their expectations and on Wednesday announced a $9.5 million target for its annual appeal, The News' Jay Tokasz reports. Read more
Employers launch 'boot camp' to train more tech workers: Five big-name employers are supporting a new tech "boot camp" that will train workers in data analytics over a 12-week period. The goal is to train workers from backgrounds not historically represented in technology jobs, and to meet employers' needs for skilled talent. Read more
Rod Watson: New sheriff off on right foot by hiring 'expert': The News' columnist delivers a very tongue-in-cheek piece on Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia's reasoning for and decision to keep former sheriff Timothy B. Howard on the payroll for at least a portion of the year. Howard's laundry list of missteps, especially in his role at the Erie County Holding Center and Correctional Facility, has been well-documented. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Brief warmup exits and bitter cold returns: Thursday will bring a few spotty light snow showers in the air under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The high will be in the low to mid-teens, with a wind chill averaging close to zero, Paul forecasts. Read more
GUSTO
Irish Classical Theatre Company returns to live theater after nearly two years: There's a significant homecoming for Irish Classical, writes News contributor Matthew Nerber. The opening of “Waiting for Godot” is also a return to the company’s roots: It was Samuel Beckett’s 1953 play that first brought the Dublin-born O’Neill brothers – co-founding artistic director Vincent and the late Chris – to Buffalo. Read more
Watch now: Look inside O'Brien's Smokehouse Bistro in West End Inn: The West End Inn has been the site of countless memories for Hamburg residents since the 1860s. After buying the building in 2019, Pat and Yvette O'Brien, and their daughter Allie O'Brien Phillippi, have put in Airbnbs, apartments and kept the banquet room. But O'Brien's Smokehouse Bistro mingles traditional fare, like a fish fry and beef on weck, with Allie's smoked meats. Read more
Garden Talk: Greg Gima reflects on 2021, plans for new season: For the second week, during this snowy January, we reached out to a gardener who was featured in The News' "Outdoor Spaces" series last summer. Elmwood Village resident Greg Gima talks about what worked and what didn't in 2021 and looks ahead to this year. Read more
POLITICS
With political future settled, retiring Reed has guarded praise for Hochul: Ten months after announcing he will leave Congress at the end of this year, Rep. Tom Reed – once seen as a potential Republican candidate for governor – Wednesday held a conference call with reporters where he offered some guarded praise for Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. Read more
BILLS
Mark Gaughan: Josh Allen is more ready for the moment with Chiefs than last year: Allen’s statistics this season fell a little shy of his franchise-record passing totals of 2020. But Allen’s numbers still were spectacular. He produced 42 touchdowns and 5,160 yards, ranking second and fourth, respectively, in the NFL. Read more
Rookie DE Greg Rousseau ready to return to Kansas City: Rousseau, who earned his first-career AFC Defensive Player of the Week award in Week 5 against the Chiefs, said he's felt a "fire in the locker room" this week as the Bills prepare. Read more
SABRES
Mattias Samuelsson posts big ice time in win over Sens: "We had no problem putting him out there and using him," coach Don Granato said. "Back-to-back nights, he's a young guy, skating well and he's such an efficient skater, too. He plays efficiently there. So that was a reason for more minutes. Minutes are less taxing to him." Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Longtime Buffalo News photographer James P. McCoy shares the dramatic story behind the viral photo of Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs watching Kansas City celebrate following last year's AFC championship game. Much more went into capturing that particular moment than a simple click of the shutter.
• WIVB's Kelsey Anderson is set to return to the station after an extended absence, while WGRZ's Kate Welshofer is expected to rejoin the 5:30 p.m. "Town Hall" on WGRZ. Alan Pergament shares myriad updates on the world of Buffalo TV.
• In case you were curious which NFL team dolphins from Mexico were rooting for ahead of Sunday night's NFL playoff clash between the Bills and Chiefs, Eric Malinowski found the answer.
• Providence Farm Collective, a nonprofit community and incubator farm that welcomes refugees and immigrants, was highlighted in Buffalo Rising. The East Aurora farm has tackled several food-related issues, from food insecurity to nutritional habits and more, writes Newell Nussbaumer.
