Good Morning, Buffalo: WNY superintendents, education officials like Hochul's big hike in school funding

Three years ago, firefighter Eric Whitehead found himself alone in a burning and pitch-black attic, on his belly with a few remaining breaths of air left in his oxygen tank, and struggling to activate a mayday radio distress call.

So he took off his gloves to press his radio's man-down button. He'll live with that decision the rest of his life. The third- and fourth-degree burns to his hands charred his skin, damaged tissue and ended his firefighting career.

Court papers filed as part of his lawsuit against the city – expected to be settled for $2.3 million plus pay and benefits until he reaches retirement age – reveal what went wrong in the fire at 82 Butler Ave.

– Patrick Lakamp

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT