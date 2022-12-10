Good Morning, Buffalo: WNY pharmacies scramble to keep up with demand

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Dec. 10, 2022

Where's the children's Tylenol and Motrin? WNY pharmacies scramble to keep up with demand

Want more proof that darn near everyone seems to be sick right now?

Go visit your local pharmacy, big-box store or supermarket and head for the cold medications. While the lineup of cold and flu medications is thoroughly picked over but somewhat decently stocked, some pediatric formulations are almost impossible to find.

In particular, good luck finding acetaminophen, such as children’s Tylenol, and ibuprofen, such as children’s Motrin. Both can help reduce low-grade fevers in children.

It all comes amid the triple whammy of RSV, flu and Covid-19.

And it’s causing local pharmacies to scramble like never before to secure what were once routine products.

Tops mass shooting gunman willing to plead guilty to federal charges if prosecutors don't seek death penalty: Shortly after the holidays, defense attorneys for the man who pleaded guilty to 10 state murder charges in the racist mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue will begin to make their pitch to the Justice Department that his life should be spared. Read more

'I will be looking at my phone': Rescheduled Bills game creates problems for already-planned events: When the NFL announced Monday that the Buffalo Bills game scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 18 would be moved to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, it didn't take long for the reverberations to be felt. From birthday and cookie decorating parties to live events, the scheduling change a week before Christmas has wreaked havoc with people's plans. Read more

Judge won't let Kia driver's manslaughter case move to Family Court: A defense lawyer hoped that his teenage client, accused of driving the stolen auto in a crash that killed four passengers, would be judged in a Family Court proceeding. But a judge Friday agreed with prosecutors and kept the matter in Erie County Court's Youth Part. Read more

Jacquie Walker to drop 11 p.m. newscast on WIVB; Kelsey Anderson to fill that role: WIVB-TV (Channel 4) Hall of Fame anchor Jacquie Walker will drop the station’s 11 p.m. weekday newscast the first week of January, but will continue to anchor three late afternoon and early evening newscasts for “the foreseeable future.” Read more

Buffalo Niagara International Airport ranks high in recent flight cancellations: A new survey issued by a company promoting travel insurance lists the Buffalo airport with the fourth-highest percentage of canceled flights (4.75%) from January through August, behind only LaGuardia International and Newark Liberty in the New York City area and Reagan National in Washington. Read more

Don Paul: A chilly pattern is in place, including a slightly messy Bills-Jets game: “By this time in December, typical temperatures are chilly by nature, with an average high of 39 and low of 28. Most days over the next week, our temperatures will be in or near that range, running slightly below average, at times,” Paul writes. Read more

This Buffalo company finds new uses for old bricks and stones: To Scott Smith, old bricks or cobblestones are like gems. And he's made a successful – and unusual – career out of mining them from almost any construction or demolition site from Maine to Chicago. Smith, 60, is the owner and general manager of Experienced Brick & Stone, a Buffalo-based company that reclaims historic hardscape construction materials, cleans them and then resells them for new projects across the country. Read more

Spotlight/economy: Why unemployment is at a record low: There are good reasons for unemployment to hit a record low. And then there are not-so-great reasons. The Buffalo Niagara unemployment rate is at its lowest point since 1990 – and probably decades before that – for those not-so-great reasons. Read more

Jemal seeks to raise height of Elmwood-Bidwell project to five floors: Sixteen months after winning city approval for a four-story redevelopment at Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway, Douglas Jemal now wants to add a fifth floor and almost 30 more apartments to the project in order to generate more income and offset the sharply higher costs of restoring the older structures. Read more

Mailbag: Von Miller's contract guarantees he'll be in Buffalo at least 2 more years: This week's mailbag leads with the details on Miller's deal and includes Jay Skurski's thoughts on topics ranging from dropped passes, Miller's surgery, the difficulty of the center position, a favorite interview subject and much more. Read more

Observations: Jeff Skinner's match penalty costs Sabres in OT loss to Penguins: A cross-check to Jake Guentzel’s face led to Skinner receiving a five-minute match penalty that put the Penguins on a 4-on-3 power play in overtime and Jeff Carter’s goal 1:36 into the extra frame earned Pittsburgh a 4-3 win over the Sabres. Read more

• The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra performed holiday selections during JoAnn's Classical Christmas on Friday at Kleinhans Music Hall, featuring the return of the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus for the first time in three years. Here's Derek Gee's photo gallery from the performance.

• From Guillermo del Toro house hunting in Buffalo to dumpster-diving for love, catch up on “the lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column.

• There could be some snow for Sunday’s Bills-Jets game – but nothing in comparison to the “Snowvertime” game of 2017, when the Bills defeated the Colts. News Assistant Managing Editor Bruce Andriatch shares his memories from “the day we went to a Bills game and couldn't see the Bills game.”

