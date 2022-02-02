Good Morning, Buffalo: WNY Covid-19 hospitalizations dropping, but long-term challenges will linger for hospitals

Innovations at Towne Auto put customers at the forefront: Find out how the dealer is overcoming unprecedented market forces to meet buyers’ needs. Read more >>

Sponsored by Towne Auto

Omicron dominance wrecked the holidays for many in WNY. Could a subvariant prolong the surge?

Delta and Omicron, two variants of the virus that causes Covid-19, duked it out for dominance during Christmas week in Western New York.

Omicron won. It ripped through the region in the weeks that followed, according to the co-director of the University at Buffalo effort to sequence and track the way the pandemic plays out in the region.

The good news is that Omicron has proven less dangerous than Delta, particularly for those fully vaccinated.