Good Morning, Buffalo: WNY Covid-19 hospitalizations dropping, but long-term challenges will linger for hospitals

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Feb. 2, 2022
WNY Covid-19 hospitalizations dropping, but long-term challenges will linger for hospitals
Covid-19 hospitalizations in Western New York are trending in the right direction, declining 25% from the peak a couple weeks ago.
That's fueling some optimism at local hospitals, which have been capacity-strained for several months after a battle with the Delta variant transitioned right into another fight with Omicron with no break in between.
And, it appears, the capacity crunch across the five-county region is easing a little bit, with about 15% of hospital beds available early this week. By comparison, only about 4% of staffed beds were open in early December at the tail end of the Delta wave.
Still, many hospitals, including ECMC and Sisters of Charity Hospital, remain near, at or beyond capacity, facing issues that won't abate easily – even if Covid-19 was out of the picture.
– Jon Harris
Innovations at Towne Auto put customers at the forefront: Find out how the dealer is overcoming unprecedented market forces to meet buyers’ needs. Read more >>
Sponsored by Towne Auto
Omicron dominance wrecked the holidays for many in WNY. Could a subvariant prolong the surge?
Delta and Omicron, two variants of the virus that causes Covid-19, duked it out for dominance during Christmas week in Western New York.
Omicron won. It ripped through the region in the weeks that followed, according to the co-director of the University at Buffalo effort to sequence and track the way the pandemic plays out in the region.
The good news is that Omicron has proven less dangerous than Delta, particularly for those fully vaccinated.
More troubling: it has sickened far more Western New Yorkers than previous iterations of Covid-19 – and a new subvariant, even more transmissible, could soon make its way to the region.
“I hope that we see more people's behavior changing so that we start turning the corner,” said Jennifer Surtees, a UB associate professor or biochemistry who co-leads the regional sequencing effort.
“I also hope that we continue to see people decide that it is time to get vaccinated and to get the booster vaccination," she said, "so that they have that extra, really dramatic protection. Everyone wants this to be done but we also have to look objectively at the data.”
– Scott Scanlon
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York’s mask mandate in effect while state appeals ruling: New York won a favorable ruling from an appellate court allowing the state mask mandate to remain in effect while the state appeals the ruling that struck it down. The mandate is in effect at least until Feb. 10, when Gov. Kathy Hochul said it would be reviewed. Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
How Tesla built its Buffalo workforce beyond solar to dodge a big state penalty: It's official: Tesla Inc. won't face a $41.2 million state penalty after the company reported that it has more than 1,600 workers at its Buffalo factory, topping the 1,460 job target included in its deal with the state. But Tesla took a different path to reach that goal than originally planned. Read more
As another snowstorm approaches, Buffalo streets head quizzed about what went wrong last time: The Common Council met with the commissioners from the Public Works and Parking departments to discuss the city's widely criticized response to the snowstorm two weeks ago and what can be improved upon ahead of an approaching storm. Read more
Congressional remap faces likely legal challenge: The Democrat-drawn congressional map that the State Legislature will vote on Wednesday may not be a done deal – because Republicans hope to take it to court. Read more
High School sports community mourns longtime News sports writer Miguel Rodriguez: Colorful and gregarious with a booming laugh that would fill a room – even when that room was a high school gymnasium – Rodriguez’s death has left an aching void in the lives of his family, friends, colleagues and anyone involved in high school sports. Read more
Postponed two years by the pandemic, Buffalo’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns March 20: Parade organizers say the popular annual event will return Delaware Avenue. Parade participants will form in Niagara Square and march to North Street. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At Darrell’s Place, generations of family favorites in Middleport: Darrell’s deals in classic diner-style breakfasts, lunches and the kind of sprawling stick-to-your-ribs dinners that used to be called blue-plate specials. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Douglas Jemal set to start work on highway loop project: The developer plans to put up a nine-story building inside the 110-space "doughnut" parking lot, next to his Seneca One tower and Pearl Street Grill & Brewery. The lot is surrounded by the highway loop between the Skyway and the Niagara Thruway. Read more
POLITICS
Anti-mandate attorney says he will challenge Jacobs in GOP primary: Attorney Todd Aldinger says Rep. Chris Jacobs has not sufficiently stood up the state on various mandates. He looks to face Jacobs in the Republican primary for the new 24th Congressional District. Read more
BILLS
Bills fans finally get to say goodbye – and good riddance – to Tom Brady: Brady's dominance over the Buffalo Bills is the stuff of legend, or nightmare fuel, depending on your perspective. He went 33-3 as a starter against the Bills, his most victories over any other team in a career that spanned 22 seasons. Read more
Offense review: Josh Allen & Co. killed defenses with play-action pass: Bills quarterback Josh Allen led the NFL in play-action dropbacks and yards off play-action passing for a second straight season in 2021, according to Pro Football Focus. Allen used play action on 32.7% of his dropbacks, the fifth highest rate in the league. He threw for 1,697 yards, with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions off play fakes. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Alex Tuch shines in return to Vegas, but Sabres outplayed in loss: The Golden Knights overwhelmed the Sabres early, scoring twice in the first and second periods en route to a 5-2 win Tuesday night. Read more
Sabres' Peyton Krebs returns to Vegas a 'completely different player': Krebs’ role is far different with the Buffalo Sabres than it was with the Las Vegas Golden Knights. He’s been a fixture in the Sabres’ top six since arriving from Rochester in late December, showcasing a blend of speed, tenacity and playmaking that quickly earned the trust of coach Don Granato. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• "Antarctic Dinosaurs: The Exhibition" opens Saturday at the Buffalo Museum of Science for a seven-month engagement. Using immersive models, interactives and atmospheric soundscape and lighting elements, it tells the fascinating story of how this frozen tundra of snow and ice was once home to dinosaurs.
• A North Buffalo couple made creative use of the frozen tundra in their backyard. Theresa Rojek and Jeff Brown spent many hours building a giant igloo. WKBW’s Mike Randall says the edifice is 16 feet long and about eight feet high. It even includes ice windows.
• Fans of the 1990s TV series “In Living Color” will be happy to know that the comedy show's archives have found a permanent home in Western New York. WGRZ reports that the co-creator and producer of the 1990s series has donated a collection of scripts, creative materials, images and letters to the National Comedy Center in Jamestown.
• It's fitting that a concert celebrating music by women is named after Cyndi Lauper's hit song "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun." It will certainly be an entertaining evening hearing songs by Carly Simon, Ariana Grande and Lucinda Williams performed by talented Buffalo female artists in the Sportsmen's Tavern.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.