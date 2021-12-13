Good Morning, Buffalo: WNY chosen as finalist in bid for federal tech hub

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Dec. 13, 2021
WNY takes ‘giant step forward’ in bid for federal tech hub
Western New York could be in line for as much as $100 million in federal funds to train workers and otherwise prepare for becoming a national hub for high-tech manufacturing.
That's because a proposal called the Western New York Advanced Manufacturing Cluster was selected as a finalist for the Biden administration's "Build Back Better Challenge," an effort to deliver massive infusions of federal stimulus money to bolster local economies across the country.
The Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration was set to announce the 60 finalists – out of 529 applications – this morning. Twenty to 30 of those finalists will be chosen next year to receive upwards of $100 million each.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat who lobbied Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to include the Western New York proposal as a finalist, announced that the local proposal was in the running for the huge infusion of federal stimulus money.
"This is going to be great news for Western New York," Schumer said in an interview Sunday. "It's a giant step forward into making us one of the tech hubs."
– Jerry Zremski
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
20 years after campaign promise, Majority Leader Schumer is still touring all 62 NY counties: "Majority leader is a title I'm very proud of. But New York senator and New York representative is a title I'm even more proud of,” Schumer said Sunday as he again completed his yearly visits to all 62 of New York's counties with a stop in Wyoming County. Read more
Buffalo beginning to spend $331 million from the American Rescue Plan: Among the first of dozens of American Rescue Plan projects are a residential inspection program and the purchase of Fire Department apparatus and software for cybersecurity measures for city government. Some of the programs are meant to expand job readiness programs, forgive overdue water bills, launch a public health initiative and provide affordable housing. Read more
Erie County jail sergeant suspended after off-duty domestic incident arrest in Eden: Robert M. Dee, 40, is accused of hitting a woman and applying pressure to her neck, causing bruises to her body, according to a law enforcement source. Sheriff's Office spokesman Scott Zylka said Dee was suspended without pay after he was arraigned Thursday. Read more
Stuck car appears to have plunged over falls: A car that was stuck near the brink of the American Falls since Wednesday appeared to have plunged over the edge overnight. Niagara Falls Action tweeted an image Sunday morning in which the car was no longer visible above the brink. New York State park police said no one reported seeing the vehicle go over the falls. Read more
Barking Boutique opening in Tonawanda draws protesters: On the sidewalk at the intersection of Sheridan Drive and Eggert Road, and directly in front of a grand opening sign for the Barking Boutique, about 40 protesters on Sunday held signs reading, "Don't Shop – Adopt" and "Pet Store Dogs=Puppy Mill Dogs." The store offers a variety of "purebred and purpose-bred" puppies, as well as puppy supplies. Read more
WEATHER
Cleanup continues after fierce, destructive windstorm in Western New York: Utilities said they were making progress in restoring power to customers Sunday. National Grid reported 110 broken power poles, the result of wind driving trees into the poles. And 75 transformers were damaged and needed replacing. Read more
Great Northern grain elevator damaged by Buffalo windstorm: The Brown administration is planning a drone inspection today to evaluate damage done to the historic Great Northern grain elevator after powerful winds Saturday tore a large hole in the northern wall, knocking out a significant part of the flat brick shell that covers the building's steel bins. Read more
Sunny, still windy: Today will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-40s and gusty winds from 20 to 30 mph. Read more
BILLS
Postgame coverage: Buffalo Bills' rally falls short in overtime loss to Buccaneers: After falling behind 24-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at halftime, Josh Allen led the Bills in a furious comeback effort that ultimately fell short as the Bills lost to the Bucs, 33-27, in overtime at Raymond James Stadium. Check out all of our postgame coverage here.
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• “Buffalo’s not just the city of good neighbors, it’s the city of amazing food,” writes Jessica Kelly for NYup.com. Wings and beef on weck garner a lot of attention, but a dish that Kelly feels deserves more appreciation is Chef’s Restaurant’s spaghetti parmesan, which debuted, from experimentation, in 1962.
• As Jackie Albarella notes in WGRZ’s “2 the Garden” segment, “Nothing says holidays like a beautiful poinsettia.” According to Albarella, there are some easy ways to keep your poinsettias beautiful.
• It's not too early to begin planning your New Year's Eve celebration. If you need some ideas, Step Out Buffalo has compiled a guide to ways you can ring in 2022 in Western New York.
