Good Morning, Buffalo: WNY chosen as finalist in bid for federal tech hub

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Dec. 13, 2021

WNY takes ‘giant step forward’ in bid for federal tech hub

Western New York could be in line for as much as $100 million in federal funds to train workers and otherwise prepare for becoming a national hub for high-tech manufacturing.

That's because a proposal called the Western New York Advanced Manufacturing Cluster was selected as a finalist for the Biden administration's "Build Back Better Challenge," an effort to deliver massive infusions of federal stimulus money to bolster local economies across the country.

The Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration was set to announce the 60 finalists – out of 529 applications – this morning. Twenty to 30 of those finalists will be chosen next year to receive upwards of $100 million each.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat who lobbied Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to include the Western New York proposal as a finalist, announced that the local proposal was in the running for the huge infusion of federal stimulus money.