Good Morning Buffalo: With tax breaks in hand, what's next for Amazon warehouse in Niagara County?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Aug. 11, 2022

With tax breaks in hand, what's next for Amazon warehouse in Niagara County?

With Amazon.com's proposed new mega-warehouse project in the Town of Niagara clearing its last hurdle Wednesday with the approval of $123 million in tax breaks, attention now turns to the big questions that remain: Will it happen and when will the work begin?

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant has been on a construction spree nationwide for the past few years but lately has put the brakes on its expansion after conceding that it overbuilt.

It's now trying to sublease more than 10 million square feet of newly built but empty space, and at least 16 projects across the country have been halted or deliberately delayed.

And locally, a much smaller warehouse in Hamburg remains unoccupied by Amazon, five months after construction wrapped up.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Judge rules accused priest Bialkowski can control widow’s $2 million estate: Erie County Surrogate's Court Judge Acea M. Mosey has ruled that a Catholic priest who has been accused of sexually abusing children can spend a dead parishioner's $2 million estate as he pleases, despite the objections of her relatives. Mosey dismissed allegations by the widow's family that the Rev. David W. Bialkowski, former pastor of St. John Gualbert Catholic Church, "groomed" Ruth Peters to become the executor of her estate before her 2019 death. Read more

NTSB report on Barnes plane crash inconclusive about cause: Nearly two years after Stephen E. Barnes' airplane crashed in a Genesee County field, killing the prominent attorney and his niece, it is still unknown whether the crash was due to pilot error, a mechanical problem or a combination of the two. Read more

Judge won’t dismiss charges against ex-DEA agent, sees no anti-Italian American bias: For more than two years, defenders of former drug investigator Joseph Bongiovanni have claimed that federal prosecutors put a target on his back because he is an Italian American. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Roemer disagreed in a ruling obtained by The News. Roemer said Bongiovanni's lawyers have presented "no evidence" to prove that prosecutors went after him because of his heritage. Roemer's ruling is subject to approval by a federal district judge. Read more

Looking for Covid data? Erie County is providing a new place to look: The county’s Health Department will no longer include data about Covid-19 cases at schools on its online dashboard. Instead, it will display charts that track Covid-19 in area wastewater. Read more

Proposed $2.12 million trail in Town of Tonawanda aims to be path to safety and community wellness: Rep. Brian Higgins said the the new Riverwalk Parkway multi-use trail will connect people to jobs, recreation, parks and views of the Niagara River waterfront. Read more

ACV will cut costs, predicts slowed growth due to vehicle constraints: Due to "weakening consumer demand and ongoing supply challenges" the company plans to reduce operating expenses. ACV is Western New York’s first unicorn – a startup company worth $1 billion or more. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Comfortable conditions are here for quite some time to come: Under a partly to mostly sunny sky, today’s high temperature will reach the mid-to-upper 70s. Friday will be the coolest day in this series, with even lower humidity and a Canadian high pressure ridge in dominance right through the weekend. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: After fight over BLM banner, church workshops aim to ‘inoculate’ against racism: The Unitarian Universalist Church of East Aurora is conducting immersive workshops for children and adults to explore race and ethnic identity and how to build an anti-racist society. Read more

BILLS

Bills safety Jaquan Johnson takes advantage of extra reps: Bills safety Jaquan Johnson knows there are plenty of benefits from getting to learn from veterans Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, even if it means he can't always showcase the ways he's grown. Read more

SABRES

Sabres bolster depth at center by signing Riley Sheahan to two-way contract: A familiar face is returning to the Buffalo Sabres to compete for the fourth-line center job in training camp. Read more

GUSTO SESSIONS

The "Gusto Sessions with Jeff Miers" podcast is a joint venture between The Buffalo News and Robby Takac’s Music is Art foundation. Recorded at GCR Audio Recording Studios in Buffalo, each episode highlights a band or artist performing live and an interview with News Music Critic Jeff Miers. In the first episode, Miers introduces us to Fernway. Click here to listen and subscribe.

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• While not your average local celebrity, Lloyd the Pitbull has become the face of awareness for elderly rescue dogs with his bucket list adventures. On Wednesday morning, he checked "a mall-walk" off his list as he greeted his fans at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, USA.

• Which team is more “endeared” by fans: the Buffalo Bills of the '90s or the Bills of today? WBEN Radio took to the streets to chat with members of the Bills Mafia.

• If a friend had only a couple hours to spend in downtown Buffalo, what activity would you recommend? The question was posted on Reddit and spawned quite a few suggestions. They included a taking tour of City Hall, visiting the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site, exploring Canalside and renting a kayak for a paddling adventure on the Buffalo River.

• Buying food from local farms yields economic, environmental and lifestyle-related benefits, writes Liberty Darr. In this feature for Project Best Life, she profiles an organic farm just outside East Aurora.

• Buffalo may not have made it on an annual list of the world's best places to live, but we’re not too far from one city that made the roster. Toronto is ranked among the top 10 cities by the Economist Intelligence Unit's Global Liveability Index, CNBC reports.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.