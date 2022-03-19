Good Morning, Buffalo: With talk of new stadium, Orchard Park and Hamburg look for ways to encourage spinoff

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
March 19, 2022
With talk of new stadium, Orchard Park and Hamburg look for ways to encourage spinoff
With negotiators in the late stages of talks on a deal for a $1.4 billion open-air stadium for the Buffalo Bills, officials representing Orchard Park and Hamburg are focusing on what comes next.
And after being shut out of the stadium negotiations, they're eager for a seat at the table once the deal is signed to discuss how it will impact their communities – and how they can maximize the benefits from it.
The existing stadium, home to the Bills for nearly half a century, has done little to create spinoff development near the site, beyond a handful of restaurants and game-day parking lots. There's also a severe lack of hotels close by to accommodate visitors and limited public transit connecting outside neighborhoods to Orchard Park.
– Michael Petro
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
An 'emotional' moment for Hochul at St. Patrick's luncheon: Kathy Hochul became the first governor of New York on Friday to attend the annual gathering of pols and others commemorating St. Patrick's Day at the Buffalo Irish Center. The Buffalo resident, acknowledging the emotion of the moment, said she would invoke the grit of her Irish immigrant grandparents in running for a full term as governor this year. Read more
No parades, grills or beer: Firefighters and vets bemoan loss of tradition at Erie County Fair: Some firefighters and veterans are upset that they will no longer be able to erect tents, grills and chairs on the infield, or have a parade on days set aside to recognize them at the Erie County Fair. They will still get in for free and get a $10 voucher to spend, but the fair is doing away with the tents, grills and parades due to security and liability issues. Read more
Hochul says Bills stadium negotiations are 'right on track': "We need to continue our conversations with the team," Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a news conference at Seneca One tower. "They've been very productive for a number of months here. And my administration is the one that jump-started the conversations that were going nowhere." Read more
Arguments in languishing Love Canal lawsuits set in Manhattan: The litigation, in which more than 600 people contend the infamous toxic waste landfill in Niagara Falls harmed their health, has yo-yoed back and forth between state and federal court since the latest round of lawsuits began in 2012, Thomas J. Prohaska writes. Read more
Dissolved Buffalo police advisory board wants answers about recent police shooting: A group that's still calling itself the Police Advisory Board – even after the Buffalo Common Council recently dissolved it because of in-fighting – wants answers about a police-involved shooting this week, The News' Deidre Williams reports. Read more
Olmsted Conservancy, city among beneficiaries of Greenway grants: The parks conservancy got $737,000 for three projects – $220,000 for the grand staircase restoration near Hoyt Lake; $425,500 to enhance the shelter at Delaware Park's Point of the Meadow; and $92,000 for enhancements to the South Arboretum Center & Clubhouse. The Buffalo Museum of Science was given $400,000 to build an accessible trail in Tifft Nature Preserve, Mark Sommer reports. Read more
BUFFALO NEXT
AML RightSource bets on continued success in Buffalo with promise of 363 new jobs: AML RightSource, a Cleveland-based firm that helps banks and financial service companies detect fraudulent transactions on their customers' platforms, announced Friday it will add 363 new jobs. The new jobs expand on the company's already sizeable presence in Buffalo, with 205 employees in the Seneca One tower downtown. Read more
Moog Inc. to add 500 jobs to boost manufacturing operations: The Elma-based motion control equipment maker said it will invest $25 million in high-tech equipment purchases and building renovations that will add 500 local jobs over the next five years. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: A half-full, half-empty St. Patrick's Day weekend forecast: The good news for the Old Neighborhood St. Patrick's Day Parade is that despite the threat of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm, the day will be far from a washout, Paul writes. Sunday's Delaware Avenue parade, however, is expected to be dry yet seasonably cool. Read more
GUSTO
Jeff Miers: In honor of Jerry Livingston, the patron saint of Buffalo music: Livingston’s bass playing is legendary, and his contributions to seminal works by Rick James – he appeared on five of James’ albums and was a member of his Stone City Band – alongside performances with Miki Howard, Stephanie Mills, Thelma Houston, the Mary Jane Girls and dozens more, form much of the basis of modern electric funk and R&B, Miers writes. Read more
BILLS
Bills GM Brandon Beane says Von Miller is 'that finisher': Katherine Fitzgerald’s report from Beane’s Friday news conference details the process that led to Miller signing with the Bills, including how the GM navigated the salary cap and Miller’s hesitancy to leave Los Angeles. “Beane gave him time. The rushing will come later,” Fitzgerald writes. Read more
Observations: Beane voiced frustration with the Washington Commanders, who convinced running back J.D. McKissic to back out of signing with the Bills when a deal appeared to be in place. Jay Skurski also reports on "reunion week at One Bills Drive," an apparent return of backup QB Matt Barkley and contract details for new tight end O.J. Howard. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Sabres take ugly loss 'to heart,' respond with character win in Calgary: The Sabres’ bench cleared as players converged on Tage Thompson, celebrating his team-leading 25th goal of the season and a gutsy 1-0 overtime victory over a Stanley Cup contender. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• It's St. Patrick's Day weekend, and even the fire boxes in the City of Buffalo have embraced the spirit. John Hickey's #EveryDayAPhoto from earlier this week is just one of nearly 80 compiled by News staff photographers so far this year.
• Buffalo Rising spotlights an approaching fundraiser for Ukraine called the Fight for Freedom, held at the Ukrainian-American Civic Center on Military Road on March 26. Tickets are $20 per person or $35 per couple.
• GiGi's Playhouse in Kenmore is a Down syndrome achievement center that welcomes both kids and adults, and features a gym, program space, a kitchen and more activities. In WKBW's "Buffalo Strong" series, Katie Morse shares more info about GiGi's.