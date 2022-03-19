Good Morning, Buffalo: With talk of new stadium, Orchard Park and Hamburg look for ways to encourage spinoff

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

An 'emotional' moment for Hochul at St. Patrick's luncheon: Kathy Hochul became the first governor of New York on Friday to attend the annual gathering of pols and others commemorating St. Patrick's Day at the Buffalo Irish Center. The Buffalo resident, acknowledging the emotion of the moment, said she would invoke the grit of her Irish immigrant grandparents in running for a full term as governor this year. Read more

No parades, grills or beer: Firefighters and vets bemoan loss of tradition at Erie County Fair: Some firefighters and veterans are upset that they will no longer be able to erect tents, grills and chairs on the infield, or have a parade on days set aside to recognize them at the Erie County Fair. They will still get in for free and get a $10 voucher to spend, but the fair is doing away with the tents, grills and parades due to security and liability issues. Read more