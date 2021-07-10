Good Morning, Buffalo: With pandemic in retreat, summer traditions offer chance to get 'back to normal'

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

July 10, 2021

With pandemic in retreat, summer traditions offer chance to get 'back to normal'

With the return of major festivals to the area – led by this weekend's Taste of Buffalo and Queen of Heaven Carnival – public excitement blends with relief.

"This is probably the first big event in Erie County getting back to 'normal', " said Heather Kwiatkowski, a mother of a Queen of Heaven student, on Thursday, "and I think people are excited to get back to the things that people do in the summer."

The News' Mark Sommer rolls through a litany of outdoor events, including garden walks, farmers markets and community bike rides, that are on tap for this weekend, and the reporter also gauges reaction to restrictions being lifted for these larger gatherings.