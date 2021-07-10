Good Morning, Buffalo: With pandemic in retreat, summer traditions offer chance to get 'back to normal'

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
July 10, 2021
With pandemic in retreat, summer traditions offer chance to get 'back to normal'
With the return of major festivals to the area – led by this weekend's Taste of Buffalo and Queen of Heaven Carnival – public excitement blends with relief.
"This is probably the first big event in Erie County getting back to 'normal', " said Heather Kwiatkowski, a mother of a Queen of Heaven student, on Thursday, "and I think people are excited to get back to the things that people do in the summer."
The News' Mark Sommer rolls through a litany of outdoor events, including garden walks, farmers markets and community bike rides, that are on tap for this weekend, and the reporter also gauges reaction to restrictions being lifted for these larger gatherings.
New beer collaboration: The Buffalo News and Resurgence Brewing Company partnered on a new beer series, “Stories of Resurgence,” to raise a glass in honor of Buffalo’s revitalization – and give craft beer aficionados a new option for summer sipping. Read more >>
Big League Summer is available at Resurgence Brewing Co. and all Consumer's Beverages locations.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Sean Kirst: At the ballpark, 'sendoff he deserved' for dad lost to Covid: John Pijanowski lost his dad, the baseball-loving Don Pijanowski of Kenmore, to Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic. Yet John's journey last week from Arkansas with his son Jack to watch a Blue Jays game at Sahlen Field – their first trip back to Buffalo since Don's death – was not intended as an act of sorrow. The point was embracing what Don loved, forming new memories – and moving forward. Read more
WNY Covid-19 deaths continue to decline, but 'some work to be done' preventing spread: Western New York counties have gone days at a time without a death attributed to Covid-19. We can thank vaccinations and the weather, according to Dr. Thomas A. Russo, chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Read more
[More: Stay updated on Covid-19 in WNY with The News' maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Federal visa program that helped fund big Buffalo projects is on hold: Elmwood Crossing, the Michigan-Goodrich Garage and Health Sciences Charter School are three redevelopment projects that have benefited from EB-5, a program that accepts foreign investment in exchange for special immigrant visas, Jonathan Epstein reports. That program is in limbo, as Congress has not yet agreed to an extension. Read more
Buffalo Police Officer Jonathan Negron is released from ECMC: The 29-year-old officer, who suffered a head injury 35 days ago when a light pole pierced his vehicle during a chase, emerged from Erie County Medical Center Friday after 35 days of treatment. Negron received an ovation after he was helped from his wheelchair and stood to shake hands with some of the officers applauding him, before being ushered into a white SUV. Read more
Judge bars defense from raising victim's mental health in South Buffalo homicide trial: In a blow to the Shane Casado's defense, a judge on Friday limited what his defense attorneys can raise at his trial about Rachel Wierzbicki's mental health or any attempts she may have made to injure herself. Casado, whose attorneys have previously hinted they may argue the 26-year-old acted in self-defense when he allegedly shot and killed Wierzbicki in 2018, is scheduled to go on trial next month. Read more
Cecily Brown creates mural with local artists, Performing Arts students: The vibrant "Flight of the Chickadee" mural reflects the joy of emerging from a pandemic, and Brown, a world-famous painter, shared the sentiment in creating the abstract canvas alongside high school students from Performing Arts, The News' Mark Sommer writes. Read more, and don't miss Sharon Cantillon's photo gallery.
Three-year-old boy shot on Donovan Drive Monday has died, police confirm: Shaquelle Walker Jr. had been in critical condition in Oishei Children's Hospital since the quadruple shooting Monday in the Ferry Grider Homes. Shaquelle was on a bicycle when he was shot. Read more
Ex-wife of lawyer Stephen Barnes sells Lincoln Parkway mansion for nearly $2M: Ruth Barnes, the former wife of Stephen Barnes, late founder of the law firm that bore his name, has sold her Lincoln Parkway mansion for nearly $2 million. This is the highest price for a residence in metro Buffalo among homes sold in 2021, records show, just ahead of another Lincoln Parkway home sold in April for $1.9 million. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: A better Saturday, then Sunday heads downhill: Some lingering spotty showers and a rumble of thunder or two carry over into Saturday morning, but by the afternoon, partial sunshine should return in most locations. An isolated light shower can’t be ruled out over the hills on an otherwise dry day. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Pour Taproom is open as Buffalo's first self-serve bar. How does it work?: Fifty-six taps, no bartenders. That's the setup at the new Pour Taproom, which replaced Cabaret on Pearl Street. While owners Matt Prime and Joe DiCenzo are eager to help customers acclimate, here's a primer on what to do when you arrive. Read more
BILLS
Training camp question: Who are the Bills' surprise cut candidates?: With the quality depth General Manager Brandon Beane has amassed, some good players won’t make the team. Undoubtedly, some of those released will raise some eyebrows. The Buffalo News has identified 10 possibilities. Read more
SABRES
'Fully back' from hernia surgery, Jack Quinn wants to be part of Sabres' young core: Quinn's results with the Rochester Americans weren’t what the highly touted prospect had hoped. He totaled two goals and seven assists in 15 games with the Amerks. But Quinn left having a better understanding of what he needs to do to earn a spot on the Sabres' roster in 2021, Lance Lysowski reports. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Off Main Street, the weekly column that delves into the lighter side of the news, updates the chances of a hamburger painted on a water tower, the legacy of Grover Cleveland and how to acquire a free Slurpee this month.
• The Place, the bar-restaurant on Lexington Avenue in the Elmwood Village, has converted its parking lot into an official patio space, Buffalo Rising reports. Owner Jay McCarthy had used the lot for outdoor dining around fire pits during the pandemic, but has finished the conversion recently.
• Undergrounds, the coffee shop and roastery in the Old First Ward that blossomed in a former funeral home, will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a party on Saturday, WIVB notes. Kaley Lynch spoke with co-owners Bridget Morris, Erin Morris and Sara Heidinger about the milestone and future plans.
• The update on the Buffalo RiverWorks Ferris wheel? Concrete pouring began Friday, WGRZ reports, and the station laid out the general timeline for curing and assembly of the attraction.
