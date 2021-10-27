Good Morning, Buffalo: With few positive tests for quarantined students, calls grow for 'test to stay' option

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Oct. 27, 2021
With few positive tests for quarantined students, calls grow for 'test to stay' option
Education has been disrupted since schools were shut down in March 2020, and while kids are back in the building, it's still not the same.
Schools are recording new cases of Covid-19 every day, and that means students who come in contact with those people must quarantine.
Superintendents in Erie and Niagara counties report that of the nearly 2,500 students quarantined this year, about 1.5% of them tested positive for the coronavirus.
And that means that more than 2,400 could have been taking part in in-person learning instead of being quarantined at home.
– Barbara O’Brien
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
At Designer Homes of WNY, owner Susan Greene believes that every home should reflect the owner's personal style. Flexible open floor plans and collaboration from start to finish mean homeowners can make the home of their dreams a reality. Read more >>
Sponsored by Designer Homes of WNY
PLAYACTION
The Buffalo Bills love to utilize A-gap blitzes and Mark Gaughan believes this Sunday will be no exception. The Miami Dolphins have a young offensive line that is susceptible to the A-gap blitz. See how linebacker Matt Milano and the Bills' defense had success with one of these earlier this season against the Dolphins.
ELECTION 2021
Winner of Buffalo mayor’s race could be unclear for weeks after Election Day: It's possible that Buffalo voters will know who won the race for mayor by the time they go to bed on election night. But if that doesn't happen, the result of the hotly contested fight may be in doubt for weeks, Erie County's top election officials say. Read more
Realtors unleash super PAC funds to help Brown’s mayoral bid: A super PAC funded by the real estate brokerage industry has spent nearly $300,000 in various efforts to promote Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown's write-in campaign. Read more
Brown’s campaign manager is out; Walton names more advisers: A campaign manager hired in July to run Mayor Byron Brown's re-election campaign no longer holds that job. Meanwhile, India Walton has expanded her team of advisers to guide her through decision-making in a possible transition into City Hall. Read more
Erie County Legislature races will determine whether Dems can maintain solid majority: There are only a couple of district races with active challengers who could determine whether the Democratic Party maintains its firm grip in the Legislature. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
David Robinson: Unemployment is dropping, but not for all the right reasons: Unemployment across the Buffalo Niagara region is at its lowest level since the pandemic began. But the news isn't as good as it seems. The reasons behind the drop aren't what you would want in a healthy economy. Read more
Accused Capitol rioter released from jail, placed on Williamsville house arrest: Thomas Sibick must remain at his parents' home under the watch of his father, on "24-hours-a-day lock-down." Read more
Catholic Health could cut health insurance for striking workers at Mercy Hospital: If employees’ health insurance coverage is cut off, CWA's relief fund will cover those with chronic conditions or facing health emergencies. Read more
After North Tonawanda street fight, Steingasser’s friends say she parted ways: Three friends testified Tuesday about how 17-year-old Mandy Steingasser kept walking toward a party she was planning to attend rather than returning to one of their apartments in 1993. The group said they were waylaid by an unprovoked attack from a group passing by in a car, which led to a street fight. Steingasser didn't stick around. Joseph Belstadt is on trial, charged with picking her up and murdering her. Read more
98 years later, Tonawanda honors officer killed on duty: The town has renamed its police and court complex after the only officer killed in the line of duty in the Police Department's 101-year history. Officials dedicated the Frank H. Pfonner Public Safety Building, newly renovated and named after a motorcycle officer who was fatally injured in 1923 by a hit-and-run driver who was never brought to justice. Read more
WEATHER
Sunny, mild weather returns: A respite from showers is expected Wednesday and Thursday before the next system moves in later this week, predicts WGRZ. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Look inside Tacos, Community & Beer on Delaware: After success opening Tacos, Community & Beer in Amherst in 2018, owners Jon McKissock and Justin Randaccio have opened a second location in the city. Watch now
NEW BUFFALO
See what Douglas Jemal has planned for the Statler and the Skyway Loop: At the Statler, Jemal plans a blend of banquet and event space, apartments, hotel rooms, shops and 700 interior parking spaces spread across five floors. Read more
Rolling series of closures to hit LaSalle Park next year during redevelopment: City officials and the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. are gearing up for the $50 million project to start in early 2022. Work is expected to focus initially on building a new pedestrian bridge connecting the park with the adjacent neighborhood. Read more
BILLS
What we learned from Bills tight end Dawson Knox's shot put days: “Never thought throwing shot put in high school would help me in the league but here we are,” Knox tweeted. Read more
Roger Goodell says NFL wants Bills 'secure in WNY for generations': The NFL commissioner said the Bills’ efforts to fund a new stadium by forging a public-private partnership with New York State are “progressing in a positive way." Read more
SABRES
Inside the Sabres: Hot start the product of coaching, leadership, smart additions: The Sabres are 4-1-1 and entered Tuesday sitting second in the Atlantic Division. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• You’ve heard of “pop-ups” in the retail arena. How about “pup-ups” in the pet community? Buffalo Rising talks with a local dog trainer who has organized a series of free socials that will focus on a variety of pet-related topics. Participants will explore everything from crate training and e-collars to proper ways to leash dogs.
• A spike in rental scams is spurring consumer watchdogs to issue an alert. WIVB’s Al Vaughters reports that “crooks are devising new ways” to steal money from renters.
• The Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is being lauded as one of the world’s “most incredible walking bridges” by Fodors.com. “By crossing the bridge, you can enjoy views of the dramatic falls from all vantage points,” the website notes.
• Healthy eating advocates have christened it the “Food Farmacy.” Spectrum News reports on a new collaboration launched this week by D’Youville College, Catholic Health and FeedMore Western New York to fight food insecurity in the region.