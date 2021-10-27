Good Morning, Buffalo: With few positive tests for quarantined students, calls grow for 'test to stay' option

After North Tonawanda street fight, Steingasser’s friends say she parted ways: Three friends testified Tuesday about how 17-year-old Mandy Steingasser kept walking toward a party she was planning to attend rather than returning to one of their apartments in 1993. The group said they were waylaid by an unprovoked attack from a group passing by in a car, which led to a street fight. Steingasser didn't stick around. Joseph Belstadt is on trial, charged with picking her up and murdering her. Read more