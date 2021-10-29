Good Morning, Buffalo: With eyes on 2022, Hochul pounds the pavement in New York City

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Oct. 29, 2021
With eyes on 2022, Hochul pounds the pavement in New York City
Since taking office in late August, Gov. Kathy Hochul has spent most of her days in New York City, located 150 miles south of the state Capitol, as she attends everything from private fundraisers to newsmaking public events to a bar to watch her beloved Buffalo Bills.
What the Buffalo Democrat is doing, besides her official work, is an attempt at momentum-building and name recognition improvement aimed at New York City Democrats – a group that will make up the largest bloc of voters in next year's Democratic gubernatorial primary contest in June.
“Gov. Hochul knows downstate voters will be a deciding power in 2022, with Brooklyn at the helm," Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, who is also the Brooklyn Democratic Party chairwoman, said last week.
– Tom Precious
Misdemeanor complaint filed against Cuomo over alleged groping incident: The criminal complaint filed against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo alleges that he groped a state employee at the Executive Mansion last December. Read more
State: Don’t draw conclusions from New York’s math, English exams: More than half of all third through eighth grade students in New York did not take the ELA and math assessments in the spring. The participation rate is so low due to disruptions caused by the pandemic, the state said results from the tests cannot be compared to prior years. Read more
Shrunken ‘Build Back Better’ bill still has provisions important to Buffalo: President Biden announced that lawmakers are close to agreeing to a $1.75 trillion plan that's roughly half the size of his original proposal. But the revised measure still includes major provisions that would aid Buffalo's seniors, families and college students. Read more
Top Seedz receives 43North grand prize: A Buffalo maker of artisan crackers and roasted seeds made from organic ingredients captured the $1 million grand prize in the 43North competition. Read more
In New York’s push to renewables, big changes are coming: New York is on an all-out push to reduce its carbon emissions and use less fossil fuels. That means big changes in how we heat our homes, power our lights and appliances and run our businesses. Just how fast the change will take place and how far-reaching it will be remains to be seen. But there's no doubt that the changes will be sweeping. Read more
Hochul puts in writing her recusal from Delaware North business matters: The governor has released signed documents recusing herself from any business that her husband's employer has before state government. She also released an agency-by-agency plan to speed up Freedom of Information Law requests, put more data on state websites and make it easier for the public to obtain information about state contracts and other financial activities. Read more
State provides guidance for schools on ‘test-to-stay’ procedures: With so many schools and parents wanting kids to make up for lost time in school, the idea of quarantining otherwise healthy kids because they are considered a "close contact" of someone who tested positive isn't sitting well. In response to the demand that the children be allowed to stay in school if they test negative through daily rapid testing, the state has released new "test to stay" guidance. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Clouds and rain approaching: A slow moving area of low pressure will approach on Friday, spreading more rain across Western New York in the afternoon and evening, WGRZ predicts. Read more
Should you floss? What other steps can really prevent gum disease? A toothbrush matters, especially when it comes for the nearly half of Americans with gum disease, and the other half that look to prevent it. University at Buffalo researchers aimed to separate fact from fiction when it comes to other oral hygiene tools that protect against gingivitis and periodontitis. Read more
Discount Diva: Is it too much to ask for purse and coat hooks in public places? “Where things get really egregious is when there’s no hook in a bathroom stall,” writes Samantha Christmann. “Seriously? What kind of animal expects patrons to put their purses on a bathroom floor? Or their coats? Or their diaper bags? Gross.” Read more
PlayAction: Nonstop emphasis on takeaways pays off for Bills since 2017: The Bills lead the NFL since the start of the 2017 campaign with 117 takeaways. Read more
Under Sean McDermott's approach, Bills aim to continue post-bye success: McDermott has said in previous years that he soaked in some of Andy Reid’s methods around the bye week. Read more
Observations: Sabres blow 3-0 lead, still score OT win: The Sabres maintained possession for most of the extra session and pulled out a 4-3 win on Rasmus Asplund's tap-in with 43.9 seconds left. Here are Mike Harrington's observations from a West Coast trip-opening win in Anaheim. Read more
• Creativity always counts when it comes to unforgettable Halloween costumes. Readers describe a few of their favorites – from upside-down clowns to cardboard box robots.
• If the Halloween weekend puts you in the mood for a few scares, how about experiencing a 360-degree horror film in a local planetarium? WBFO’s Michael Mroziak showcases a spooky movie produced by students at SUNY Buffalo State who braved technical challenges making a 360-degree flick.
• To wrap up our hodgepodge of Halloween nuggets, WGRZ serves up a list of weather highlights from Halloweens stretching back more than 30 years. The station also shares holiday-themed events taking place this weekend, including a Mall-O-Ween outing and a scavenger hunt. Finally, check out our roster of 23 places in Western New York that are sure to send a shiver down your spine.
• On a more somber topic, the killer in one of Buffalo’s most infamous crimes was executed 120 years ago today. Leon Czolgosz, an anarchist who assassinated President William McKinley at the Pan-American Exposition in 1901, died in the electric chair at Auburn Prison seven weeks after the shooting. The Niagara Frontier Heritage Project looks back on a dubious chapter in the region’s history.
