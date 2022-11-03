Good Morning, Buffalo: With Election Day closing in, Dems, GOP calling on big names to close governor contest

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Nov. 3, 2022

With Election Day closing in, Dems, GOP calling on big names to close governor contest

Expect to see a furious pace of campaigning this weekend as polls show a race for governor that has tightened significantly in recent weeks.

The campaigns for Democrat Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin are both importing big names in hopes of swaying undecided voters, and, more importantly, getting out the vote from committed supporters.

In the race for state attorney general, Democratic incumbent Letitia James heads toward Election Day as the front-runner, though Republican Michael Henry – showing some strength in the polls – will have something to say about it. The two candidates have been staking out clear differences on numerous issues in the criminal justice arena.

In the high-profile faceoff in the 61st Senate district, State Sens. Edward A. Rath III and Sean M. Ryan offered contrasting views on how best to improve public safety and help families hit hard by rising prices during a debate Wednesday at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute.

Ryan, a Buffalo Democrat, and Rath, an Amherst Republican, are facing off in a district centered in northern Erie County. It is a rare case of incumbents forced to run against each other after redistricting threw them into the same seat.

Meanwhile, Democrats and Republicans have been pouring a lot of money into campaigns in state Assembly districts in Erie County. The 140th, 142nd and 143rd districts have seen Democrats spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to retain the seats.

"Those are traditional battleground seats for us," Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner said.

"In this political climate, every Assembly race in the county is competitive,” Erie County Republican Committee Chairman Michael Kracker said. “There's no race that we're writing off.”

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

5 takeaways from The News' investigation into gun videos on YouTube: A Buffalo News investigation into YouTube – the most-used social network in the United States – found that the platform has allowed videos linked from the accused Buffalo mass shooter's diary to continue to circulate. Here are five takeaways from The News' investigation. Read more

Edwards Vacuum to build $319 million plant at STAMP site, with 600 jobs: Edwards, which makes equipment that supports the semiconductor industry, plans to build a plant that will be the second – and by far the biggest – at the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park in Genesee County. The project is a boost for the STAMP site that has long sought to attract a project of this scale. Read more

Gas prices on the rise in Buffalo Niagara region: The average pump price in the Buffalo Niagara region is $3.77 per gallon, up 10 cents from a week ago. The local increase is bucking a national trend, where prices are declining. Experts attribute the higher prices to regional supply issues. Read more

Lender puts Buffalo Marriott up for auction at $5.5 million: The Miami-based lender that took possession of the Amherst hotel has listed the 10-story structure on Millersport Highway for an online auction from Dec. 12-15. Its opening bid requirement is a major discount from the $22.2 million that investors are owed. Read more

‘Not terrorism’: Judge dismisses case against Buffalo man accused of making threats after Tops shooting: An Erie County judge has dismissed charges against a man accused of making terroristic threats against two businesses the day after the May 14 mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. Judge James Bargnesi ruled on a motion filed by an attorney for Joseph Chowaniec, who argued prosecutors failed to provide sufficient evidence to the grand jury to establish the charges. Read more

Former BPD deputy commissioner named first chief of security for Buffalo Public Schools: Barbara A. Lark, who retired this week as first deputy police commissioner for the Buffalo Police Department, will start as Buffalo Public Schools' chief of security Nov. 7, the district confirmed Wednesday. Read more

WEATHER

Foggy morning gives way to sun: It will be another pleasant November day and temperatures will reach the low 60s. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: What an election – the fabulists vs. the deaf-mutes: While Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin hammers incumbent Kathy Hochul over crime, the Democrat ignores much of the evidence that could be used to effectively eviscerate his argument. That tepid response is typical of the party that has the best of most arguments but little idea how to frame them, Watson writes. Read more

BILLS

Mark Gaughan: Dream on! Josh Allen has become poster boy for opponents' wishful thinking: Take any team with a young quarterback these days, and you can find some of its fans saying, “See, Josh Allen’s numbers weren’t any better than what our guy has put up so far.” Dream on, franchise quarterback seekers. Read more

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White on long road back: 'The day’s going to come when I rise again': White couldn’t wait to return to the field. When he got there, he knew he had some catching up to do. But some aspects caught him off guard. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres roar back from two-goal deficit to win third straight: The Buffalo Sabres extended their win streak to three games with a comeback that began on a JJ Peterka goal and continued in the third period when Tage Thompson added his seventh of the season with a one-timer on the power play. Read more

Mike Harrington: A year after the trade, Alex Tuch revels in how he fits and looks with the Sabres: Alex Tuch fits so seamlessly with this team that it feels like he has been around for several years, writes Mike Harrington. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Diver Mario Cyr is giving the average person a chance to see what he does on his expeditions through the Arctic in the new immersive experience called "Arctic – A Man Under the Ice" at the former Summit Park Mall in Niagara Falls.

• Ten social media influencers are using their bubble hockey prowess to raise money for families affected by pediatric cancer. WKBW’s James Kattato says the first annual “Knucklepuck Classic” will raise funds for the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.

• Local historian, businessman and author Mark Goldman talks about Buffalo’s legacy and the changes he has witnessed since moving here from New York City in the 1960s. Goldman is interviewed on the Licensed to Talk podcast.

• A Buffalo congresswoman who was an early champion in the fight for equal pay for women was elected to the House of Representatives on this day 80 years ago. Winifred C. Stanley is remembered as a “barrier-breaking” leader in this Heritage Moments segment produced by the Niagara Frontier Heritage Project.

