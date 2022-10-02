Good Morning, Buffalo: With border restrictions eased, Canadians are returning to Western New York to shop

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Oct. 2, 2022

With border restrictions eased, Canadians are returning to Western New York to shop

In the parking lots at The Boulevard shopping center last weekend, a handful of cars in every row had Ontario license plates.

In the stores, Canadian accents could be heard in the aisles.

And at the registers, Canadian shoppers were helping prop up Erie County's economy – and its tax base – with every purchase.

For Buffalo Niagara retailers, it has been a long time coming. Covid and the restrictions that came out of it kept cross-border shoppers away in some form or another for most of the last 2½ years.

As the pandemic stabilizes and travel restrictions ease, Canadians have begun returning to the region to shop, dine, entertain themselves and stay overnight. And retailers are hoping their numbers will increase as the Canadian government shrugs off the last of its Covid-era border-crossing rules.

– Samantha Christmann

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

The 'land bank' has been a success. But some are now questioning the cost: The land bank was created to buy up abandoned and vacant nuisance properties in Erie and Niagara counties, fix them up to code and secure a responsible buyer. But now, some Erie County legislators are concerned the land bank may be interfering with the free market. Read more

Michael Kracker's election as Erie County GOP chairman marks new era: Since 2010 when Erie County Republicans elected a 29-year-old political operative as chairman, Nicholas A. Langworthy or his top lieutenants have overseen upstate New York's biggest GOP organization. Now another young but seasoned veteran of campaigns around the state will take over following the Saturday election of Michael A. Kracker of Williamsville as new Erie County Republican chairman. Read more

Man who admitted to two murders should be able to withdraw guilty pleas because of how police obtained DNA, attorney says: A man who 15 months ago pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend and his mother has asked a judge to let him withdraw his pleas. Charles Jones' former attorneys took the stand last week in a hearing about whether a judge should allow him to take the pleas back. Read more

All-access no more: NFTA, Buffalo Schools return to routed metro passes for students: Last school year, large fights among Buffalo high school students were coordinated in real time on social media. If the fight's location changed, as it often would, most high school students had means to get there – their Metro pass. The NFTA has pinned the problem on 10th through 12th graders taking advantage of their all-access Metro bus and rail passes, which allowed for transportation on any city route until 7 p.m. Read more

As AG investigates Buffalo school suspensions, a call for change: 'What we're doing isn't working'

After two years of upended learning because of the pandemic, Buffalo Public Schools also are grappling with suspension rates that are among the highest in the state.

Black students are suspended more often than their white classmates, as are Hispanic, multiracial, Native American and poor students.

"Usually, it's cheaper to keep a child in school than it is to suspend. As a society, the long term benefits of keeping your child in school and educating them is it's cheaper than suspending them and having them out in the street," said Dina Thompson, executive director of the Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition.

Superintendent Tonja M. Williams said 99% of students have not had an out-of-school suspension this year.

"That narrative of positivity must be uplifted," she said.

– Barbara O'Brien

WEATHER

Some sun: Today’s forecast calls for a mix of clouds and sun with a high in the mid-50s. Winds from 15 to 25 mph are expected, with higher gusts possible. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Let's strike! But just for a day or two: It's been a recurring sight at Starbucks stores around the region: Workers strike for a day, shutting down the store, and then return to their jobs the following day. Something similar happened this summer at several nursing homes in the area. It's all part of a shifting strategy by labor unions to pressure employers, while limiting the financial pain work stoppages inflict on workers. Read more

Spotlight on the economy: A tale of two recoveries: There's a bit of a division within the Buffalo Niagara job market – and it helps explain why the weak recovery in jobs since the pandemic hasn't been as damaging as in past recessions. Read more

Sean Kirst: From Watervliet, a passionate bid to lift Butch Byrd onto Bills Wall of Fame

The immediate purpose of "Butch Byrd Day" in Watervliet was to honor a hometown guy who was inspired in the 1960s to wear Jackie Robinson's No. 42 for the Buffalo Bills, a team for which he intercepted 40 passes, still a club record.

But the larger message of the crowded event was intended to fly across upstate New York to Buffalo: Byrd's fervent supporters, speaking of both his skill and character, believe that he is long overdue to be added to the Highmark Stadium Wall of Fame – and since he is 81, those advocates say the sooner it is done, the better.

BILLS

Your guide to Bills-Ravens: Bills defense has hands full with Jackson; scouting report, mailbag and more: The Buffalo Bills meet the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Follow all of our coverage here as the Bills try to bounce back from Week 3's injury-riddled defeat in Miami. Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: It's time for the nitty-gritty of Sabres training camp: Who looks good for the Sabres in the preseason? A question not as simple to answer as you would think, writes Mike Harrington. Read more

Inside the NHL: Game behind the game is hit for Sabres mates Rasmus Dahlin and Casey Mittelstadt: Mittelstadt and Dahlin, close friends and roommates during their time in Buffalo, were going so hard at the RapidShot training game that they developed blisters on their hands. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• We love having four seasons in Western New York because each one is a chance to experience new activities, flavors and experiences. To help you make the most of the season, we’ve compiled information on festivals, family events, picking the perfect pumpkin, fall foliage and more. Check out the Gusto Guide to Fall.

• "New York’s big-game early archery season for the Southern Zone started Saturday. With each passing year, the time seems to go quicker until it catches people off guard. No one knows that better than local archery shops," writes Bill Hilts Jr.

• Buffalo Bills fans gathered Saturday at The Admiral's Cup in Baltimore in advance of today's game against the Baltimore Ravens. News photographer Harry Scull Jr. captured the excitement.

• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Aug. 6.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

