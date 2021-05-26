Good Morning, Buffalo: With border closed, tourism season in Niagara Falls is looking up

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

With border closed, tourism season in Niagara Falls is looking up

Niagara Falls' tourism business couldn't be worse than it was in 2020, and operators are convinced they will see a rebound this summer.

But The News’ Thomas J. Prohaska reports that officials don't expect a 2019-style season. John H. Percy Jr., Niagara County's tourism promoter, said if attendance reaches 70% to 75% of 2019 levels, he will be “doing a happy dance."

The region’s tourism industry is suffering from the same issue as the restaurant industry: lack of workers. But Niagara Falls also finds itself in an unusual situation because of the pandemic: no competition from the other side of the border. A trip to Canada remains all but out of the question as that nation struggles to control the pandemic.

Destination Niagara USA likes to stress that Niagara Falls State Park offers a more natural experience than Canada’s park. And this year, state park visitors can enjoy the new Gorgeview Section, a greenbelt of trails installed on the rim of the gorge.