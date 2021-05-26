Good Morning, Buffalo: With border closed, tourism season in Niagara Falls is looking up

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
May 26, 2021
With border closed, tourism season in Niagara Falls is looking up
Niagara Falls' tourism business couldn't be worse than it was in 2020, and operators are convinced they will see a rebound this summer.
But The News’ Thomas J. Prohaska reports that officials don't expect a 2019-style season. John H. Percy Jr., Niagara County's tourism promoter, said if attendance reaches 70% to 75% of 2019 levels, he will be “doing a happy dance."
The region’s tourism industry is suffering from the same issue as the restaurant industry: lack of workers. But Niagara Falls also finds itself in an unusual situation because of the pandemic: no competition from the other side of the border. A trip to Canada remains all but out of the question as that nation struggles to control the pandemic.
Destination Niagara USA likes to stress that Niagara Falls State Park offers a more natural experience than Canada’s park. And this year, state park visitors can enjoy the new Gorgeview Section, a greenbelt of trails installed on the rim of the gorge.
“Family leisure travel will be the savior of our industry right now, and we’re perfectly suited,” Percy said. “I think that is going to be the majority of our business this summer.”
12 years after Flight 3407 crash that killed 50, pilot record database gets approval
More than a decade after the crash of Continental Flight 3407, which was operated by a pilot who failed three federal flying tests before being hired, a national pilot record database that could help prevent such disasters cleared its final hurdle in the approval process.
The database was the final piece of airline safety legislation pushed by families who lost loved ones in the Feb. 12, 2009, crash in Clarence and passed by Congress in 2010. Fifty people were killed in the Newark-to-Buffalo flight, including one person on the ground. The federal investigation that followed blamed the accident on pilot error.
"It's been over 12 years," said Susan Bourque, whose sister Beverly Eckert was a passenger on the plane. Eckert lost her husband in the Sept. 11 attacks and had been a leading advocate for Sept. 11 families. "The relief is profound," she said, careful to point out that there are still a few technical steps that need to take place.
– Maki Becker
7 Buffalo-area nursing homes fined for Covid-19 violations
As Covid-19 raced through Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Williamsville in the fall, State Health Department inspectors visited the facility to check if it was following infection control regulations.
It wasn't.
The Health Department recently fined seven Buffalo area nursing homes for Covid-19 related violations, with the largest penalty, for $12,000, levied against Comprehensive Rehabilitation.
Comprehensive Rehabilitation was cited for failing to check workers' temperatures twice if they worked more than 12 hours in a shift. To prevent the spread of Covid-19, the state required nursing homes to screen workers for symptoms and take their temperatures at the start of their shifts and after 12 hours if they were on duty.
– Mike McAndrew
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
David Robinson: More hiring, falling unemployment for Buffalo Niagara region: Unemployment in the region is at its lowest level since the pandemic began, dropping to 6.2% in April. People are returning to the workforce as vaccination rates rise and more employers are looking to hire. Read more
TSA reminds returning passengers about security protocols: You probably are like most Americans and haven't traveled by air for a while. But with Covid-19 fears subsiding and passengers returning to airports, the Transportation Security Administration is reminding travelers that pre-pandemic regulations remain, while a few new requirements are now part of flying. Read more
Michigan Street Baptist Church targeted for structural repairs, expansion: The nonprofit agency that owns the church is pursuing a series of critical repairs to a structure that was part of the Underground Railroad before the Civil War. Read more
More rangers, warning signs among safety measures announced for Zoar Valley: Ten people have died while hiking or rafting at the scenic multiple-use area. Dozens of new signs marking trails and warning of dangerous spots are just part of the efforts the state is taking to make Zoar Valley safer for visitors. Read more
Cheektowaga Central, bus company battle over dropped contract: The school district wants a court to order WNY Bus Co. to provide bus transportation for students next school year after it says the company unilaterally canceled its contract. The company says the financial terms it agreed to as part of a contract extension have become "unworkable." Read more
POLITICS
Candidates for Erie County sheriff, Buffalo mayor report fundraising: Nobody has yet to cast a vote for primary elections this year. But in the fierce GOP competition for sheriff, John Garcia and Karen Healy-Case are battling for campaign funds. In the Democratic race for mayor of Buffalo, incumbent Byron Brown posts a big fundraising lead, but challenger India Walton is also noting success in raising funds. Read more
YOUR GOVERNMENT
City close to establishing official fund balance replenishment policy: A formal policy to replace the city’s dwindling reserves is something the city comptroller, several Common Council members, the city’s credit rating agencies and auditors have been calling for. Now the Council and Mayor Byron Brown could be close to approving a budgeting ordinance to maintain some of the city’s cash reserves. Read more
BILLS
Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds choose not to share their Covid-19 vaccination status: “Really, throughout the remainder of the season – and we're having conversations as a team – I’m going to keep those conversations and choices of myself and my teammates in-house," Allen said. Read more
Vic Carucci: Sean McDermott could face a big challenge keeping Bills unified: Carucci writes that he's not going out on a limb when he says team unity is every bit as vital to success as an explosive offense, a smothering defense, smart coaching and ... staying healthy. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Why do food and beverages seem more tasty outdoors? News contributor Nancy J. Parisi believes the pairing of good grub and drink with open spaces and fresh air create “utter deliciousness in public places.” Check out these five area spots that are perfect for picnics.
• More local women are leaving careers in other fields for “the fun and flexibility of the brewery business,” reports WGRZ’s Lauren Hall. The head of the New York State Brewers Association points to continuing signs of progress in efforts to diversify the craft beer industry.
• A new public mural in Niagara Falls will aim to forge a “deeper connection” between residents who use public transportation and the city. Spectrum News’ I’Jaz Ja’Ciel talks with local artist Jalen Law about a project that is underway in the NFTA-Metro Transportation Center on Portage Road.
• Even some avid fans of live theater don’t give much thought to the impact that sound design can have on a performance. In this Off Road podcast with Peter Palmisano, local musician Tom Makar discusses behind-the-scenes efforts to create unique audio experiences.
