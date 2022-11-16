Good Morning, Buffalo: With a nod to history and to Buffalo, new Bills stadium will be an experience for those who enter

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Nov. 16, 2022

With a nod to history and to Buffalo, new Bills stadium will be an experience for those who enter

Buffaloes out front. A perforated metal exterior that gives you a peek inside. A canopy roof designed to keep 65% of the seats relatively dry.

When the Buffalo Bills released exterior and interior renderings of their new stadium last month, the world got a glimpse at what the planned $1.4 billion facility will look like.

But what will it be like? How will the experience of attending a game at this new stadium – which opens in 2026, if negotiations and construction schedules stay on track – vary from a game day at Highmark Stadium?

Bills fans have understood and embraced game days in Orchard Park for nearly a half century, turning pregame, table-busting tailgating into an almost mythical experience. It’s an aura that transcends the parking lot and permeates the stands, especially on icy cold days, when even the team’s former quarterback (hey there, Ryan Fitzpatrick) poses bare-chested with fans.

The vision for the fan experience in this new stadium has been in development for years. (The dome question was settled a long time ago, by the way). Most of the details haven’t yet been released; that will happen closer to when the team starts selling personal seat licenses, premium seating and sponsorships in late winter or early spring. But click the link below for a look at what is known, based on interviews with Bills officials and a view of studies and other documents.

– Tim O’Shei

Insurers in Buffalo Diocese bankruptcy put on notice by Rochester abuse settlement plan: The Rochester Diocese’s strategy to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy by paying childhood sex abuse survivors $55 million and allowing them to sue the diocese's insurers for additional damages may provide a template for other bankrupt dioceses. Read more

Buffalo police regularly use racial slur for Black people, officials testify: “There is a problem with systemic racism at every level, it appears, with the Buffalo Police Department,” said Anjana Malhotra, a senior attorney with the National Center for Law and Economic Justice. Read more

‘Deplorable’ garages at Kenmore Avenue apartments deemed unsafe: The Tonawanda Town Board has declared unsafe four detached garages at a row of Kenmore Avenue apartment buildings that neighbors have complained about for years. Monday's votes came over the objections of owner Frank Juliano and his representatives, including an architect who said the garages can be repaired. The town next must decide whether to allow Juliano to perform that work or to have the structures torn down. Read more

Rushed Erie County Legislature budget hearing schedule yields dismal results: This year, the Legislature departed from its traditional budget hearing routine and scheduled hearings Tuesday for 19 county departments and elected offices over 5½ hours, including a one-hour break for lunch. It did not go well. Read more

Erie County sees big drop in new Covid-19 cases: The last time Erie County saw fewer than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases was during the week of July 9, health officials said. Read more

Psychiatric evaluation ordered for accused methadone clinic shooter: The Williamsville man accused in two shootings on Buffalo's Lower West Side last week, including one at a methadone clinic, was ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation by a judge. One of Jeremy A. Griffin's defense attorneys called the evaluation "appropriate." Read more

Man shot by Buffalo police to enter probation-like program, undergo another forensic exam: Willie N. Henley, who was shot near Genesee and Ash streets in September 2020, has been found competent to stand trial but will have to undergo a new mental health evaluation, a judge said Tuesday. Henley also has been offered a plea deal. Read more

WINTER STORM PREPARATIONS

Are city plow crews ready as advertised for a big snowfall? ‘Nobody wants to hear any excuses’: As plow brigades gear up for an expected big blast of lake-effect snow, Buffalo lawmakers are clear about what they will not tolerate this winter from public works officials: excuses. Read more

Snow day or “Zoom day?” Approaching storm has schools weighing their options: Oh, for the days when all a kid had to do was wear her pajamas inside out and sleep with a spoon under her pillow in hopes of a snow day. Today, students have to wonder if they will have a remote learning day or a snow day. Read more

Is your snow blower ready?: Performing routine maintenance tasks before a storm hits can prevent winter headaches, a local expert tells WBEN’s Susan Rose and Brian Mazurowski. Listen now

Looking back at Buffalo’s memorable November storms: Few can forget the famous "Snovember" storm of Nov. 17, 2014, a wall of white that paralyzed areas south and east of Buffalo while leaving the city unscathed. Take a look back at The Buffalo News' coverage of Western New York's memorable November storms. Read more

WEATHER

Get your shovels ready: 2, 3 even 4 feet of snow possible: Winter storm watches for Buffalo and North Erie County and Southern Erie and the Southern Tier have been upgraded to winter storm warnings and the forecasts are becoming clearer. It's looking like this season's first monster lake-effect snowstorm is upon us. Read more

Before the storm: Today will see rain showers early mixing with snow showers later in the day. High in the low 40s. Read more

COLUMNS

Erik Brady: A friendship that started with a magazine article led to Gordon Lightfoot’s ode to Buffalo: Lightfoot is Canada’s greatest singer-songwriter. And the balladeer who once tied one on in Buffalo now has ties to our fair city in song, Brady writes. Read more

BILLS

Position grades: Bills' pass defense rating takes fall after mismatch with Vikings: Minnesota gained 481 yards on the Buffalo Bills’ defense Sunday, the second-most yards allowed by the Bills in the past two seasons. Mark Gaughan has a position-by-position review of the loss to the Vikings. Read more

Bills QB Josh Allen on losses: 'We don’t have to make this a bigger deal than what it is': "It’s not like we’re a bad team. We’ve been hurting ourselves a lot. If we can make better decisions and play situation football and complementary football, that’s what we need to do," Allen said during his weekly appearance on Kyle Brandt's Basement. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres stumble again as Canucks hand Buffalo its sixth straight defeat: On a night when it appeared that defense was optional, the Sabres got dumped by the bedraggled Vancouver Canucks, 5-4, before an announced crowd of 11,130 in KeyBank Center. Read more Related: See photos from the game by News photographer Harry Scull Jr.

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Raising turkeys is “kids play” at a farm in North Boston, WKBW’s Mike Randall reports. He visits the Geiger family farm where five children ranging in age from 6 to 13 help tend to 600 turkeys. The kids explained that they tried to name each turkey last year, “but it didn’t work out good.”

• Members of the Seneca Nation are making efforts to prevent their native language from becoming extinct, WBFO’s Angelea Preston reports. She says the Endangered Languages Project estimates that there are fewer than 50 fluent speakers of the Seneca language, but that it's starting to change.

• Today marks a notable anniversary in the history of power transmission. At 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 16, 1896, a switch was flicked in Niagara Falls that sent electricity to Buffalo. In this Buffalo History Museum podcast, Anthony Greco profiles Nikola Tesla, a man described by some as “the weird genius who powered the world.”

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

