Good Morning, Buffalo: Wilson Foundation announces $100M to support arts and cultural organizations

Dec. 2, 2021
Wilson Foundation announces $100 million to support arts and cultural organizations
The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation will announce this morning that it is giving an astonishing amount of money to support arts and cultural organizations – some $100 million to boost some of the region's most popular attractions.
It's the most any philanthropy has ever given to Buffalo and Western New York since the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation announced in October 2018 that it was giving the same amount to transform LaSalle Park into a state-of-the-art Ralph C. Wilson Centennial Park and expand regional trails.
A permanent endowment will be established with nearly $60 million, which will provide 11 Buffalo arts and cultural organizations, plus one in Jamestown and one in Rochester with $3 million annually in perpetuity, with annual amounts ranging from $500,000 to $100,000. There'll also be a pot of $500,000 each year from which small and midsize organizations can apply for grants.
The Wilson Foundation is also announcing today that it will provide $100 million to support arts and cultural organizations in Southeast Michigan, where Ralph Wilson grew up and continued to call home before his death in 2014.
It's not often that arts and cultural organizations move to the head of the class when it comes to public or philanthropic funding. But that's where they are today.
– Mark Sommer
PLAYACTION
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s background as a special teams coach is reflected in his team’s attention to detail in that area. Mark Gaughan takes a look at one example of some presnap gamesmanship the Pats used earlier this season to set up a quality punt return. You can look for more of the same Monday night against the Bills.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Sources: Steve Pigeon to face charges of molesting a girl: Longtime political operative G. Steven Pigeon is planning to turn himself in to State Police on Thursday to face charges that he molested a child, two law enforcement officials told The Buffalo News. A monthslong investigation preceded the charges, Dan Herbeck reports, while Pigeon denied the accusation.
Rod Watson: What can be done to dismantle 'white privilege'?: Stemming from attorney Hugh M. Russ' first admission that he's benefited from white privilege, Russ said he may not have "any great answers" for a reader asking how to support Russ' cause, but a starting point is to stop silently tolerating inequity when you see it. "You've got to speak out, even if it's difficult for you," said Russ.
Hundreds of cases dropped as DA's Office struggles with discovery rules, workload: John J. Flynn said his office dropped hundreds more misdemeanor cases than usual because a new state mandate and a Covid-related backlog that he said made it impossible for prosecutors to keep up, reports The News' Sandra Tan.
What to watch for as Starbucks union vote nears finish line: The National Labor Relations Board is set to count ballots Dec. 9 to determine whether workers at three area Starbucks coffee shops will join a union. The NLRB on Thursday will hold a hearing on whether three additional stores in the region can hold union votes, Matt Glynn reports.
Former deputy mayor's company sentenced to pay restitution, tiny fine: A federal judge on Wednesday handed down a minor sentence for the lone count of wire fraud. Steven M. Casey's LSA Strategies will have to make restitution, cover a $400 court fee and pay a fine of $69, the amount remaining in its bank account. District Court Judge William M. Skretny called the sentence "fair, just, reasonable and sufficient but not greater than necessary."
WEATHER
Don Paul: Welcome to meteorological winter: Scattered rain showers in the morning are expected for Thursday, but strong winds approaching 45-50 miles per hour are likely for the metro area, Paul writes.
GUSTO
Watch now: Look inside the Beer Keep: Cory Muscato is one of five partners who've opened the Beer Keep, a craft beer bar and beer store hybrid in the former Ashker's. A tap dedicated to Avon's Mortalis Brewing, a Czech-style pull tap and a riff of Rochester's Garbage Plates are at the heart of the buzz around the Elmwood Village newcomer, which touts more than 300 beers in-house.
'Pretty Woman: The Musical' is pure escapism at Shea's Buffalo Theatre: The excellent score courtesy of Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance helps overcome some of the production's challenges, but News contributing reviewer Matthew Nerber describes a "thin plot" that shows the inherent risks of the screen-to-stage transition.
Jeff Simon: Mel Brooks waited 95 years to tell his story. It was worth the wait: Brooks' autobiography, "All About Me: My Remarkable Life in Show Business," is dubbed "irresistible" by Simon.
BILLS
Defensive Report Card: Grading the Bills' key contributors through 11 games: Through the first 11 games of the 2021 season, the Bills' defense has piled up a number of impressive stats.
SABRES
Jeff Skinner says he's only a 'piece of the puzzle,' but he's so much more to Sabres: "Your job as a player is to help your team win and we're in a bit of a rut right now, so you just try to keep working through it," Skinner said.
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Joshua Vacanti's excellence on NBC's "The Voice" hasn't slowed, as the Lockport alum impressed judges Monday with his rendition of Alicia Keys' "If I Ain't Got You." Now a semifinalist, Vacanti has equaled the furthest any Western New York competitor has advanced on the show. Alan Pergament shares the details.
• Tree lightings, community holiday happenings and a collection of bar-hopping Santas lead the way in this week's compelling events for the Buffalo-area. Don't miss one of the best years in recent memory for local holiday markets, too.
• How bright will the Fairgrounds' Festival of Lights shine in Hamburg this year? WIVB's Evan Anstey and Gabrielle Mediak gave viewers a sneak peek of the holiday event.
• The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame inducted its 2021 class on Wednesday night, but the celebration continues Thursday with a special concert at the Cave, WGRZ reports.
