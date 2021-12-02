Good Morning, Buffalo: Wilson Foundation announces $100M to support arts and cultural organizations

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

Wilson Foundation announces $100 million to support arts and cultural organizations

The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation will announce this morning that it is giving an astonishing amount of money to support arts and cultural organizations – some $100 million to boost some of the region's most popular attractions.

It's the most any philanthropy has ever given to Buffalo and Western New York since the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation announced in October 2018 that it was giving the same amount to transform LaSalle Park into a state-of-the-art Ralph C. Wilson Centennial Park and expand regional trails.

A permanent endowment will be established with nearly $60 million, which will provide 11 Buffalo arts and cultural organizations, plus one in Jamestown and one in Rochester with $3 million annually in perpetuity, with annual amounts ranging from $500,000 to $100,000. There'll also be a pot of $500,000 each year from which small and midsize organizations can apply for grants.