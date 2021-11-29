Good Morning, Buffalo: Wilson Centennial Park grows in scope, cost

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Nov. 29, 2021
Transformation of LaSalle Park now carries price tag estimated at $140 million
The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation expected its $50 million donation for transforming LaSalle Park to be a starting point for the community to dream about what it should become.
The sheer amount of money for the park drew a lot of community buzz when announced in October 2018. Now, three years later, that amount pales in comparison to the $140 million estimated so far to be spent on the renamed Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.
The LaSalle Focus Group, made up of community members that included West Side residents, pushed for a new pedestrian bridge to replace the one there now. Meanwhile, hydrology and engineering studies showed significant shoreline work was needed to make the water side of the park resilient when faced with flooding, seiche and other extreme weather conditions worsened by climate change.
Together, the $50 million for those infrastructure projects have helped push up the costs. But the foundation is OK with that. The trustees and staff want this park to be a special place, and the steps they're taking are intended to ensure it is.
– Mark Sommer
Pandemic Lessons: How can we avoid giving (or getting) Covid for the holidays? Western New York’s virus numbers are hot and getting hotter. Coming out of Thanksgiving and heading into a season of holiday gatherings, there’s little reason to think they’re going to settle down. In this Pandemic Lessons, we explore what that means, how to engage with people while gauging safety, and why going out may be among the healthiest things you can do. Read more
Vaccine politics, inaction blamed for spike in rural Covid-19 rates: Chautauqua County on Saturday had the third-highest Covid-19 positivity rate (23.8%) among New York’s 62 counties, according to data from the state Health Department. Wyoming County had a positivity rate of 22.6%, followed by Cattaraugus County with 17.9% and Allegany with 15.7%. Read more
ECMC to restrict patient visitation: Beginning today, patients at Erie County Medical Center will be limited to one visitor per day during a six-hour visitation window, the hospital announced Sunday. That visitor must undergo a Covid-19 screening upon arrival. Any patient being treated for Covid-19, or who is under quarantine or showing symptoms, will not be allowed to have any visitors. Read more
Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics
With time ticking on Bills stadium talks, what leverage does each side have? When it comes to a new NFL stadium in Western New York, the only parties whose opinions will truly shape a stadium agreement are in the negotiation room: the Buffalo Bills, Erie County and the State of New York. Here’s a look at the leverage points each side brings to the bargaining table, based on interviews with people on the inside of the negotiations, those with close knowledge of the situation and people with expertise on sports facility deals. Read more
Increased food prices just another challenge in feeding WNY's hungry: At FeedMore WNY, the region's umbrella provider for many smaller pantries, the cost of food they buy has gone up 4.7% since September 2020, said Catherine Shick, FeedMore's chief communications officer. At the same time, between September 2020 and September 2021, FeedMore has coped with a 13% drop in donated food, she said. Read more
In wake of 'black water' case, Niagara Falls seeks costly sewer plant makeover: In July 2017, a noisome discharge from the sewer tunnel near the Maid of the Mist dock, blamed on a combination of equipment malfunction and operator error, stained the water black in the lower Niagara River. A recent study estimated that upgrading the Niagara Falls wastewater treatment plant would cost $200 million to $240 million. Read more
Proposed designated-developer agreement for Fruit Belt faces criticism: St. John Baptist Church and its St. John Fruit Belt Community Development Corp., led by Pastor Michael Chapman, are hoping to bring a new fresh-food market to the middle of the Fruit Belt. But the venture is coming up against resistance from the community it is intended to benefit – in large part because of a lack of trust in Chapman. Read more
Isolated snow possible: WIVB forecasts spotty snow showers today. It will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high in the 30s. Read more
At Inchin's Bamboo Garden, exploring where India and China meet: News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau notes Inchin's Bamboo Garden in Amherst offers Indo-Chinese “crossover classics,” as well as “a host of more purely Indian or Chinese dishes.” “Slide over to Williamsville Place to explore culinary sensations that have made it all the way from the Silk Road to Sheridan Drive,” Galarneau writes. Read more
Bills' Harrison Phillips says he'll 'work through' playing with torn knee ligament: Phillips has twice torn the ACL in his left knee – as a sophomore at Stanford in 2015 and again in his second season with the Bills in 2019. He injured the same knee in this year’s second preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 21. Read more
As Seattle hits town, Hall of Famer and Kraken scout Cammi Granato reflects on brother Don: Hockey Hall of Famer and Seattle Kraken scout Cammi Granato said the Buffalo Sabres' 5-2 loss in Seattle earlier this month was a first for her. She wanted her Kraken to do well, but her brother was behind the opposing bench as the head coach of the Sabres. "I just wanted it to be competitive," she said. "Of course, we want our teams to win, but it goes deeper than that, right? I root for Don and my family. That's just the way we are. It was competitive fun. I've never been in a position exactly like that." Read more
• The Buffalo Niagara Convention Center turned into a boogie wonderland Saturday with the return of the World's Largest Disco. Check out this “Smiles” photo gallery from the ‘70s-themed dance party by Don Nieman.
• Across town, Genesis rocked a sold-out KeyBank Center on Saturday night. “The big love for this band was palpable, opening notes met with jubilant shouts of recognition and sing-alongs, largely encouraged by the gesturing of the man seated and singing front and center, former drummer Phil Collins,” writes Nancy J. Parisi in this concert review.
• Speaking of concerts, Vanessa Williams is set to perform with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra on Dec. 7 at Kleinhans Music Hall. Buffalo Rising caught up with the accomplished singer and actress, who has a local connection, ahead of her Buffalo performance.
• Beware a new fraud that has netted more than $22,000 in Niagara County. It’s known as the Geek Squad Subscription Scam, where scammers attempt to gain sensitive information while purporting to be the Best Buy information technology service, Charlie Specht reports.
