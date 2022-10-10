Good Morning, Buffalo: Will there be enough snowplow drivers this year?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Oct. 10, 2022

Will there be enough snowplow drivers this year?

Winter is coming and snow will be falling on Western New York before you know it. It takes a lot of manpower to keep the roads clear of snow and ice. Are our local highway departments staffed and prepared for the challenge amid a widespread worker shortage?

The State Department of Transportation says it will be ready, but it has a high number of job openings and is taking the unusual step of putting up ads on billboards to draw attention to the open positions and lure workers.

The department is advertising 649 positions in the state – 93 of them are permanent and seasonal positions in Western New York.

The agency says there's no cause for concern.

– Samantha Christmann

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

The emergence of Indigenous Peoples Day, on calendars and in Buffalo-area classrooms: Columbus Day is still a federal holiday, and today New York City will hold its 40th annual Columbus Day Parade. But recognition of the October holiday in Western New York has transitioned in recent years from venerating a controversial colonizer to acknowledging the trials of Native populations at the hands of explorers. Read more

Public input sought for memorial to May 14 victims: The Buffalo History Museum and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library are asking for community input on a plan to collect and preserve experiences, mementos and oral histories related to the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue. The purpose is to create a historical record, a repository of information from the racially motivated attack in Buffalo for generations to come, organizers said. Read more

Church sets up fund for four children orphaned in Clarence murder-suicide: Eastern Hills Church, a Wesleyan Methodist church on Greiner Road, established the fund to "assist with any immediate and long term financial needs of the children of Marybeth and Erik Bergum," according to the church's website. Read more

Three puzzles return to The Buffalo News lineup

On Sept. 13, The Buffalo News introduced a new slate of comics, puzzles and columns on our print and digital platforms.

Since this change, we've received many emails, voicemails and handwritten letters about the switch. We reviewed and cataloged your correspondence about the changes. And we noticed that much of the feedback centered on three word puzzles that you said you simply could not live without.

We heard you: We're bringing back three of the most popular features. Starting today, we're adding back the Daily Commuter crossword, Eugene Sheffer's crossword and Cryptoquip. Thank you for sharing your thoughts with us.

And as a reminder, your subscription includes access to our expanded comics, puzzles and columnists through the digital GoComics platform at buffalonews.com/go-comics.

– Sheila Rayam

WEATHER

More clouds, temps in 50s: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later today, with a slight chance of a rain shower. Highs in the upper 50s are forecast. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Strong Hearts Buffalo, effortless vegan eating on Niagara Street: According to News Food Editor Andrew Z. Galarneau, “It's a restaurant where you might find yourself looking back at the menu as you eat, checking the address, asking your friends to reassure you that you are not taking crazy pills: ‘This is a vegan restaurant?’ ” Read more

ELECTION 2022

Secret $1 million boost from GOP establishment aided Langworthy, records show: More than $1 million in mysterious "dark money" helped Nicholas A. Langworthy beat Carl P. Paladino in the Republican primary for Congress in the 23rd District in August, federal records show. Read more

Hochul outsprints Zeldin in race for campaign cash: The major party candidates for New York governor entered the final month before Election Day with a combined $15.4 million in cash on hand, ensuring no shortage of media spots and mailers to sway voters in the weeks ahead. But the account for Kathy Hochul's campaign brimmed last week with $10.9 million, more than twice Lee Zeldin’s sum. She has spent more money, too. Read more

BILLS

Complete coverage: Buffalo Bills dismantle Pittsburgh Steelers 38-3: The Buffalo Bills improved to 4-1 after Sunday's 38-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. Check out all of our coverage from the game. Read more

SABRES

Projected Sabres opening roster: The team is set to announce its opening night roster by today's 5 p.m. deadline. Here is News' Sabres beat reporter Lance Lysowski's projected roster. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Halloween is three weeks from today, and several elaborate displays of decorations are popping up at houses around Western New York. Step Out Buffalo has a roundup of some of the best.

• A Lake View man’s home features a Bills Mafia-themed roof as a tribute to his late wife, WKBW’s Katie Morse reports. “I know she's up there looking down – and hopefully she can see it. Because it's big enough!" said Mike Lips.

• The Buffalo News is your place to follow the careers of Western New York’s business community. See who's moving up in the Buffalo Niagara workforce in the Business People column.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

