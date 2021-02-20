Good Morning, Buffalo: Will there be a summer concert season?

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Feb. 20, 2021
Will there be a summer concert season?
No one can be blamed for applying wishful thinking to their hopes for the coming summer. While no definitive, official proclamations on the likelihood of major concerts returning to the region have been made, the idea that we will see anything resembling a normal concert season in 2021 is not likely to transcend that wishful thinking category.
Sadly, it’s time for yet another reality check, in a year that’s been filled with little else. It's not likely we'll see major concert tours moving through the area in 2021.
“It’s going to take time to get entire tours set up and routed across the country, with different ordinances being in place in each state,” said Eddy Sato, director of production for Los Angeles-based Redrock Entertainment Services, a division of Live Nation Entertainment.
“I think it will be 2022 before we see a vibrant return of small clubs and theaters doing shows on a consistent basis.”
Take a look at what we might expect, and what we shouldn't.
– Jeff Miers
Families want answers as Cuomo loosens nursing home visitation restrictions: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's announcement Friday to allow broader visitation at the state’s 613 nursing homes spurred relief and questions from families who wonder what the visits will look like. While Cuomo said the high percentage of nursing home residents that have been vaccinated factored into his decision, the governor has recently faced criticism for underreporting Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes. Read more
With the weather outside frightful, vaccine clinic scheduling is far from delightful: Due to snarled shipping schedules nationwide from this week's storm, county health departments haven't been able to schedule new vaccine appointments. Manufacturers said it's up to UPS and FedEx to get the vaccine where it needs to go. Within a few days, the problem probably will work itself out, but for now, even next week's second-dose clinics are in question, local leaders said. Read more
Cuomo defends handling of Covid-19 crisis in nursing homes: The governor said he was sorry that he did not "take on the lies" enough in dismissing criticisms of the state's handling of the Covid-19 crisis in nursing homes because he felt the criticisms were political. Cuomo said his administration created a void by not producing enough public information fast enough. Read more
Williamsville parents question starting school on Jewish holy day: Parents routinely take their kids out of school for Rosh Hashanah, which usually falls in September or October. But this year it occurs Sept. 9, which is also the first day of school. That means children would have to choose between missing the first day of school or observing their faith. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Maziarz campaign in question as Niagara GOP backs Syracuse in Newfane race: Former State Sen. George D. Maziarz had said at a Feb. 10 Newfane GOP meeting that he was running for the supervisor post, but the town party had already recommended John Syracuse, the vice chairman of the County Legislature. The GOP unanimously backed Syracuse in a vote Thursday night. Read more
Montante grandson seeks tax breaks for Lower West Side apartments: Carl J. Montante III said in his application that his goal is to renovate and protect a structure that "is in serious jeopardy when it comes to possible demolition" and to create more market-rate and affordable housing for "young professionals and students looking to live in the urban footprint of Buffalo." The warehouse at 44 17th St. was previously the home and studio of photographer Jim Bush, who died in 2019. Read more
Amherst seeks to lead on green energy: Amherst is looking to generate more of the electricity used in town buildings from solar arrays or, possibly, hydro power; convert streetlights to efficient LED lights; replace diesel-powered heavy equipment in the town's fleet with zero-emission machines; and reduce waste and increase recycling, among other changes proposed by Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa. Read more
New African variety store opens on Jefferson Avenue Saturday: Owner Rachel Tarwo, who owned a candy-making business in Liberia, moved to the United States in 2004 after fleeing civil war in the West African coastal country in 2002. She's now opening a store with prepared foods, clothing and other imported items of cultural interest. Read more
Nikola Tesla fans plan public art piece at Gratwick-Riverside Park: A 12-foot-tall stainless steel coil, depicting one invented 130 years ago by electrical inventor Nikola Tesla, may soon gleam on the bank of the Niagara River, if a proposal by a trio of local Tesla fans is approved. The electric switching station that marked the halfway point of Tesla's historic 1896 feat of transmitting electricity from Niagara Falls to Buffalo still stands in the Lumber City. Read more
What led to February's weather disaster: Don Paul explains how a sudden stratospheric warming can cause the frigid temperatures that have devastated Texas and other areas of the U.S. this past week. Read more
Lake-effect snow continues: Winter weather advisories remain in effect until 10 p.m. for many parts of Western New York. According to the National Weather Service, the heaviest snow will stay south of Buffalo. Read more
Black Restaurant Week spotlight: Khari's Café: One debate that has long elevated blood pressures and sparked many a shouting match hinges on the seasoning of boiled cornmeal. Should grits be savory or sweet? Learn the answer from Kartika Carr, owner of Khari's Café, and try out her new Soul Bowls during Black Restaurant Week. Read more
Bills position series: Upgrading edge rusher high offseason priority: In part 10 of our series assessing the Bills' status at each position, Vic Carucci takes a look at defensive end. Read more
Mailbag: We spend a lot of time figuring out how the Bills can improve enough to unseat Kansas City, but are there other AFC teams they should worry about? The Bills need some cap space, so who goes? Should the Bills actually be interested in signing J.J. Watt? Mark Gaughan answers those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
Ralph Krueger admits he's coaching a fragile team as Sabres' funk continues: "They don't believe in themselves and they don't see themselves celebrating, they see themselves missing the net," says Krueger, who will coach his 83rd game for Buffalo this afternoon against a backdrop of the biggest confidence crisis he has dealt with since he signed up for the job 21 months ago. Read more
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen endured intense chest pain during bout with Covid-19: In a vivid interview with a Finnish newspaper, the 26-year-old defenseman described the symptoms he experienced during a bout with the virus, including significant drops in oxygen levels and chest pain that made him wonder if he would live through the night. Read more
• Gadawski's in Niagara Falls has been serving a traditional fish fry for close to a century, WIVB reports. The bar-restaurant was owned by the late Eddie Gadawski, a devoted Notre Dame fan, but it's now run by his children.
• Amusement park Six Flags Darien Lake has set an opening date for the 2021 season, Keith McShea reports, and will look to hire roughly 1,500 seasonal workers.
• The first female Eagle Scout candidate in Western New York – 14-year-old Quinn Flaherty – has teamed up with local restaurants for her Fuel the Front Lines project, WKBW reports. Flaherty helped Toutant owner James Roberts feed 80 night-shift workers at Kenmore Mercy Hospital on Thursday.
• Letchworth State Park has begun construction for a first-of-its-kind one-mile Autism Nature Trail, WIVB reports. Activities along the trail will support and encourage sensory perception, featuring eight stations offering a range of experiences, detailed the State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.