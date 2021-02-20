Good Morning, Buffalo: Will there be a summer concert season?

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

Feb. 20, 2021

Will there be a summer concert season?

No one can be blamed for applying wishful thinking to their hopes for the coming summer. While no definitive, official proclamations on the likelihood of major concerts returning to the region have been made, the idea that we will see anything resembling a normal concert season in 2021 is not likely to transcend that wishful thinking category.

Sadly, it’s time for yet another reality check, in a year that’s been filled with little else. It's not likely we'll see major concert tours moving through the area in 2021.

“It’s going to take time to get entire tours set up and routed across the country, with different ordinances being in place in each state,” said Eddy Sato, director of production for Los Angeles-based Redrock Entertainment Services, a division of Live Nation Entertainment.

“I think it will be 2022 before we see a vibrant return of small clubs and theaters doing shows on a consistent basis.”

Take a look at what we might expect, and what we shouldn't.