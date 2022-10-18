Good Morning, Buffalo: Will legal weed rid NY of black market sales? Some states have done better than others

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Oct. 18, 2022

Will legal weed rid NY of black market sales? Some states have done better than others

Some aims of legalizing recreational cannabis sales are to push out black market sales, regulate the product and bring in tax revenue. But will those things happen when retail dispensaries get underway in Western New York?

If anything can be learned from the states that have led the way before us, that will depend on some very specific things. Do consumers have easy access to dispensaries? How is the cannabis priced, and are taxes nudging up that price tag?

The easier it is for customers to buy their weed at a legal shop, the more likely they'll get it there, studies show. In turn, the more people that are shopping at legitimate dispensaries, the more effectively street-level drug dealers are wiped out. But if costs and taxes are so high that legal weed retailers can't compete, consumers will return to the illicit market.

– Samantha Christmann

Two WNY pastors sue to allow concealed carry of guns in their churches: The Rev. Jimmie Hardaway Jr. of Trinity Baptist Church in Niagara Falls and Bishop Larry A. Boyd of Open Praise Full Gospel Baptist Church in Buffalo said in court papers that the state’s prohibition against carrying a concealed gun in church violated their Second Amendment right to bear arms. Read more

Buffalo State student killed in UB stabbing called ‘smart, charismatic and insightful’: Tyler Lewis, the 19-year-old SUNY Buffalo State student killed Friday night, graduated from high school in Long Island last year and was remembered by his mother as an "insightful teenager who had a rich sense of humor." The police investigation "is progressing," a University at Buffalo spokesman said Monday. Read more

Redevelopment efforts finally bringing new life to downtown Niagara Falls: Cataract Development rehabilitated and renovated a building at 466 Third St., which has two commercial storefronts at street level and eight market-rate apartments upstairs. It bought and redeveloped the property as part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's Niagara Falls Strategic Land Acquisition Program, which is part of the Buffalo Billion. Read more

Gillibrand stops by Buffalo City Hall to promote Main Street revitalization project: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu were in Buffalo Monday and promoted a $25 million federal grant that will be used to make major improvements to Main Street between Goodell Street and Kensington Avenue. Read more

Tonawanda taking out mystery steps as part of roundabout project: Tonawanda is removing one of its oddest features as part of a big step toward improving accessibility and safety along a busy town thoroughfare. The town on Monday began digging out two sets of steps built into the sidewalk at Parker Boulevard and Harrison Avenue. The work is part of a "Complete Streets" project that features the installation of roundabouts at three intersections along Parker. Read more

WIVB, WNLO off Fios in contract dispute; next Bills game on WIVB isn't until Nov. 6: The retransmission consent dispute affecting 13 Nexstar stations in 10 markets meant Buffalo Bills fans with Fios in Western New York had to scramble to see Sunday’s victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in a game carried by Channel 4. Read more

Buffalo Public Schools to appeal Bennett football ruling that led to forfeits: The district intends to file an appeal to the executive committee of Section VI following the section's determination that Bennett football had to forfeit its first six games for using an ineligible player. Read more

Jesse Ketchum Awards ceremony set for Tuesday at West Hertel Academy: The awards are presented in recognition of the academic excellence achieved by eighth-grade students in the Buffalo Public Schools. The awards are bestowed in honor of a 19th century Canadian political figure who moved to Buffalo at age 63 and is credited with donating land and buildings to establish Buffalo's first teacher training school. Read more

Workers at Sysco end strike, ratify new deal: Workers represented by the Teamsters union at Sysco Syracuse, including about 30 Buffalo-area drivers, have ended a strike after three weeks and ratified a five-year deal. Read more

Don Paul: It’s October, it’s lake-effect, but it’s no surprise: Enough solar heating will occur today to turn even hilltop snow to rain, with locally heavy rain possible within the band. On Wednesday, winds will veer to more westerly, sending more numerous rain and snow showers farther south and east, with the nasty wind chill becoming more widespread. Read more

Josh Allen, Oishei announce $2 million gift to the Patricia Allen Fund from West Herr: The gift will significantly bolster the fund, which is named after Josh Allen's grandmother. It benefits Oishei's critical care team by helping them purchase the most advanced equipment and technology, develop support programs for families and training for employees. Read more

Trump backs Lee Zeldin for governor, and Democrats pounce: The endorsement comes long after Zeldin waged a fierce battle against three opponents in the June GOP primary. Now the question is whether Trump's backing carries much weight in uber-Democratic New York, and whether Trump has handed Democrats a potent new line of attack. Read more

Kathy Hochul's still-strong lead against Lee Zeldin shrinks in new Siena poll: Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul’s lead over Republican Lee Zeldin has shrunk to 11 points in the contest for governor of New York – down from 17 points three weeks ago – according to the latest Siena College poll. Read more

Analysis: Bills defense pulled out blitz, dime, 3-man rush wrinkles vs. Chiefs: The Bills dared to blitz Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 10 times – the most they’ve ever blitzed him – and it worked out great. Read more

Go West, Sabres: Oilers pose major challenge in opener of rugged trip: The Sabres take a long road trip seemingly every October and have had a variety of results, but anticipation was the clear feel in the locker room Monday after they practiced in LECOM Harborcenter before heading west on a four-game trip that opens Tuesday night in Edmonton. Read more

• Sujeet Desai is a skilled musician who has mastered seven instruments and traveled the world to perform in places such as Singapore and Trinidad. Desai recently became the first musician with Down syndrome to be inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame. WKBW’S "AM Buffalo" profiles a multitalented man who is also a black belt in taekwondo.

• Environmental sagas involving the former Tonawanda Coke plant and the Huntley Generating Station are chronicled in a documentary, the Columbia Climate School reports. Liv Yoon was a postdoctoral research scholar at Columbia’s Earth Institute when she created the film.

• If you’re in the market for a new home, here’s a spine-tingling tidbit that deserves a shout-out during our Halloween season. Homeadvisor.com suggests that buyers in New York State have a significantly higher probability of ending up with a house that's haunted. How did researchers arrive at this creepy conclusion? They examined house histories, taking into consideration the number of homes with previous deaths, homicides and paranormal reports.

• “The bond between humans and animals can be restorative for both,” reports WGRZ’s Terry Belke. He visits the Whispering River Animal Rescue in Niagara County that offers hope for “doomed donkeys.”

