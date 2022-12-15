Good Morning, Buffalo: Will Children's Hospital gain safety net designation?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Dec. 15, 2022

Will Children's Hospital gain safety net designation? Without it, 'access to care is in jeopardy,' official says

The John R. Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo is waiting on a very important signature in Albany.

Among the piles of bills on Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk: Legislation that passed the Senate and Assembly in May that would add certain children's hospitals in the state within the definition of enhanced safety net hospitals.

For Children's Hospital, such a designation would safeguard against Medicaid cuts and open the door to additional funding for a facility that, in a good year, is only marginally profitable.

Hochul signing the legislation, Kaleida Health officials say, is key to the future financial viability of Children's Hospital as it rebounds from the stresses of Covid-19 and the recent respiratory illness surge and as it prepares for how health care will shift moving forward.

NFL owners approve lease deal for new Bills stadium, lease extension for Highmark: By a 32-0 vote on Wednesday afternoon during the National Football League’s meetings in Dallas, owners approved two essential elements of the agreement: a year-to-year extension on the Buffalo Bills' lease at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, and a 30-year lease agreement for a new stadium, which is expected to open as early as 2026. Read more

Ten years after Sandy Hook, local schools have increased efforts to prevent violence: Erie 2 BOCES and Sandy Hook Promise have teamed up to help children learn warning signs of at-risk behavior, and how to tell someone about a child in trouble. Read more

D’Youville plans new $50 million academic building: D'Youville University is proposing to construct a four-story building with 104,000 square feet of space on a parking lot on West Avenue. If approved, construction would begin in May and finish by January 2025, involving more than 300 construction jobs. Read more

City of Tonawanda GOP chair resigns over Facebook meme: Ron Walker, who regularly shared Facebook memes that appeared sexist, anti-Semitic, homophobic or demeaning to people of color, has resigned. The move came about a week after The Buffalo News reported on a meme Walker shared on the party's Facebook page, from a 1980s Christmas movie, that featured a child holding an assault weapon and name-checked the gunman behind a notorious 2020 shooting in Wisconsin. Read more

Driver who provided rifle in shooting that paralyzed teen gets 13 years: In shackles, Jeremiah Johnson, 21, of Amherst, apologized Wednesday to the mother of the victim, who was 17 when he was wounded last year. “That’s about it, though,” Johnson said. Read more

Nonprofit organization buys Demerly Hall from Canisius College: The Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers has acquired the single-story building at 2365 Main St., which has about 50,000 square feet of space. The organization, which offers a safety net for services to people, plans to relocate its Jewett Avenue operation – which it rents – after renovating the building. Read more

It's beginning to look a lot like Buffalo in December: Rain, sleet and then lake-effect snow on the way: Get ready for a wintry mix of rain, sleet, wind and snow – and then the possibility of "significant" lake-effect snow on the weekend with 9 inches or more of snow in the most persistent lake snow areas. Read more

Rod Watson: Seller beware? In online car scam, ‘trust’ is everything. Here’s what you need to know: Who knew you had to be just as vigilant when selling a car online as when buying one? But the phrase popularized by Ronald Reagan applies just as much to online transactions as it does to arms control treaties. Read more

Alan Pergament: WIVB’s Kelsey Anderson will have smaller audience with her 11 p.m. promotion: People might be surprised to learn that Anderson’s visibility is higher in the morning on “Wake Up!” from 5 to 7 a.m. and at noon than it will be in the evening. Read more

Gusto Sessions podcast: Freshly returned from a successful tour with the Goo Goo Dolls in support of their new album “Chaos in Bloom,” Robby Takac reminisces with Jeff Miers about the holiday music he loved in his youth, waxes rhapsodic about newer additions to the canon of holiday music, and even mentions a seasonal movie near and dear to his heart. Listen now

Wide receiver Cole Beasley on Bills' return: 'I just knew I still wanted to play': A few factors led to the eventual signing: a need at receiver, Beasley’s desire to keep playing and honest conversations among Beasley, GM Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott about how the receiver's last stint in Buffalo ended. Read more

Bills Notebook: A week after knee surgery, Von Miller happy to rejoin his teammates: “What place would I rather be than right here, right now?” the Buffalo Bills’ star edge rusher said Wednesday. The “right here” in this scenario was the Bills’ locker room, which Miller returned to a little more than a week after undergoing surgery to repair the ACL in his right knee. While he won’t return to the field this season, Miller said it was important to him to get back to being around his teammates just as soon as he could. Read more

Mark Gaughan: Mike Shula behind scenes trying to help Bills beat Dolphins: The last time a Shula was on the sidelines coaching in a Bills-Dolphins game was in 2002, when Mike was an assistant on Dave Wannstedt’s Miami staff. Saturday will be the first time in the 57-year history of the series that a Shula will be on the Bills’ side of the field. Read more

Sabres' Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka showing off 'swag' and 'confidence' as rookies: JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn moved the puck so quickly on their give-and-go Tuesday night that even their linemate, Dylan Cozens, couldn’t believe the rookie duo pulled off an early favorite for the Buffalo Sabres’ goal of the season. “That was an unbelievable play,” said Cozens, beaming as he sat at his dressing room stall following practice Wednesday in KeyBank Center. Read more

• Two of Western New York’s oldest houses share intertwining tales that are believed to include ties to the Underground Railroad, WGRZ’s Pete Gallivan reports. He explores two structures in Lancaster, including the Hull Family Home and Farmstead.

• Reader’s Digest is giving upstate New York holiday love and might inspire some local residents to embark on a weekend getaway. The magazine has named Seneca Falls one of the nation’s “best Christmas towns," noting that it is said to be the inspiration for Bedford Falls in the classic movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.” “All season long, you can marvel at the town’s similarities to the film,” the feature states.

• If you’re looking for vintage clothing, offbeat costumes and theater props that have had their "moment in the spotlight," D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre is staging a huge sale. WKBW’s Mike Randall talks with Loraine O’Donnell, the theater’s executive artistic director about Saturday's sale.

• A woman’s penchant for belly dancing nearly two decades ago has led her on a path to teaching people various styles of dance, writes Liberty Darr for Buffalo Rising. House of Hips is helping clients to stay in shape while building their confidence and connecting with others through the “universal language” of dance.

