Good Morning, Buffalo: Will Buffalo see a Ukrainian refugee influx? Not for a while

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

At Niagara Falls, a spring challenge: How to remove 3,500-pound pontoon lodged in river: Since it broke loose during a February 2019 windstorm, a 3,500-pound steel cylinder, once part of the Lake Erie ice boom, has been lodged beside Bird Island, about 300 feet from the brink of the American Falls. A plan to use an Army Chinook helicopter to hoist the 30-foot-long pontoon out of the water was scrubbed Monday because too much ice was flowing down the river, endangering the Park Police officers who would have to wade into the current to connect the cable to the chopper. The project will be rescheduled as soon as possible. Read more