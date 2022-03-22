Good Morning, Buffalo: Will Buffalo see a Ukrainian refugee influx? Not for a while

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
March 22, 2022
Will Buffalo see a Ukrainian refugee influx? Not for a while
More than 3 million Ukrainian refugees have flooded into Poland and other European nations in recent weeks.
But despite Buffalo's long tradition of welcoming refugees, it's unlikely that large numbers of Ukrainians will move here anytime soon.
It's far too early to know when, or how many. And The News’ Jerry Zremski reports it may not be a huge number, simply because Ukrainian refugees have options closer to home. One factor is that the European Union has granted them the right to live and work in the EU for the next three years, no questions asked.
About 20,000 people of Ukrainian descent currently live in the Buffalo area, according to Emil Bandriwsky, president of the Dnipro Ukrainian Center on Genesee Street. The center hosted a meeting last week on the refugee issue and 40 people showed up, all of them with relatives who may want to resettle in the U.S., he said.
"In Buffalo, our team has already identified several hundred refugees, potentially," Bandriwsky said.
Hochul says slight increase in Covid-19 cases in NY due to new variant: Despite the slight uptick in cases of the BA.2 Omicron subvariant across the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul says she’s not yet alarmed because state health officials are closely monitoring the trend. Read more
Peace Bridge delays stem from new Canadian border requirements: While Canadian travelers returning home after a March break in the U.S. contributed to some increased volume, the backups resulted more from customs officials implementing new inspection requirements aimed at preventing spread of Covid-19. Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
At Niagara Falls, a spring challenge: How to remove 3,500-pound pontoon lodged in river: Since it broke loose during a February 2019 windstorm, a 3,500-pound steel cylinder, once part of the Lake Erie ice boom, has been lodged beside Bird Island, about 300 feet from the brink of the American Falls. A plan to use an Army Chinook helicopter to hoist the 30-foot-long pontoon out of the water was scrubbed Monday because too much ice was flowing down the river, endangering the Park Police officers who would have to wade into the current to connect the cable to the chopper. The project will be rescheduled as soon as possible. Read more
Tonawanda plans roundabouts, road changes to boost safety: Town officials are bringing back and expanding a proposal to install three mini-roundabouts as part of an overhaul of Parker Boulevard between Englewood Avenue and Sheridan Drive. The town says the traffic control measures slow drivers down and make the road safer for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists alike. A federal grant would cover most of the project’s cost, which drew opposition when it was first proposed in 2017. Read more and watch a #BNDrone video of the site
State to review changes planned at St. Joseph Campus: Catholic Health System wants to convert 40 beds at the Cheektowaga site to chemical dependence rehabilitation beds. It is also closing in on its acquisition of 77% of a local ambulatory surgery center. These projects are among those being reviewed Thursday by the state. Read more
DA: Investigators have a ‘good idea of what happened’ in double homicide at Genesee County dairy farm: Investigators continue to conduct interviews and follow up on leads involving the March 11 stabbings of two men who worked at an Alexander dairy farm. Read more
Don Paul: A nice start, wet and wild midweek, a chilly finish: The springlike warmth we’ve been enjoying in March will fade by Thursday night and Friday behind the first of several cold fronts. This could bring occasional showers slated to mix with or turn to a bit a snow by Friday night. Read more
Amazon: $300 million Town of Niagara warehouse will be ‘first-mile’ fulfillment center: The e-commerce distribution center being proposed at Lockport and Packard roads is indeed an Amazon site, a company executive told the Niagara County Planning Board Monday. The board gave the first local government approval for the 3 million-square-foot building. The town still needs to consider variances and site plan approvals for what, up until Monday, was officially called "Project Fifi." The center will employ about 1,000 people and will require reconstruction of the roads to accommodate four driveways. Read more
Dumpster location prompts criticism and a change before Main Street Lofts gets green light: After agreeing to the revision, the developer received final approval for a $50.6 million project that will bring 140 apartments and seven townhomes to a triangular site bordered by Main, Balcom and Masten Avenue. Read more
Alan Pergament: WNED-TV’s documentary on Kleinhans reminds WNYers what a special place it is: With interviews with Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra conductor JoAnn Falletta, community leaders, architecture experts, historians and just plain music lovers, the program that aired Monday night documents the history of the building founded by the owners of a clothing business. Read more
Bills add more pieces, even as GM Brandon Beane says team is 'pretty much done': The Bills continued to add pieces to their arsenal on Monday, bringing back quarterback Matt Barkley and signing deals with offensive lineman Greg Mancz, running back Duke Johnson and wide receiver Jamison Crowder. Read more
For once, Sabres focused on winning games now: It's about time this franchise has one eye on the now. The Sabres aren't going to the playoffs this year, but March and April can serve as turning points for this organization, Mike Harrington writes. Read more
• Following two years of pandemic-related restrictions, some wedding planners are juggling “super-packed schedules” in 2022, reports WKBW’s Natalie Fahmy. Experts share planning tips for couples who plan to tie the knot.
• A service that has conveyed vital information to people who are blind or have other vision challenges is celebrating its 35th anniversary. The Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service has expanded its reach over the years, according to the Niagara Gazette.
• Local researchers are targeting a group of harmful chemicals used in many consumer and industrial products. PFAs are used in everything from pizza boxes to microwave popcorn bags, reports WGRZ’s Terry Belke. He highlights a collaboration between the University at Buffalo and other schools that seeks ways to break down the toxins.
• Whether you fancy yourself a know-it-all or merely enjoy friendly competition while enjoying your drink of choice, this link might interest you. Step Out Buffalo’s Courtney Kelly has compiled a guide to local bars and restaurants that stage weekly trivia nights. Why not try to win gift cards, drinks or other prizes while sharing time with friends?
