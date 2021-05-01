Good Morning, Buffalo: Why the top doctor at Children's says schools are safe – with masks

Family of missing Buffalo State student demanding more answers: The family of SUNY Buffalo State College student Saniyya Dennis, missing since April 24, demanded to know why more isn't being done to find the young woman at a news conference on the campus with College President Katherine Conway-Turner and Chief of University Police Peter Carey. Maki Becker reports on new developments that unfolded as the conference proceeded. Read more

Developer Douglas Jemal revives plan for more apartments at Seneca One: With his 115 new rental apartments at the downtown complex going like hotcakes, developer Douglas Jemal is reviving a prior plan to add more residential units above one of the two storefront buildings on the plaza level. The latest revision to his grand plan for the downtown complex calls for the construction of a three-story addition on top of the existing southern retail building, just to the east side of the 38-story tower. Read more