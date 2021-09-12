Good Morning, Buffalo: Why the NFL meetings – and the 2022 calendar – could impact Bills stadium talks

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Sept. 12, 2021
A ‘number of calendars’ could have implications for stadium negotiations
When the National Football League owners show up next month in New York City for team meetings, the list of discussion items will be expansive.
But one item sure to be on the minds if not the itinerary of all the owners will be the Buffalo Bills’ quest for a new $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park. And what happens during official meetings or informal chats could have a dramatic impact on both the future of a stadium and the team.
“I assure you there will be discussions, even if it’s not on any agenda,” said Marc Ganis, a Chicago-based sports consultant who has worked with approximately two-thirds of the NFL’s teams and about two dozen sports facility projects. “There will be discussions among owners. There will be questions to Terry and to Kim: ‘What’s going on? Are you guys getting closer? Are you feeling optimistic?’ Perceptions start getting created, and those things can snowball.”
In a telephone interview late last week, Ganis suggested that all parties involved in lease negotiations need to take into account a "number of calendars." That includes the election cycle, Ganis said, and also the NFL meeting schedule, plus the lifespan of the current stadium juxtaposed against the multiple years needed to design and build a new one.
- Tim O'Shei
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Experts warn of another fall Covid-19 surge in WNY: The region will likely experience yet another surge of new Covid-19 cases this fall, two local experts warned, unless Western New Yorkers rapidly double-down on vaccinations, masking, social distancing and other pandemic precautions. Already, average daily hospitalizations and new case numbers are roughly five times higher than they were a year ago, seven weeks before a winter surge that infected more than 70,000 people. Read more
He died, unvaccinated, from Covid-19. His children hope his story changes minds: Mark Hamister, one of Buffalo's most influential business leaders for several decades, was unvaccinated when he died from Covid-19 last month. Two of his children disclosed this information in an interview with The Buffalo News, hoping their story convinces vaccine fence-sitters to get the shot. Their father's death, they believe, would have been prevented if he'd only gotten the Covid-19 vaccine. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Sean Kirst: From unbearable loss on Sept. 11 to finding peace in 'nuances': Twenty years ago this weekend, Mark Morabito said "I love you" to his wife, Laura Lee, just before he saw her for the last time on the morning of Sept. 11. Two decades later, his one request for all of us regarding remembrance and larger memory still involves the heart and soul of those words. Read more
Elections officials fear 'chaos' as new Buffalo mayoral hopefuls seek ballot access: At least three potential candidates are now circulating designating petitions for mayor, said Erie County Republican Elections Commissioner Ralph M. Mohr, who predicts a spate of election law litigation could stem from the recent rulings by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. and State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek. Both qualified Byron W. Brown’s Buffalo Party for the ballot after missing state deadlines. Read more
Sean Kirst: After MLB games and a Buffalo governor, could Super Bowl win be next historic event?: Bartel Miller, a community storyteller who founded a beloved baseball team, notes that we are on a roll of seeing events that many Buffalonians doubted they would see in their lifetimes – such as a census population increase after 70 years of decline, and big-league baseball – against all odds – in downtown Buffalo. If those things are possible, Miller says, then so is the ultimate ending to this Buffalo Bills season of high hopes. Read more
Trooper who was run over during protests sues driver, Buffalo police: A New York State trooper who was run over in 2020 during racial justice protests on Buffalo's East Side has filed a lawsuit against the Buffalo Police Department and the driver who struck him. Trooper Ronald L. Ensminger Jr., who was seriously injured May 30, 2020, alleged that city leaders should have taken steps to ensure that peaceful protests over the murder of George Floyd did not devolve into chaotic rioting. Read more
WEATHER
Breezy for Bills game ahead of evening storms: Passing showers are possible throughout today and for the Bills-Steelers game, with a high in the upper 70s and winds from 10 to 20 mph. After the game, storms are expected to arrive, WGRZ forecasts. Read more
BILLS
Sanders chose Buffalo after years of adviser touting city: Derek Bock, the financial adviser of Emmanuel Sanders, is a Buffalo native. "I just told him, ‘You’ll love the community, the people here,’" Bock said. "Emmanuel’s really ‘family first.’ I know everybody says that, but the most important things are his wife, kids and his granny." Jason Wolf has the story on Sanders finally ending up with the Buffalo Bills. Read more
Here we go ... Your guide to the season opener as Bills start most anticipated season in decades: The Bills begin a season of Super Bowl hopes against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. Check out our extensive preview. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Erie County joined 60 communities across the country to memorialize the victims of Sept. 11, 2001, in a special ceremony Saturday at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park. View a photo gallery of the ceremony by News Staff Photographer John Hickey.
• As Bills fans converge around Highmark Stadium, there will be plenty of ketchup and mustard topping hot dogs and hamburgers. But for Ken "Pinto Ron" Johnson, one tailgating ritual involving those condiments will be on hiatus this season, Mark Sommer reports.
• The military flyover prior to today’s Bills game will carry special meaning for one Western New York native. Maj. Matthew Blue, who grew up in Portville in Cattaraugus County, will fly a C-130J aircraft above Highmark Stadium. For Blue, the opportunity comes the same weekend his father is retiring from the Air Force. It's also Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and he’ll be thinking about an 11-year-old boy from his hometown who is battling leukemia, the Olean Times Herald’s J.P. Butler reports.
