Good Morning, Buffalo: Why the NFL meetings – and the 2022 calendar – could impact Bills stadium talks

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Sept. 12, 2021

A ‘number of calendars’ could have implications for stadium negotiations

When the National Football League owners show up next month in New York City for team meetings, the list of discussion items will be expansive.

But one item sure to be on the minds if not the itinerary of all the owners will be the Buffalo Bills’ quest for a new $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park. And what happens during official meetings or informal chats could have a dramatic impact on both the future of a stadium and the team.

“I assure you there will be discussions, even if it’s not on any agenda,” said Marc Ganis, a Chicago-based sports consultant who has worked with approximately two-thirds of the NFL’s teams and about two dozen sports facility projects. “There will be discussions among owners. There will be questions to Terry and to Kim: ‘What’s going on? Are you guys getting closer? Are you feeling optimistic?’ Perceptions start getting created, and those things can snowball.”