Good Morning, Buffalo: Why the Buffalo Niagara jobs recovery has 'hit a wall'

Oct. 22, 2021
Why the Buffalo Niagara jobs recovery has 'hit a wall'
The summer started out so promising. Covid was on the decline. Big-scale events and concerts were coming back. People had been getting vaccinated for months. And the Buffalo Niagara job market was steadily rebounding.
By July, it was within 5% of its pre-pandemic job total – a pretty impressive feat when you consider that 20% of the region's jobs vanished during the first month of the pandemic.
But as summer took hold, Covid came back. Many workers hesitated to start looking for a job at a time when companies were looking to hire. Workers wanted more pay, and weren't afraid to quit, confident that they could find another job quickly. Supply chains tightened, sending local companies scrambling for the goods they needed to make their business run.
Others wondered who would watch their kids – and how much it would cost. Older workers headed off into retirement, maybe a little earlier than they planned before the pandemic.
Put it all together, and the Buffalo Niagara job market is facing some powerful headwinds, which have caused job growth here to stagnate over the past three months.
– David Robinson
ELECTION 2021 COVERAGE
Buffalo mayoral race fueled by money from outside the city: Just over half of the $1.5 million Byron Brown raised in the first nine months of this year came from supporters inside the city. India Walton reported only about a third of her money coming from city residents. Read more
Schumer endorses India Walton for Buffalo mayor: Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer has given the winner of the Democratic primary a crucial boost only days before voting starts in her race against Mayor Byron Brown. Read more
Outgoing Erie County comptroller looms large in race: Stefan Mychajliw may not be seeking re-election as comptroller, but that isn't preventing the candidates in this race from being compared to him. It turns out Kevin Hardwick and Lynne Dixon have a lot in common. They also have a lot they disagree on when it comes to why they're running and where they stand on the issues. Read more
Stefan Mychajliw plays race card in Hamburg supervisor election: When supervisor candidate Randy Hoak was seeking the Working Families Party endorsement, he submitted answers to a questionnaire, including one about appealing to voters of color. Hoak said he would work to increase diversity in the town. Mychajliw, his opponent, obtained the questionnaire and stated that Hoak believes Hamburg is “too white.” Hoak calls Mychajliw’s statement “desperate” and “a terrible distraction.” Read more
Public safety, business climate emerge as issues in Tonawanda Town Board election: With three seats on the ballot, Republicans seek to break the Democrats’ control of the five-seat Town Board. But they face a steep enrollment and fundraising disadvantage. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Public will have the chance to be heard on any Bills stadium lease agreement: Erie County legislators have unanimously adopted a resolution that would allow for at least three public hearings to be held prior to a Legislature vote on a Bills stadium lease agreement. Read more
‘A terrible tragedy’: 17-year-old girl becomes Buffalo’s latest homicide victim: The victim was inside a vehicle that was headed east on Lisbon Avenue Wednesday night when someone opened fire. The victim died at the scene. Read more
Buffalo History Museum exhibit tells history of Erie County, as it marks bicentennial: The new exhibit allows onlookers to see everything from the curious – like a bone from a mastodon – to the high-tech, like augmented reality. Read more
COVID-19 COVERAGE
KeyBank, M&T announce plans to bring workers back to the office: Two of the region’s largest private employers are preparing to bring workers back to the office in January, after most employees have been working remotely since March 2020. Read more
Covid-19 in Western New York: The latest statistics: Stay current with The News' updated data. Read more
WEATHER
Cold front ushers in the weekend: Friday morning will bring chilly temperatures in the low 40s, with highs only reaching the low to mid-50s, WGRZ predicts. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
UB expert: The term 'food desert' slows solutions to neighborhood nutritional woes: Samina Raja helped popularize the term “food deserts” more than a decade ago but has been on a mission in recent years to jettison the term, which she considers inaccurate. Deserts are almost always healthy ecologies, the University at Buffalo urban planning professor recently wrote on a social networking site. “Poor food environments are not.” Read more
BILLS
Bye week a chance to recharge for Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins: After struggling in the season-opening loss to Pittsburgh, Dawkins has been better the last five games. Read more
SABRES
Linus Ullmark now behind enemy lines guarding Boston net against Sabres: The Sabres are trying for their first 4-0 start since 2008 and will have to beat their former starting goalie to get there. Read more
Sabres players picked their goal songs – and Jeff Miers has thoughts: This season, each Sabres player was offered the opportunity to choose their own “biscuit in the basket” anthem. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• This weekend will mark the 120th anniversary of one of Niagara Falls’ most famous daredevil feats. A 63-year-old schoolteacher from Lockport made history as the first person to survive going over the Falls in a barrel. The News’ Ellen Przepasniak looks back on the legacy of Anna “Annie” Edson Taylor.
• A Chautauqua County man who lost his son to a drug overdose nearly three years ago has launched an organization that helps children of addicts. The COPE Foundation stands for Children of Opioid Parents and Empowerment. WGRZ’s Melissa Holmes talks with Bill Matteson about his family’s efforts to turn “pain into purpose.”
• “The absurd and the wholesome find harmony” on an Instagram page that highlights student experiences at the University at Buffalo, reports the Spectrum, UB’s student-run newspaper. Natalie Doller says the @ubaffirmations page serves up a daily diet of memes and posts about “often-overlooked curiosities of college life.”
• An adventurer who trekked more than 500 miles from Buffalo to New York City on a paddleboard talks about his journey on the Erie Canal. In an interview broadcast on Fox 5, Paris Montoya says his 21-day voyage afforded many wildlife sightings. “I saw a bald eagle every day for seven days straight,” he said.
