Good Morning, Buffalo: Why the Buffalo Niagara jobs recovery has 'hit a wall'

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Oct. 22, 2021

Why the Buffalo Niagara jobs recovery has 'hit a wall'

The summer started out so promising. Covid was on the decline. Big-scale events and concerts were coming back. People had been getting vaccinated for months. And the Buffalo Niagara job market was steadily rebounding.

By July, it was within 5% of its pre-pandemic job total – a pretty impressive feat when you consider that 20% of the region's jobs vanished during the first month of the pandemic.

But as summer took hold, Covid came back. Many workers hesitated to start looking for a job at a time when companies were looking to hire. Workers wanted more pay, and weren't afraid to quit, confident that they could find another job quickly. Supply chains tightened, sending local companies scrambling for the goods they needed to make their business run.

Others wondered who would watch their kids – and how much it would cost. Older workers headed off into retirement, maybe a little earlier than they planned before the pandemic.