Good Morning, Buffalo: Why the Bills make you wanna sing 'Shout!' (and no other song)

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Nov. 27, 2022

Why the Bills make you wanna sing 'Shout!' (and no other song)

If you live in Western New York, have visited Buffalo or watched a Bills game on television, you likely know what we’re about to say: “Shout!” is the Bills’ longtime fight song, a one-minute licensed spinoff of the 1959 Isley Brothers hit. The Bills’ “Shout!” was recorded in 1987 and has been instantly recognizable and wildly popular with Bills fans ever since. It has endured through the heyday of Bills’ 1990s Super Bowl teams, a 17-season playoff drought and the Allen-led resurgence of recent years.

The song is probably irreplaceable: In 1993, when the Bills decided it was too expensive to pay for the Isley music, the team briefly replaced it with a redone version of another golden-oldies hit, Ernie Maresca’s “Shout! Shout! (Knock Yourself Out).” Fans revolted within weeks, and “Shout!” returned.

Over the years, “Shout!” became a mainstay song at anything with a Buffalo connection: weddings, political rallies, parties.

We decided to find out why by talking to expert musicians, composers and people involved in the making of the Bills’ iconic theme song.

– Tim O'Shei

DWIs, gun miscues and dubious acts revealed in State Police disciplinary files

State police in Western New York have been disciplined for drunken driving accidents, looking the other way to help their friends and serious errors in judgment, such as handing a loaded gun to a handcuffed defendant.

These episodes and others like them are revealed in a batch of records that The Buffalo News obtained through the Freedom of Information Law and are now available online.

The News has been obtaining police disciplinary records and placing them in the public domain since state leaders made those records public documents in 2020.

The recently obtained State Police records were given to county prosecutors so they could be turned over as "Brady material" – information that might help a defendant – when state troopers testify in criminal court.

– Matthew Spina and Charlie Specht

Supreme Court to hear Ciminelli, Percoco appeals – and decide shape of federal corruption laws: Four years after juries in New York convicted Buffalo developer Louis P. Ciminelli and former Cuomo administration aide Joseph Percoco in the "Buffalo Billion" scandal, the Supreme Court will hear arguments Monday from lawyers who argue they were wrongly convicted. Read more

Council members: Reported racist actions by Buffalo police officers 'unacceptable': Revelations stemming from two federal lawsuits allege racist and discriminatory language by members of the Buffalo Police Department. “I cannot speak directly to these two cases because the city is a party in both lawsuits,” Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen said. “However, generally, whether it is Buffalo or any other police department, there should be no room for racist comments or actions by those who are charged to protect all races.” Read more

'One-of-a-kind sound': Restoration of Shea's Mighty Wurlitzer organ continues: Thanks to an extensive, $386,550 restoration, now in the third of seven phases, the Wurlitzer is expected to be concert-ready for the start of the theater's 100th anniversary celebration in January 2026. Shea's and the Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda both have what were considered Wurlitzer "show organs," and are among only a dozen theaters in the United States to retain their original Wurlitzers. Read more

'It's an incredible history': Public art project hopes to build on legacy of Niagara Falls' North End: In late October, a project initiated by the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area found four new murals appearing on a stretch of Main Street within a one-week period. These murals – each given a theme and a title (“History Lives Here," "We Are the Community," "Imagine the Possibilities" and "This Was a School”) – aim to celebrate what once was, while pointing the way toward a more positive future. Read more

City worker killed in snow-removal accident remembered as man with 'very big heart': A city employee killed Wednesday in a snow-removal accident was a Buffalo housing inspector for many years before taking on a new role a couple of years ago in the Department of Public Works, Parks & Streets. City officials on Saturday identified him as Michael L. Muscarella, 67. Read more

Analysis: Lessons from the Politics of Snow: Politicians applied lessons from 2014’s November storm to 2022, and state, county and local officials have generally received at least passing grades for guiding the area through a devastating snow dump that in places measured almost 7 feet, writes News Political Reporter Robert J. McCarthy. Read more

'Emergency' Williamsville dam repairs remain undone

Four months after Amherst and Williamsville agreed to make emergency repairs to put the Ellicott Creek dam back into operation, and two months after state environmental regulators signed off on the work, the dam remains out of commission.

And it's likely this restoration work won't be performed until spring at the earliest.

Further, the dam remains a point of contention in the village and town, where officials and property owners debate the best short- and long-term fixes for the aging flood-control structure.

– Stephen T. Watson

Rainy Sunday: Today will be cloudy with periods of rain and a high of 47. Read more

Position grades: Leslie Frazier turned up heat on Lions after Von Miller went out: The Buffalo Bills blitzed Detroit quarterback Jared Goff 17 times, a Buffalo season high, according to Buffalo News charting. Mark Gaughan takes a closer look. Read more

Jim Kubiak: How Josh Allen's depth of throw to Stefon Diggs on final drive made difference: Despite the very short week, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills demonstrated their grit in a hard-fought victory over the Detroit Lions. Kubiak analyzes Allen's play. Read more

Inside the NHL: Lindy Ruff now has the depth to get New Jersey playing a style we've seen before: The Devils are proving Ruff isn't out of touch. As we saw in Buffalo, he could play a defensive-oriented team relying on goaltending (think 1998, 1999, 2001 and 2010) and he could have a team skate like the wind (think 2006 and 2007). Read more

• Holiday Valley in Ellicottville opened for the season this weekend. Despite relative warm temperatures and a sunny Saturday, conditions held up well for the die-hard riders who couldn't wait to hit the slopes. News Staff Photographer Derek Gee captured images from the hills.

• Whether your mood is “I can’t get enough of the holidays!” or “It just doesn’t FEEL like Christmas,” the Western New York theater company is on the case. With a near-heavenly host of shows hitting stages around the compass, the yuletide immersion could sate any appetite and snap some holiday spirit into even the Grinch, Scrooge and Frank Capra’s rich old Mr. Potter. Here is how they plan to do it.

• SUNY Fredonia Music Industry students are gaining real-world experience through Hail! Fredonia Records. It’s a student-run record label disguised as a class project, in which seniors act as A&R reps, scouting and signing bands, immersing themselves in promotion and social media strategies, and now, for the first time, presenting a live label showcase out in “the real world,” Jeff Miers reports.

• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Sept. 24.

