Good Morning, Buffalo: Why so many apartments? Buffalo area seeing an explosion of growth

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

July 1, 2022

Why so many apartments? Buffalo area seeing an explosion of growth

If it seems like every other day is another announcement about a new residential apartment construction project, you're not imagining it.

From Buffalo to its suburbs, developers have been renovating old buildings into residential apartments left and right for years, taking advantage of historic tax credits and other incentives, and the growing demand to live downtown. Now, it has spread even further into new construction, and the numbers of units are growing radically.

Instead of just a couple of dozen here, and another 50 there, now developers are talking about hundreds of new units at a time, with projects like Forge on Broadway, The Grid and Pilgrim Village in Buffalo, or the large-scale suburban projects in Amherst, Cheektowaga and Grand Island, among others.

The drivers are multifaceted. Frustrated homebuyers are giving up their search and renting instead. There are more millennials in Western New York, and they want to live in the city, to enjoy the action. The city and state are encouraging redevelopment with various incentives. And apartments are much more lucrative than they used to be, as rents have gone up significantly.

It is a recipe that's working for developers. And the forecast calls for more.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

For our Southern Junction "Dig In, Buffalo" finale, we talked chef/owner Ryan Fernandez into sharing his famous cardamom cornbread recipe with us. The mix of infused cardamom seeds and copious amounts of butter give the crumbling, melt-in-your-mouth cornbread its signature flavor. Watch now >>

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Supreme Court to hear appeal of Louis Ciminelli’s ‘Buffalo Billion’ case: The U.S. Supreme Court announced Thursday that it will hear Buffalo developer Louis P. Ciminelli's appeal of his 2018 fraud conviction in the "Buffalo Billion" case. The justices will also hear an appeal from another Buffalo Billion defendant, Joseph Percoco, a former aide to former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Read more

Supreme Court refuses to hear challenge to health care vaccine mandate: New York State's vaccine mandate for health care workers will remain in place in full now that the Supreme Court has refused to hear a case calling on the state to add a religious exemption to the requirement. Read more

With new Club Marcella, Guagliardo sees flourishing of movement he spearheaded: “My slogan for the new club is, ‘Everyone is welcome.’ It doesn’t matter who you are, but you have to respect everyone else. I’m here to create an environment where everyone can relax, dance and be themselves with no fear of judgment,” Club Marcella owner Joseph Guagliardo said. Read more

Council reverses course, delays vote on redistricting plan: The Buffalo Common Council decided not to hold a critical meeting this morning on the city’s new reapportionment and redistricting plan. Instead, the special session will be rescheduled. The decision followed criticism from hundreds of angry residents who said the plan does not take into account neighborhoods or promote racial fairness, nor was there enough transparency and public input throughout the process. Read more

JaHarr Pridgen sworn in as first woman Chief Judge of Buffalo City Court: Pridgen was appointed to the role by Mayor Byron W. Brown and succeeds former chief Hon. Craig D. Hannah, who was recently named by Gov. Kathy Hochul to fill a vacancy on the State Supreme Court. Read more

Catholic Charities reaches its ‘ambitious’ goal: The annual appeal achieved its $9.5 million goal. The appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across Western New York. Read more

Erie County Fair recognizes veterans and firefighters, without the parades: Firefighter's Day will be Aug. 12, when firefighters and auxiliary members will receive free admission. Veterans Day will take place Aug. 14, with free admission to veterans, active military and auxiliary members. Read more

ELECTION 2022

Fresh from GOP primary win, Zeldin predicts victory in Hochul’s home county: Lee Zeldin ventured into his opponent's home turf Thursday and didn't hesitate for a second to make a bold prediction. "Kathy Hochul will lose Erie County on Nov. 8, 2022," he said. Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Refresh Takes: Hit the mark when prioritizing family: As summer beckons, there often comes a realization for parents that somewhere along the line, special family moments got lost. “The people we share an address with can sometimes feel like nothing more than proverbial ships passing in the night,” said Eric Hall, a married father of four in Akron. Hall got that revelation early in the pandemic and shares three tips to start summer vacation off right. Read more

BUFFALO BROADCASTING

Alan Pergament: Al Vaughters, local television’s most unassuming legend: Since the WIVB-TV (Channel 4) Call for Action reporter recently announced his retirement, Vaughters has been getting Buffalove from young and old alike. Read more

BILLS

Bills questions: Is Zack Moss on the roster bubble?: This is the second in a series of 10 questions facing the Buffalo Bills as they prepare for training camp, which begins July 24. Today’s question: Is Zack Moss on the roster bubble? Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: Re-signing Craig Anderson doesn't remotely mean Sabres are done looking for goaltending help: "The plan in goal is ongoing," writes Mike Harrington. "Bringing Craig Anderson back isn't the end. It's just a piece." The News' Buffalo Sabres reporter expects the team to sign another veteran to mind the net with Anderson while prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen continues to develop in Rochester. Read more

Sabres Notebook: Scouting team staying prepared for surprises in Round 1 of draft: If they stay put in their current slot at No. 9, the Buffalo Sabres will have their lowest first-round pick since 2012 when they select next Thursday night in Montreal. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Parades and concerts. Beer tents and food trucks. And, of course, fireworks extravaganzas. There’s no shortage of local events when it comes to celebrating Independence Day. Melissa Burrowes shares this roundup of festivities. And WKBW has compiled this list of two dozen places to watch fireworks.

• A shopping mall in the heart of Allentown? This was one of the concepts advanced four decades ago as a way to bring people back downtown Buffalo. WGRZ’s Pete Gallivan reflects on the ill-fated project in this installment of Unknown Stories of WNY.

• Researchers at the University at Buffalo are learning that co-workers can ignite creativity “much like how the fictional Sherlock Holmes often found crime-solving inspiration from his partner Dr. John Watson.” The new research has been published in the Journal of Organizational Behavior.

• Check out the first in our summer Outdoor Spaces series. A deck surrounding a tree, a sweet miniature treehouse, dozens of happy hostas and flowers that bloom beginning in spring make this garden memorable to all who visit.

Have a great holiday weekend!

