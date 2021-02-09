Good Morning, Buffalo: Why size drove Tops Markets to a deal with Price Chopper

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Feb. 9, 2021
Why size drove Tops Markets to a deal with Price Chopper
Bigger is better when it comes to the grocery business, and that is why Tops Markets is merging with Price Chopper/Market 32, a Schenectady-based supermarket chain.
Executives say the deal won't affect the way Tops is run, since both chains will maintain their local headquarters, but it will give the combined company more heft in negotiations with vendors and a chance to make the business more efficient.
The deal comes more than two years after Tops reorganized its operations in bankruptcy, but even then, it remained saddled with a high level of debt that required interest payments that approached an estimated $55 million a year. That diverted money that could have gone to upgrading Tops' stores or opening new ones.
Analysts say the deal will create a more formidable competitor for national and regional retailers such as Walmart, Aldi and Wegmans.
The News' Matt Glynn reports that unions representing Tops workers are reacting cautiously to the planned merger.
And here’s a look back at the history of Tops.
– David Robinson
At current rates, it would take 15 months to vaccinate Western New Yorkers
Nearly 157,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Western New York since mid-December. But at current rates, the region will not fully immunize its 1.1 million adults until almost May of next year, according to a Buffalo News analysis of state vaccination data.
That analysis, which reflects average daily vaccinations through the week ending Feb. 7, underscores the immense logistical challenges still ahead for the state.
As of Feb. 7, regional vaccine providers administered 4,530 shots per day, on average – up 862 doses from the week before. The pace of vaccinations is expected to accelerate further with new vaccine varieties and larger federal allocations.
– Caitlin Dewey
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
‘There will be a crush’ of vaccine appointments for pre-existing conditions: New Yorkers with pre-existing conditions will be able to start making appointments to receive Covid-19 vaccinations on Sunday, but state officials issued a warning as the already overwhelming demand increases for a still-limited supply. "There will be a crush. This will not be perfect," Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said. "Everyone should go into this with their eyes wide open. It's going to be a tough period." Read more
How much freedom does Covid-19 immunity give you? Can you go to a restaurant, a friend’s house or on a plane and feel safer? Will you be safer for others? The News’ Tim O’Shei has the answers in “Pandemic Lessons.” Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Mom of sledding crash victim says daughter gave her life to save 3-year-old: Renee Hill, 16, who died Saturday in a sledding crash in Lewiston, apparently was trying to protect her 3-year-old cousin, who was riding with her at the time, according to Alexis Kraft, Renee's mother. Renee turned the sledding tube to protect the little boy from the impact against a tree, and was killed when the back of her head struck the tree. More than $25,000 has been pledged to an online collection for the victim's funeral expenses. Read more
Lawyer’s license suspended over rules violations: Matthew Albert, a former Erie County prosecutor, had his license suspended for six months Friday over a litany of professional misconduct charges. They include engaging in sexual relations with a client in a domestic relations matter. Attorney Vincent Doyle, who represented Albert, said his client was suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, but has since sought treatment and is now in recovery while looking forward to resuming his practice in six months. Read more
Temporary shutdown of YMCA swim clubs irks parents: Swim clubs at three YMCA Buffalo Niagara branches closed down in March 2020 and won't resume until September at the earliest. This 18-month gap has frustrated members of the clubs that operate at branches in Amherst, Lockport and the Town of Tonawanda because swim teams elsewhere in the state have started up again and the state allowed gyms and other nonessential businesses to reopen months ago. Read more
'The Blackness Project' now streaming on Amazon Prime: Buffalo filmmaker Korey Green's "The Blackness Project" has opened dialogue on race relationships since its 2018 release. The documentary is again getting people talking about this important topic as it streams on Amazon Prime for Black History Month. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: A wintry week is here, with a wintrier weekend to come: "We’ve already been quite cold, with a Buffalo low of 7 on Sunday and 8 on Monday. There will be a hint of a few degrees of moderation by Tuesday, but no real warmup is in sight," writes Don Paul. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Buffalo’s dim sum guide: Dumplings are just the beginning: It started like so many food stories do, The News’ Andrew Galarneau reports. A hungry reader asked a simple question: “Where I can get dim sum in Buffalo?” Even though Buffalo does not have one of the full-scale dim sum parlors that can be found in Chinatowns elsewhere, we do have dim sum worth eating in Western New York. Here’s what you can find – and where you can find it. Read more
COMMENTARY
Erik Brady: Before he was Capt. Von Trapp and after, Plumber thrilled audiences at Stratford: “Christopher Plummer died of head trauma many hundreds of times as Cyrano de Bergerac,” writes Erik Brady. “Friday he died from it once more, this time for real.” Brady recalls seeing the actor who starred in “The Sound of Music” perform at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival, as it was known in an earlier era. Read more
BILLS
Vic Carucci: While rest of NFL deals with QB turmoil, Bills enjoy stability: For other teams, including the rest of the AFC East, uncertain QB situations are likely to cause plenty of angst in the coming months, writes Vic Carucci. Read more
10 impending free agents from Super Bowl teams Bills might consider: Perhaps Bills General Manager Brandon Beane watched the Super Bowl with an eye toward the future. Read more
SABRES
Two more Sabres games postponed after Rasmus Dahlin added to Covid-19 list: The Buffalo Sabres’ plan to return to work early this week may have hit a snag Monday as Dahlin was added to the Covid-19 list and the NHL postponed the Sabres scheduled Thursday and Saturday games against the Washington Capitals. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The war over chicken wing supremacy in Buffalo never seems to wane. The competition was cranked up a notch several days ago when Josh Allen staged a Twitch stream and was asked about his favorite wings. Take a guess. Anchor Bar? Nope. Duffs? Wrong. Try Bar-Bill. WYRK’s Chris Owen posts this recap.
• Super Bowl 55 is now in the history books, but a timely question continues to loom over the NFL. WBFO’s Thomas O’Neil-White reports that concerns persist about lack of diversity among head coaches.
• A Buffalo area native is getting national notice for his pithy cartoons. An MSNBC program recently began showcasing Jonathan Young’s humorous works. “The Week with Joshua Johnson” airs on Saturday nights and plans on sharing future jonathanslittlecomics with viewers. One timely cartoon shows a smug groundhog proclaiming: “Sure. Six more weeks. It’s not like you had plans.”
• Authors and poets with ties to Buffalo have banded together on a creative collaboration that shares pandemic experiences. WIVB talks with local journalist Maria Scrivani, who compiled and published “Buffalo’s Back: An Anthology For Our Times.” Among the contributors are Emmy-winning writer and producer Tom Fontana and Gary Earl Ross, a local playwright and novelist.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.