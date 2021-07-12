Good Morning, Buffalo: Why rural places like Allegany County lag in vaccinations

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
July 12, 2021
For Allegany County, 'supply is not the issue'
Early in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, when Allegany County reported the lowest vaccination rate of any of New York’s 62 counties, officials blamed limited access to the vaccine at a time when demand far outpaced supply.
Today, Allegany once more has the state’s lowest vaccination rate, and experts again cite the difficulties in delivering the vaccine to sparsely populated, aging communities where poverty is high and high-speed internet is lacking.
But, at a time when the vaccine is more widely available, there are other concerns in Allegany and rural communities across the country.
The vaccination campaign is running up against the independence prized in rural areas, vaccine hesitancy, lingering animosity over the governor's public health restrictions and the continuing spread of misinformation about Covid-19. Those and other factors have contributed to the low vaccination rate in Allegany and elsewhere, experts say.
"The supply is not the issue," said Fion MacCrea, deputy supervisor of the Town of Alfred. "It's the interest in being vaccinated."
– Stephen T. Watson
New beer collaboration: The Buffalo News and Resurgence Brewing Company partnered on a new beer series, “Stories of Resurgence,” to raise a glass in honor of Buffalo’s revitalization – and give craft beer aficionados a new option for summer sipping. Read more >>
Big League Summer is available at Resurgence Brewing Co. and all Consumer's Beverages locations.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
With vaccinated students, college campuses look to get back to normal: Some colleges are requiring students to be vaccinated in an effort to help campuses return to the traditional college experience. That means no masks, little social distancing and full dining halls. Read more
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Professionals from city's wealthier areas powered India Walton to victory: Walton grew up poor in one of the city's poorest neighborhoods, but she beat Buffalo's four-term mayor, Byron W. Brown, with votes – and a lot of campaign help – from professionals in the city's wealthier enclaves. Walton supporters say Buffalo may have been good to them – but it hasn't been good to many residents of one of America's poorest cities during the 16 years of Brown's administration. Read more
Keep politics out of Slow Roll bike ride, sponsors urge: Independent Health, which has sponsored the cyclist gatherings for several years to promote healthy lifestyles, said Friday that "concern" had arisen over some speeches that included mayoral candidate India B. Walton during stops along the bike route. The company has conveyed its concerns to Slow Roll leadership. Read more
Parents like parts of $289 million Buffalo school spending plan but worry about missing details: It's hard not to find something to like in the Buffalo Public Schools' $289 million plan to spend federal American Rescue Plan money. But without more details, parent leaders say, it's hard to get too excited. Read more
U.S. senators call for Cascades to reach labor contract at Niagara Falls plant: Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer wrote a joint letter to Mario Plourde, president and CEO of Quebec-based Cascades Containerboard, calling for the owner of the Niagara Falls manufacturing plant to reach an agreement on a first labor contract, more than two years after workers there voted to join a union. Read more
WEATHER
Muggy conditions, thunderstorms forecast: Today will be humid with a high in the mid-80s and rain and thunderstorms expected, according to WGRZ. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At La Casa de Sabores, feeling the Dominican flavors: “The cooking of La Casa de Sabores, and its spot-on versions of Dominican classics, was emphasized recently when visiting Major League Baseball teams ordered trays of takeout from Letchworth Street to make sure their superstars were fed right,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. Read more
Drizzly Taste of Buffalo brings out 'the real foodies': The second, soggy day of the 38th version of the Taste, a pared-down post-pandemic version of the usual sun-splashed shoulder-to-shoulder celebration, was marked by good cheer among both cooks and eaters eager to attend one of the first festivals of the season after widespread cancellations last year. Read more
BILLS
Mitch Morse gives Bills 'athletic center more than a power center': In March, the Bills asked Morse to take a $2-million pay cut to help provide salary cap relief. He agreed. Read more
Bills training camp position preview: Keeping offensive line intact a top priority: The pass protection should again be a strength. The Bills understand their strongest area is the passing game, and that is what likely will continue to draw the most attention during training camp and in-season practices. Read more
SABRES
Sabres stick with same pricing for season ticket holders in 2021-22: The Sabres are switching to Ticketmaster and mobile ticketing. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• OLV Charities’ Camp Turner has opened its resident summer camp at Allegany State Park, after being closed last year due to the pandemic. News Staff Photographer Sharon Cantillon recently visited the camp and saw many smiling faces on children enjoying time outdoors with new friends and counselors, after what has been a challenging time for many.
• More than 300 cyclists from 34 states will travel 400 miles across the state on the Cycle the Erie Canal bike tour. The eight-day tour departed from Buffalo on Sunday, Matt Glynn reports.
• A new barbershop in Tonawanda is not only a family-owned business but also the place where some Buffalo Bills go to get their ears lowered. WIVB has the story.
• Among the signs of normalcy returning? Hearing the word "bingo" exclaimed throughout halls in Western New York. For many, the game has restored some special bonds, WGRZ's Rob Hackford reports.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.