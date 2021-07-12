Good Morning, Buffalo: Why rural places like Allegany County lag in vaccinations

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

For Allegany County, 'supply is not the issue'

Early in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, when Allegany County reported the lowest vaccination rate of any of New York’s 62 counties, officials blamed limited access to the vaccine at a time when demand far outpaced supply.

Today, Allegany once more has the state’s lowest vaccination rate, and experts again cite the difficulties in delivering the vaccine to sparsely populated, aging communities where poverty is high and high-speed internet is lacking.

But, at a time when the vaccine is more widely available, there are other concerns in Allegany and rural communities across the country.

The vaccination campaign is running up against the independence prized in rural areas, vaccine hesitancy, lingering animosity over the governor's public health restrictions and the continuing spread of misinformation about Covid-19. Those and other factors have contributed to the low vaccination rate in Allegany and elsewhere, experts say.