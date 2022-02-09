Good Morning, Buffalo: Why not a dome? Buffalo's blizzardlike branding plays a role in stadium plans

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Feb. 9, 2022
Why not a dome? Buffalo's blizzardlike branding plays a role in stadium plans
The Buffalo Bills organization continues to negotiate with the State of New York and Erie County to help finance the construction of a new $1.4 billion stadium across the street from its current venue, but a dome isn’t part of the discussions and was never on the Bills’ wish list.
The News’ Tim O’Shei and Jason Wolf report that the reasons are connected by a single thread – money – but not just because a roof would add about $300 million to the construction costs.
Another key consideration is that the NFL is an entertainment business that rakes in billions of dollars. The vast majority of that income is television revenue split evenly among all 32 teams.
“And Buffalo’s blizzardlike branding and all that comes with it – fields blanketed in snow, the howling wind and screams of bare-chested fans – make for good TV,” write O’Shei and Wolf.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
What will Hochul decide about New York’s mask mandate? Gov. Kathy Hochul will announce today whether she will lift New York's universal mask requirement in public places and in K-12 schools. The New York Times, citing sources familiar with the decision, reported Tuesday night that she will eliminate the mask mandate for public places. It was due for renewal on Thursday. The Times said it was unclear whether masking in schools also would be ended. The governor met with school leaders and stakeholders Tuesday, and the educators left feeling pessimistic there would be good news. Read more
If Gov. Hochul ends indoor mask mandate, Erie County will, too: The county "is prepared to follow the lead of Governor Hochul as she updates the public on New York State’s stance on masking,” County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. Read more
What are other states doing about mask mandates? Governors in at least five other states announced this week plans to scale back or eliminate their mask mandates. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Despite precedent, GOP hopes for success in reapportionment challenge: Neither Democrats nor Republicans have succeeded to any degree in court challenges of reapportioned congressional districts. But a new GOP suit says the 2022 process ignored constitutional requirements imposed by a 2014 amendment – providing the party with a glimmer of hope. Read more
Remote workers, more cars add to Buffalo’s snow removal challenges: Ahead of today's special public session by the Common Council to get feedback from residents about snow removal in the city, some lawmakers say updating parking regulations is key to the snow plan. Read more
Process server claims Poloncarz threatened her: The spokesman for Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is calling it a "publicity stunt." That's his response to the sworn account from a process server who said Poloncarz swore at her and threatened to shoot her when she tried to serve him lawsuit papers. Poloncarz denies making the threat. But The News' Sandra Tan also digs into why Poloncarz was being served papers at his home, since it almost never happens. Read more
Williamsville schools grapple with cybersecurity attack: Williamsville Central School District’s email addresses were used by an unauthorized user to send out spam messages with links that were likely malicious, the district said. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Douglas Jemal selected to redevelop Mohawk Ramp: Developer Douglas Jemal beat out two other finalists in winning the highly coveted opportunity to convert the downtown parking ramp into a multistory building that would include 200 apartments and 800 parking spaces. Read more
PARKS & RECREATION
Niagara Falls State Park attendance bounces back; Knox Farm becoming ‘a true gem’: New York State parks reported more visits than ever in 2021 – 78.4 million – with Niagara Falls State Park recording 3 million more visits than in the pandemic year of 2020. But like most state parks in the Buffalo Niagara region, the Niagara Falls park lagged behind its 2019 pre-pandemic attendance figure. Read more
BILLS
Jim McNally gets another crack at the Super Bowl – as a Bengals consultant: Like every Western New York football fan, former Buffalo Bills offensive line coach Jim McNally was disappointed at the end of the Bills’ playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, there was a pretty good silver lining for McNally. “I always was brought up with the Bills, and I felt bad when they lost,” McNally said. “But I’m kind of in a Catch-22,” McNally added, laughing. “I wasn’t as devastated as loyal Bills Mafia, because the Bengals pay me.” Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: Kevyn Adams knows Sabres need full study of their injury woes: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was back on the ice Tuesday. The news on Casey Mittelstadt was encouraging. The updates on Zemgus Girgensons and Drake Caggiula? Not so much. Vinnie Hinostroza gave it a try and didn't last through practice. And those were just the main guys covered on a nine-man injury list the Buffalo Sabres tweeted out during practice. Just another typical day on the medical front in a season where injuries combined with Covid-19 updates have been a daily talking point, writes Mike Harrington. Read more
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's looming return will strengthen Sabres' depth in goal: UPL practiced with the Sabres on Tuesday for the first time since a knee injury forced him from a game in Buffalo against Tampa Bay on Jan. 11. Luukkonen, 22, split time in the crease with Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski during the 40-minute session, but he wasn’t limited in drills and is now listed as day to day on the team’s injury report. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Buffalo’s reputation as an internationally respected venue for movie productions is getting a huge boost as Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” snares four Academy Award nominations, including a nod for best picture. The Hollywood Reporter recently published an article on the film, noting that Buffalo was used for scenes that showcase “high-society enclaves.” It said the city was once among the nation’s wealthiest industrial centers and “remains a treasure trove of period-appropriate, underphotographed art deco architecture.”
• As we celebrate Black History Month, local genealogy expert Carol DiPirro-Stipkovits notes that many African Americans face challenges searching for their roots. She shares research strategies in this Buffalo Spree article.
• Bills Mafia members don’t really need a national study to tell them this next fact – but it's nice to hear. Buffalo is among the 15 best cities in the nation for football fans – and the third-best midsize city. The personal finance site Wallethub compared more than 20 factors, including fan engagement, attendance, team performance and ticket prices.
• What do the Eagle House in Williamsville, Ulrich’s Tavern in downtown Buffalo and Cole’s in Elmwood Village have in common? WBUF’s Nik Rivers notes they’re among local watering holes that have been serving drinks in the Buffalo area for at least 75 years. He shares a list of historic bars that would be great stops on a pub crawl highlighting Buffalo’s drinking history.