Good Morning, Buffalo: Why not a dome? Buffalo's blizzardlike branding plays a role in stadium plans

COVID-19 COVERAGE

What will Hochul decide about New York’s mask mandate? Gov. Kathy Hochul will announce today whether she will lift New York's universal mask requirement in public places and in K-12 schools. The New York Times, citing sources familiar with the decision, reported Tuesday night that she will eliminate the mask mandate for public places. It was due for renewal on Thursday. The Times said it was unclear whether masking in schools also would be ended. The governor met with school leaders and stakeholders Tuesday, and the educators left feeling pessimistic there would be good news. Read more