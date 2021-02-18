Good Morning, Buffalo: Why it's so hard to sign up for a Covid vaccine – and why it's not getting easier soon

Cuomo: Outdoor amusement parks, summer camps can reopen: Indoor centers and "places of amusement" will be allowed to reopen March 26, at 25% of capacity, with face masks, social distancing and temperature checks required, along with frequent cleaning and disinfection. Outdoor amusement parks, however, may resume on a different date. Read more

Jemal eyes Hotel Henry: Developer Douglas Jemal cautioned that while he is interested in taking over the Hotel Henry operation, whose officials announced Tuesday it was closing, he does not have a deal and it's far too early in the process to know if there will be one. "It's a very prominent piece of property. It definitely needs what I do," Jemal said. "I'm a visionary, and that property does need a visionary, so of course I would be interested in it." Read more