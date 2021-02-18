Good Morning, Buffalo: Why it's so hard to sign up for a Covid vaccine – and why it's not getting easier soon

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Feb. 18, 2021
Why it's so hard to sign up for a Covid vaccine – and why it's not getting easier soon
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo admitted this week that people would like a single website that gathers all possible Covid-19 vaccine vendors in their area and allows them to book the one of their choice. But they can't do that, and it doesn't look like they will ever be able to.
The vaccine system was set up to send doses from federal and state sources to a variety of vendors, ranging from county clinics to corner drugstores, and the multiple websites seekers must visit reflect that reality.
Today we explore the reasons why this happened, and provide six tips that might help you find a shot. Maybe.
– Thomas J. Prohaska
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Efforts intensify to boost Covid-19 vaccines in Buffalo: The state's efforts to bring more vaccines to Buffalo's underserved areas will intensify. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday announced that the Delavan-Grider Community Center will become a vaccination site, serving 1,000 people a day, starting March 3. And a pop-up clinic is slated at Native American Community Services on Grant Street. Read more
A do-it-yourself Ash Wednesday in a pandemic: At several Western New York churches, Ash Wednesday became a do-it-yourself home project. The Vatican announced in January limits on the traditional "imposition of ashes," so churches sent people home with their own sets of ashes, application instructions and a prayer. Read more
[Photos: Ash Wednesday is observed at several Catholic churches in Western New York]
Cuomo: Outdoor amusement parks, summer camps can reopen: Indoor centers and "places of amusement" will be allowed to reopen March 26, at 25% of capacity, with face masks, social distancing and temperature checks required, along with frequent cleaning and disinfection. Outdoor amusement parks, however, may resume on a different date. Read more
[More: Stay current on Covid-19 in Western New York with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Jemal eyes Hotel Henry: Developer Douglas Jemal cautioned that while he is interested in taking over the Hotel Henry operation, whose officials announced Tuesday it was closing, he does not have a deal and it's far too early in the process to know if there will be one. "It's a very prominent piece of property. It definitely needs what I do," Jemal said. "I'm a visionary, and that property does need a visionary, so of course I would be interested in it." Read more
North Tonawanda kidnapper was freed last week after rape arrest: Michael Mesko, the Depew man arrested in Pennsylvania Tuesday and charged with abducting a North Tonawanda girl, had been freed from Niagara County Jail Feb. 10. He was charged Feb. 4 with rape and criminal sexual act, but the county DA's Office decided not to hold a preliminary hearing. DA Brian D. Seaman said North Tonawanda Judge Shawn P. Nickerson set Mesko’s bail at only $1,000, so he probably would have been released anyway. Read more
Rod Watson: Rental help in moratorium needs to account for bad tenants, too: Sheila Fields is a Buffalo landlord with four apartments, one of them in her Manhattan Street duplex in the Central Park neighborhood. Her nightmare – much of it documented with security camera and cellphone video – began shortly after she rented to a young woman last April. Read more
Berkshire Hathaway sells its share in M&T Bank: Billionaire investor Warren Buffett and his Berkshire Hathaway business sold its its entire $800 million stake in M&T Bank Corp. in recent months, eliminating an investment it had held since 1991. Berkshire still owns Geico, an insurance firm that employs more than 3,000 workers in Amherst. Read more
WEATHER
Winter will lighten up here and elsewhere: Although February has been a far harsher month than December and January, Don Paul expects the rest of the month to warm up slightly. More immediately, Thursday might see some snow in the evening, but the commutes should be manageable. Read more
GUSTO
WNY Refugee Festival depicts the 'reel' reality of refugees: The News' Tim O'Shei talked about the making of a refugee-focused film with Buffalo native Eric Forman, producer of the documentary "New Homeland," a feature in Journey's End's virtual WNY Refugee Film Festival on Feb. 25. Read more
Black Restaurant Week spotlight: @Eleven Wings & Cuisines: Chef-owner Quincey Morris' first creative dish to impress was the salmon cheesesteak hoagie – which is on his Black Restaurant Week specials menu – but he's also featuring Jamaican jerk chicken over rice and peas. His drink? A combo of lemonade and iced tea that's better than an Arnold Palmer, he says. Read more
POLITICS
Gould emerges as Democratic front-runner for Erie County sheriff after Beaty quits race: Brian Gould, assistant chief of the Cheektowaga Police Department, has emerged as the apparent endorsed Democrat for the Erie County sheriff election this year after Tuesday's surprise withdrawal of Kimberly L. Beaty from the contest. Read more
BILLS
Linebacker Matt Milano eyes free agency, causing potential hole: This is the eighth in a series assessing the Buffalo Bills’ status at each position. Today’s installment looks at linebacker. Read more
Bills among 'half-dozen teams' still in running for J.J. Watt, source says: The Buffalo News confirmed an ESPN report Wednesday that the Bills and J.J. Watt's representative have been communicating and there is mutual interest. Read more
SABRES
Sabres have zero players on Covid protocol list for first time since Feb. 1: The Sabres do not have a player on the Covid protocol list for the first time since Feb. 1. Read more
Rangers' plan to allow fans provides clues for what to expect at KeyBank Center for Sabres: With a capacity of 19,200 for Sabres games, KeyBank Center will be able to seat approximately 2,000 fans under the current guidelines. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Many Western New Yorkers have fond memories of longtime TV and radio broadcasters in the Buffalo area, and a new book by local historian and Buffalo News contributor Steve Cichon – called "100 years of Buffalo broadcasting" – shines a light on some of the biggest figures, shows and moments. There's few better suited than Rich Newberg to write an introduction to the work.
• Find a Buffalove Note – and then pass it on. WIVB's Kaley Lynch talks to founder Theresa Donnelly about the purpose of the anonymous notes, which are intended to brighten days through funny, clever or heartwarming messages.
• Gas prices in the Buffalo area have been rising sharply in recent days due to the frigid temperatures that have affected refineries across the country, WGRZ reports. Local prices could eclipse $3 per gallon by Memorial Day.
• Buffalo Rising introduces the Grand Throw House, a new hatchet-throwing venue on Grand Island created by two competitive throwers, Stephanie Foster and Ashly Thompson. Hatchet throwing is an activity where social distancing is actually strongly encouraged.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.